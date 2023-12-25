'Do They Know it's Christmastime at All?' Princeton Professor Sad Santa Didn't Visit...
Monday Morning Meme Madness - Christmas Edition

GOP State Rep. and Friends Blamed for 70-Degree Weather on Christmas Eve in Missouri

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on December 25, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Where this editor is spending Christmas is in the low 50s. It's great. He was able to walk the dog without slipping on icy sidewalks the whole way. The snow plow crew gets to take a breather on the holiday. It was icy last week … maybe we've tracked down the culprit. 

Missouri State Rep. Tony Lovasco and his climate-denying friends are the ones to thank if you're suffering through a 70-degree Christmas in Missouri. Maybe it's time we had that talk again about the difference between weather and climate. 

Lovasco's happy to take credit.

It's "global boiling" now.

The temperature changed, as often happens with the weather.

One warm day and it's the climate deniers' fault for not banning fossil fuels.

For reference, the photo we're using from this post is from Missouri last Christmas … you can see how much damage Lovasco has done in just a year.

***

