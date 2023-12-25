UNICEF Reminds Us That Children Are #NotATarget … Unless You're a Hamas Hostage Taker

The United Nations has been absolutely useless, as expected, in Israel's war against Hamas following the invasion and mass slaughter on October 7. The UN tweets everything about a month late. For example, UN Women posted this on December 10, two months after the Hamas attack:

There is #NoExcuse for gender-based violence.



Yet, 1 in 3 women experience violence throughout their lifetime.



Violence against women and girls is the most pervasive #HumanRights violation worldwide.https://t.co/ihudQJakkj#16Days #HumanRightsDay #StandUp4HumanRights pic.twitter.com/j1cphejj2K — UN Women (@UN_Women) December 10, 2023

The UN Women X feed is a complete joke of climate change hysteria and other leftist causes. They're currently very concerned about the displacement of Gazan women.

Now, UNICEF has decided to announce that children are not a target and has a diverse group holding signs saying "climate" and "justice" and "freedom."

Since the UN is so close with Palestine, maybe someone should have told Hamas that children are not a target.

Every child has the right to grow up free from violence and fear.



Children must be protected -- always.



They are #NotATarget.



via @UNICEF pic.twitter.com/A7QN88Io5H — United Nations (@UN) December 25, 2023

You forgot to add: "Except Jewish children". pic.twitter.com/auYxNUyd7f — Robert Barzelay 🇮🇱 🇳🇱 (@18PigsDontFly) December 25, 2023

Hamas terrorists took a 10-month-old baby hostage 80 days ago. They kidnapped babies.

Does that right extend to Jewish and Israeli children to grow up free from violence and fear from Hamas? — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) December 25, 2023

Tell Hamas to free the hostages then pic.twitter.com/16ZJ3DGnJu — 🇮🇱Mononoke ⚔️🇮🇱 (@MononokePonyo) December 25, 2023

Interesting that not a single representation of a Jewish child is shown here🤨 — Pigeon (@MoneyMaknPigeon) December 25, 2023

Many visible minorities in this picture but not Jewish one, why? — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) December 25, 2023

If you truly care about children then do something about this: https://t.co/lPvI767e3W — Michael Freund (@msfreund) December 25, 2023

Help bring Israeli children hostages home. — TaraVision.x (@TheRealTara) December 25, 2023

Have you told Hamas this? What did they say? — Cde BOB (@Stu5Kart) December 25, 2023

Nor are they a shield. — Kerry Ozard (@OzardKerry67475) December 25, 2023

Does that include Israeli children? If so, for their sake and for the sake of Gazan children, you should stop supporting terror. — Reuven Taragin (@taraginreuven) December 25, 2023

Maybe the schools funded by the UN should stop teaching Palestinian kids to hate Jews. One child hostage of Hamas was reportedly held in the home of a UNRWA teacher.

Stop funding terrorism.

***

