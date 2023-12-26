Doctors Against Genocide Cancel Plan to Protest at Holocaust Museum

John Hayward Takes on Claims That Jesus Was a Palestinian Refugee
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on December 26, 2023
Twitter

We're old enough to remember Psychiatrists Against Trump, a group of 20 or so mental health professionals who held a meeting once followed by a short parade through the streets, led by a doctor banging a drum. They weren't keen enough to diagnose themselves with Trump Derangement Syndrom and seek help. 

Now we have Doctors Against Genocide, and they decided to hold an event at the Holocaust Museum.

Who exactly is this group? 

👉🏼 According to Roll Call, one of the founding members of DAG is Nidal Jboor a physician from Dearborn, MI. 

👉🏼 Nidal Jboor is seen here speaking next to antisemites Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush, at an organized press conference from 12/7, demanding Israel stop attacking Hamas.

👉🏼 They were formed last month and focus solely on Israel 

👉🏼 According to its website, DAG is a program of "Jetpac," a 501c3 who “seeks to build a strong American Muslim political infrastructure and increase our community’s influence”

Hamas has one goal - to murder Jews. For this physicians’ group to desecrate the Holocaust museum with their calls of a ceasefire (ie - for the Jewish nation to stop defending itself) is stomach churning.

After a backlash, the Doctors Against Genocide announced they were canceling their event at the Holocaust Museum.

"The goal of our event was to visit the Holocaust Museum to express our empathy for the horrors of that Genocide. Additionally, we wanted to bring awareness to the ongoing Genocide in Gaza."

No wonder they canceled — there is no "genocide" in Gaza.

Funny how Doctors Against Genocide just popped up in November.

They were going to use the Holocaust Museum as a prop to call for an end to Israel's "genocide" of the Palestinians. Unbelievable. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
