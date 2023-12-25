New York Times Gives a Christmas Eve Guest Essay to Mayor Appointed by Hamas

In case you missed it, Taylor Lorenz a couple of weeks ago pointed out the obvious for those who didn't see it: expressing right-wing opinions was OK at the New York Times, while left-wing opinions were shut out:

My God, this take. It’s magnificent. pic.twitter.com/cwcytjo9jh — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 12, 2023

Lorenz was citing a piece about the New York Times' coverage of Israel's war on Hamas and how one-sided it is. Just to prove to Lorenz that left-wing opinions had a safe home on the Times op-ed page, the paper handed its Christmas Eve edition to the mayor of Gaza City.

On Christmas Eve, the @nytimes published an op-ed by a senior member of Hamas, Yahya Sarraj.



I guess the head of the Taliban wasn't available. pic.twitter.com/CeMfNzIXyJ — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) December 25, 2023

Unable to reach Al-Qaeda or the Taliban, the @nytimes settled on having Hamas write its guest essay.



For the record, the word “hostage” doesn’t appear once in this Hamas propaganda piece pic.twitter.com/spU0uOMsSr — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) December 25, 2023

So that October 7th thing turned out to be a really bad idea huh. pic.twitter.com/HSRMOTeazV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 25, 2023

He literally says in the op-ed that Hamas appointed him. pic.twitter.com/N1e4D9mas7 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) December 25, 2023

To be fair, they did that too. pic.twitter.com/hkNprs054s — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) December 25, 2023

Is the Hamas op-ed more or less offensive than the Tom Cotton op-ed to progressive employees? — Emre (@emre_mayo) December 25, 2023

The op-ed page editor lost his job after publishing an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton because it made the Times' staffers "unsafe."

Gazan leadership voted for these improvements on 10/6/2023.



Choices have consequences. — Justin Other Tweeter (@ctznjrnlst_ras) December 25, 2023

Start a war, get a war. — Leave it better than you found it (@AuburysNavy) December 25, 2023

The world has and would pour money on Gaza to make it wonderful. Instead you attacked Israel. Brilliant strategy. — Jim Country (@4yourcountry) December 25, 2023

Sadly it is a statement of humanity that those that F around will eventually find out. Your people collectively hated others beyond what is acceptable and commtted horrific acts... the reciprication is just deserved and hopefully there will be a mindset change to do better! — Miles Kaplan (@4MilesKaplan) December 25, 2023

Maybe he should have devoted his life to working for the Palestinian people instead of working for Hamas. — Nina G Ohlsson (@ninaninaninana) December 25, 2023

Imagine if all of the international aid that was poured into Gaza went toward quality of life improvements in Gaza City instead of a network of terror tunnels and hordes of food and fuel.

Man, that headline is depressing.



Hamas should definitely release all of the hostages and surrender unconditionally. That would end this. — Publius Enigma (@PubliusEnig) December 25, 2023

Hamas started this knowing there would be repercussions and could easily bring it all to a stop by surrendering unconditionally and releasing all of the hostages, whom the mayor never acknowledged were being held captive in his city.

***

