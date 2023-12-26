Border Patrol on Track to Break Record for Most Migrant Encounters in December
John Hayward Takes on Claims That Jesus Was a Palestinian Refugee
Delta Airlines Employee Surprises Angry Trans Customer by Pushing Back on 'It's MA'AM'...
Doctors Against Genocide Cancel Plan to Protest at Holocaust Museum
Planned Parenthood and State of Virginia to Parents: 'Are You Really in Charge...
Barking Mad? Woman Has Knotty Thoughts About an Oak Tree and the Replies...
Christianity Today Reports That Jesus Was Asian
Our Favorite Sissy, Harry Sisson, is Back and Scared of Trump Once Again
Biden Roasted for Raising Pay of Federal Workers While Private Sector Employees Suffer
Swing and a Miss: NYT Faceplants on Christmas Day with Attempted Hit Piece...
'New Sexual Orientation Just Dropped': Woman's Claim to Be 'Abrosexual' is Met With...
Hollaria Briden Unleashes a Masterful Christmas Troll on the COVID-Obsessed
Guy Tries To Mock 'Republican Christians', Shows Himself To Be An Idiot...
Oh, FFS: Justin Trudeau Stocks Men's Bathrooms in Canadian Parliament With Tampons

Requiring Solidarity to Beat the COVID Pandemic Gave Conservatives 'Fundamental Brainstem Rage'

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on December 26, 2023
Twitter

It was just a couple of days ago when did a post on one of former Vox writer David Roberts' hot takes: he was upset that the mainstream media fell for the bait and covered the Harvard plagiarism scandal that was "ginned up out of nothing" by conservatives like Christopher Rufo.

Advertisement

We have to come back to Roberts because he's been thinking about conservatives' reactions to the loss of freedoms attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sure, some blame Fauci, others whine about school closings, but that's not really it. The reason conservatives experienced "fundamental brain rage" is that there was an "undeniable moral imperative for solidarity."

There was solidarity. Conservatives got in line with everyone else and got the vaccine, which has proved to neither prevent you from contracting COVID nor spreading it to others. But Roberts argues that "solidarity" enrages the Right:

Recommended

Delta Airlines Employee Surprises Angry Trans Customer by Pushing Back on 'It's MA'AM' Routine
Coucy
Advertisement

Narrator: No they didn't.

Hillary Clinton already got our minds straight with her book, "It Takes a Village."

Advertisement


That was the breaking point for a lot of people. You couldn't go to school or church, but you could march in massive groups in the street because "racism is a public health issue" too. Seriously, that was what they said.

Advertisement

Conservatives don't buy into Marxism or collectivism. We don't believe we have to give up our rights "for the common good." And certainly not for hoaxes like climate change.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: CONSERVATIVES SOLIDARITY COVID-19

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Delta Airlines Employee Surprises Angry Trans Customer by Pushing Back on 'It's MA'AM' Routine
Coucy
John Hayward Takes on Claims That Jesus Was a Palestinian Refugee
Brett T.
Barking Mad? Woman Has Knotty Thoughts About an Oak Tree and the Replies Will Leaf You in Tears
FuzzyChimp
Planned Parenthood and State of Virginia to Parents: 'Are You Really in Charge Here?'
Laura W.
Biden-Harris Administration Wishing Everyone a Happy Kwanzaa Goes Hilariously and Gloriously WRONG
Sam J.
Our Favorite Sissy, Harry Sisson, is Back and Scared of Trump Once Again
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Delta Airlines Employee Surprises Angry Trans Customer by Pushing Back on 'It's MA'AM' Routine Coucy
Advertisement