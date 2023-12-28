'An Unspeakable Crime': Video Shows That 'Northern Gaza Is No More'
I've Seen That 'Real Women' Calendar and I'm OK With It
Young Man Explains That the Idea of "Man" and "Woman" Came From European...
Aaron Rupar Defends President Biden Against Claim That He's Already a Dictator
'Worst Show Ever': Activists Reenact What's Happening in Gaza in Front of the...
THERE It Is! Biden DOJ Threatens to Sue Texas for Securing the Border...
Media Has a Fresh Bombshell Trump Allegation to Pursue (This One Involves 'Home...
Robin DiAngelo Whitesplains What Black People Think in Response to Centrist Black Academic
Ex FBI Agent Peter Strzok's Warning About Trump and Insurrection Melts Projection Detector...
John Stossel Shows What Really Happens When Lefty Politicians Raise Taxes to 'Help'...
Texas Says Hello: Mayors of Three Large Cities Say They're at Capacity With...
Seattle Bulldozed Its Communist BLM Garden. Liberals Are Reacting Exactly How You'd Expect...
Watching Blinken & Mayorkas Whitewash Biden's Border Disaster Is Infuriating
Attention True Crimers: Everything Is Coming up Roses for Gypsy Rose Blanchard

'Guns, Jimmy': Stephen King Explains to Rep. Jim Jordan Why Philadelphia Has Had 400 Homicides

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on December 28, 2023

The Chicago Tribune used to keep close track of gun homicides in the city. They numbered in the hundreds annually, and that's just Chicago. Rep. Jim Jordan recently pointed out that Philadelphia has managed to rack up 400 homicides so far in 2023. That's a pretty astounding number. If only they'd defund the police and send in social workers.

Advertisement

Stephen King explained why there were so many homicides to "Jimmy":

Guns have been going around killing people?

Recommended

'An Unspeakable Crime': Video Shows That 'Northern Gaza Is No More'
Brett T.
Advertisement

Whenever progressives think about "gun culture" they think of lawful gun owners and the NRA. It is the culture — it's generations of kids who've grown up with no respect for human life. People like King think states with concealed carry are like the Wild West with shootouts on the street every day. But it's the Democrat-run cities with strict gun control laws that have all the homicides.

We know that people like King would like guns to just vanish, like they were never invented, but no legislation can do that. So they figure the next best thing is to confiscate guns from legal, law-abiding gun owners and leave them defenseless against the criminals.

Advertisement

We wonder how many of those homicides were committed with illegal firearms. How many NRA members were arrested?

Fun fact: The U.K. has a knife control problem:

It's the knives?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: GUNS HOMICIDE JIM JORDAN PHILADELPHIA STEPHEN KING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'An Unspeakable Crime': Video Shows That 'Northern Gaza Is No More'
Brett T.
Young Man Explains That the Idea of "Man" and "Woman" Came From European Colonizers
Brett T.
Aaron Rupar Defends President Biden Against Claim That He's Already a Dictator
Brett T.
'Worst Show Ever': Activists Reenact What's Happening in Gaza in Front of the White House
Brett T.
THERE It Is! Biden DOJ Threatens to Sue Texas for Securing the Border & Deporting Illegals
Doug P.
Robin DiAngelo Whitesplains What Black People Think in Response to Centrist Black Academic
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'An Unspeakable Crime': Video Shows That 'Northern Gaza Is No More' Brett T.
Advertisement