Doctors Against Genocide Cancel Plan to Protest at Holocaust Museum

We're old enough to remember Psychiatrists Against Trump, a group of 20 or so mental health professionals who held a meeting once followed by a short parade through the streets, led by a doctor banging a drum. They weren't keen enough to diagnose themselves with Trump Derangement Syndrom and seek help.

Now we have Doctors Against Genocide, and they decided to hold an event at the Holocaust Museum.

Sickening - the newly formed “Doctors Against Genocide” plans to infiltrate the U.S. Holocaust Museum this Thursday (12/28) to demand Israel stop defending itself against Hamas terrorism.



Who exactly is this group?

👉🏼 According to Roll Call, one of the founding members of DAG… pic.twitter.com/0wM5UrR7Tw — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 26, 2023

Desecrating a Holocaust memorial to support Hamas, which is just as genocidal as Hitler's Nazis, is both disgusting and entirely representative of the "pro-Palestinian" movement right now. Notably, the main Palestinian Arab leader, Amin Al-Husseini, was a proud Nazi collaborator. https://t.co/rrYaog2AXt — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) December 26, 2023

After a backlash, the Doctors Against Genocide announced they were canceling their event at the Holocaust Museum.

Important announcement regarding our action!

We made a decision to cancel the event. We will be announcing future events with more detailed communication.



As Doctors Against Genocide, we want to reemphasize our stance against all hate in all forms.#neveragainforall pic.twitter.com/XjmTO4mQoq — Doctors Against Genocide (@docstopgenocide) December 26, 2023

"The goal of our event was to visit the Holocaust Museum to express our empathy for the horrors of that Genocide. Additionally, we wanted to bring awareness to the ongoing Genocide in Gaza."

No wonder they canceled — there is no "genocide" in Gaza.

Funny how Doctors Against Genocide just popped up in November.

Guess there weren’t any other genocides to organize against before 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/SuLzE6VsdL pic.twitter.com/M3iVXXvCui — Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) December 26, 2023

"I'm sorry that everyone misconstrued the time I wanted to protest the Holocaust Museum" — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 26, 2023

You realized your antisemitism was showing a LITTLE too obviously, eh? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 26, 2023

There were no “misconceptions” whatsoever regarding your depravity and utter Jew-hatred. You only cancelled because you got called out. Now you will rightly be stained and shamed in perpetuity! — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) December 26, 2023

How incredibly stupid do you have to be to not know that protesting inside the Holocaust museum is hateful. Just impossible not to see something that obvious. You need to dissolve this group and seek psychiatric help. — stephen elliott (@S___Elliott) December 26, 2023

Planning any sort of protest at a Holocaust Museum is just grotesque. You definitely proved that this newly made up Pro Palestine organization is anti Jew. — Shai Goldman (@shaig) December 26, 2023

The fact you thought this was a good idea is what’s most concerning.



Can you please publish a list of Doctor’s names that supported this?



Our safety could be at risk. — Andrew Talbot (@AndrewTalbotUSA) December 26, 2023

There is no ongoing genocide in Gaza. You’re just antisemites. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 26, 2023

In other words, there was no misunderstanding. — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) December 26, 2023

You guys are pathetic. Just go away. — Patrick (@PMC713) December 26, 2023

There was no “miscommunication”. You just hate Jews. — Carlos (@txiokatu) December 26, 2023

Never again for all? Is that like All Lives Matter? — USA 4 Israeli Democracy (@USA4ILDemocracy) December 26, 2023

There is no genocide in Gaza. And yes, your event was antisemitic. — Happy Floridian 🌞🏝🐋 (@HappyFloridian2) December 26, 2023

Too late. Imagine ever thinking this was a noble idea. — PoliticallyAnnoyed (@MillieOfferman) December 26, 2023

I understand. You didn’t realize that protesting against a Jewish state at a memorial for their genocide could be taken out of context. We all make mistakes. — It’s Sowell Goodman!! (@BettrCallSowell) December 26, 2023

They were going to use the Holocaust Museum as a prop to call for an end to Israel's "genocide" of the Palestinians. Unbelievable.

