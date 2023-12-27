Study of Journos' Political Leanings Indicates 'Reporters Don't Root for a Side' MIGHT...
Socialist Magazine Wants to Nationalize Greyhound So It Can Be Run As Well...
Biden Returned to White House After Vacation, Left Next Day for Vacation
'This Is Terrorism, Not Protesting': Pro-Hamas Mobs Block Roads Near JFK, LAX Airports
Jesus Was Palestinian, but You'll Never Guess Who Else Was
NY Times Puts 2017 'Weather Is Not the Same As Climate' Reminder on...
Champions of 'Saving Democracy' NOT Happy Michigan's Supreme Court Won't Keep Trump off...
CBS News Serves Up a Minimum Wage Shot/Chaser and Who Could Have POSSIBLY...
'Petty and Vindictive': RFK Jr. Denied Secret Service for a THIRD Time
Raw Story Author Humiliated After Being Trolled by Jesse Kelly's Statue of Liberty...
Requiring Solidarity to Beat the COVID Pandemic Gave Conservatives 'Fundamental Brainstem...
Border Patrol on Track to Break Record for Most Migrant Encounters in December
John Hayward Takes on Claims That Jesus Was a Palestinian Refugee
Delta Airlines Employee Surprises Angry Trans Customer by Pushing Back on 'It's MA'AM'...

It's Weird That The People Who Think the Origin of COVID-19 Is Important Can't Say Why

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on December 27, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

It took them 18 months, but the Washington Post finally went back and edited its hit piece on Sen. Tom Cotton repeating the "debunked" conspiracy theory that COVID-19 had originated in a lab in Wuhan. As recently as March, the New York Times was reporting on a team of scientists who'd said they'd traced the origin of COVID to raccoon dogs.

Advertisement

Pollster Nate Silver considers the origin of COVID to be a "high stakes" controversy:

Silver's tweet sparked quite a discussion, but it really got interesting at this point — here's Raw Story's Matthew Chapman:

Seriously? People who think COVID-19 was a gain-of-function experiment at the Wuhan Institute of Virology that escaped the lab can't articulate why they think the origin of COVID is important? 

Recommended

Study of Journos' Political Leanings Indicates 'Reporters Don't Root for a Side' MIGHT Be TOTAL BS
Doug P.
Advertisement

Become substantially less trusting, period. 

Exactly.

Advertisement
Advertisement


The first reason why people want to know about the origins of COVID is to keep the same thing from happening again. Is that a good enough reason?

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: NATE SILVER COVID-19

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Study of Journos' Political Leanings Indicates 'Reporters Don't Root for a Side' MIGHT Be TOTAL BS
Doug P.
Socialist Magazine Wants to Nationalize Greyhound So It Can Be Run As Well As...the Post Office
Coucy
Biden Returned to White House After Vacation, Left Next Day for Vacation
Doug P.
'This Is Terrorism, Not Protesting': Pro-Hamas Mobs Block Roads Near JFK, LAX Airports
Doug P.
Jesus Was Palestinian, but You'll Never Guess Who Else Was
Gordon K
Raw Story Author Humiliated After Being Trolled by Jesse Kelly's Statue of Liberty Post
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Study of Journos' Political Leanings Indicates 'Reporters Don't Root for a Side' MIGHT Be TOTAL BS Doug P.
Advertisement