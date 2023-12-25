UNICEF Reminds Us That Children Are #NotATarget … Unless You're a Hamas Hostage Taker

Condé Nast Editor Says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a Confederate
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on December 25, 2023
AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed

The United Nations has been absolutely useless, as expected, in Israel's war against Hamas following the invasion and mass slaughter on October 7. The UN tweets everything about a month late. For example, UN Women posted this on December 10, two months after the Hamas attack:

The UN Women X feed is a complete joke of climate change hysteria and other leftist causes. They're currently very concerned about the displacement of Gazan women.

Now, UNICEF has decided to announce that children are not a target and has a diverse group holding signs saying "climate" and "justice" and "freedom."

Since the UN is so close with Palestine, maybe someone should have told Hamas that children are not a target.

Hamas terrorists took a 10-month-old baby hostage 80 days ago. They kidnapped babies.

Maybe the schools funded by the UN should stop teaching Palestinian kids to hate Jews. One child hostage of Hamas was reportedly held in the home of a UNRWA teacher.

Stop funding terrorism.

***

