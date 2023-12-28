'Guns, Jimmy': Stephen King Explains to Rep. Jim Jordan Why Philadelphia Has Had 400 Homicides

The Chicago Tribune used to keep close track of gun homicides in the city. They numbered in the hundreds annually, and that's just Chicago. Rep. Jim Jordan recently pointed out that Philadelphia has managed to rack up 400 homicides so far in 2023. That's a pretty astounding number. If only they'd defund the police and send in social workers.

Philadelphia recorded its 400th homicide of the year last week.



Police say a 58-year-old man was the 400th murder victim.



That same evening, a man was gunned down in a triple shooting.



Who’s in charge there?



Democrats. https://t.co/KUmwG2xooK — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 26, 2023

Stephen King explained why there were so many homicides to "Jimmy":

Guns have been going around killing people?

Sooo @StephenKing never wrote a single book. It was the pens, pencils, typewriter and computer keyboard. — JohnnieBo77 (@JohnnieBo77) December 28, 2023

It’s interesting: where I live there are more guns than people, and not by a small amount. Yet here there is nearly zero gun violence. When it does occur, it is perped by visitors or recent transplants from large cities who have trouble behaving in a civilized way. — Codpiece of Doom (@Citizen010101) December 28, 2023

Oh yeah, it sure is. Get ‘em guns! pic.twitter.com/visrHsJzzH — Jeff Hallett (@jeff_hallett) December 27, 2023

Criminals, Stevie.

It's the criminals. — Mr. Reality (@MrReality_sp) December 27, 2023

Yeah. Maybe Philadelphia should have strict gun laws.



Oh, wait. It does. — Chad Thomas (@TheCAThomas) December 27, 2023

Impossible. Philadelphia is a gun free zone like Chicago. — Sir Paul Alves (@StarshipAlves) December 27, 2023

Apparently guns only shoot themselves in Democrat controlled areas. — News2A (@News2ATeam) December 27, 2023

If that's the case, then you should be able to draw a straight correlation between guns per capita and murders per capita. Right?



Sometimes novelists have trouble realizing that the real world doesn't follow the narrative in their heads. — Nathan Shumate (@NathanShumate) December 28, 2023

Funny how half the people walking around in Southern states are concealed carrying. Yet rampant murder and crime isn’t a thing. Almost as if it’s the culture not the gun. — Calvin Junior (@KungFuMetalHead) December 27, 2023

Whenever progressives think about "gun culture" they think of lawful gun owners and the NRA. It is the culture — it's generations of kids who've grown up with no respect for human life. People like King think states with concealed carry are like the Wild West with shootouts on the street every day. But it's the Democrat-run cities with strict gun control laws that have all the homicides.

We know that people like King would like guns to just vanish, like they were never invented, but no legislation can do that. So they figure the next best thing is to confiscate guns from legal, law-abiding gun owners and leave them defenseless against the criminals.

We wonder how many of those homicides were committed with illegal firearms. How many NRA members were arrested?

Fun fact: The U.K. has a knife control problem:

Knife crime in London is rising at its fastest rate in five years with more than 40 incidents reported to the police every day, the Telegraph can disclose...https://t.co/jI3YHlPfC6 — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) December 26, 2023

It's the knives?

