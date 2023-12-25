New York Times Gives a Christmas Eve Guest Essay to Mayor Appointed by Hamas

Who Thought This Was a Good Idea?! Jared Polis' Christmas Greeting to Hispanic...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on December 25, 2023
AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

In case you missed it, Taylor Lorenz a couple of weeks ago pointed out the obvious for those who didn't see it: expressing right-wing opinions was OK at the New York Times, while left-wing opinions were shut out:

Lorenz was citing a piece about the New York Times' coverage of Israel's war on Hamas and how one-sided it is. Just to prove to Lorenz that left-wing opinions had a safe home on the Times op-ed page, the paper handed its Christmas Eve edition to the mayor of Gaza City.

The op-ed page editor lost his job after publishing an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton because it made the Times' staffers "unsafe."

Imagine if all of the international aid that was poured into Gaza went toward quality of life improvements in Gaza City instead of a network of terror tunnels and hordes of food and fuel.

Hamas started this knowing there would be repercussions and could easily bring it all to a stop by surrendering unconditionally and releasing all of the hostages, whom the mayor never acknowledged were being held captive in his city.

