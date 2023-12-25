GOP State Rep. and Friends Blamed for 70-Degree Weather on Christmas Eve in Missouri

Where this editor is spending Christmas is in the low 50s. It's great. He was able to walk the dog without slipping on icy sidewalks the whole way. The snow plow crew gets to take a breather on the holiday. It was icy last week … maybe we've tracked down the culprit.

Missouri State Rep. Tony Lovasco and his climate-denying friends are the ones to thank if you're suffering through a 70-degree Christmas in Missouri. Maybe it's time we had that talk again about the difference between weather and climate.

Lovasco's happy to take credit.

I go the extra mile to deliver results for my constituents.#moleg pic.twitter.com/yBxaJ7ELfx — Rep. Tony Lovasco (MO-64) (@tonylovasco) December 25, 2023

Perfect beer weather, what's your drink of choice? — doubt/told/you/so (@crackdownfan11) December 25, 2023

Indeed! If I'm drinking beer I usually go with something dark. — Rep. Tony Lovasco (MO-64) (@tonylovasco) December 25, 2023

I’m pro-summer and I vote. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) December 25, 2023

I had no idea you were powerful enough to change the weather. — Mike Faranight (@Leptonmancer) December 25, 2023

Can we borrow you in PA for the winter? — Un Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) December 25, 2023

Thanks Tony! — Ferg (@christoferguson) December 25, 2023

LOL. Oh my gosh. It's SOOOOO hot that it's sweltering! Who is denying the climate? We're denying the climate *change* hoax. It's the climate change folks who are denying the climate. We used to just call it weather, though. Merry Christmas, Tony! pic.twitter.com/TzssbeCarQ — THE Book Goddess (@misstozak) December 25, 2023

It's "global boiling" now.

So funny. Liberals are just miserable people no matter what. 😂 — John 🌵🇺🇸 (@johninphx) December 25, 2023

Imagine being upset you don’t have to shovel your driveway this Christmas. — Luke 4 Liberty (@luke_4_liberty) December 25, 2023

If that's the weather we have in Missouri then my Missouri is broken cause it's cold as balls out. — Rubicon Raft Seller. (Supplies going fast) (@combatbuttwiper) December 25, 2023

Well it's 38, feels like 29 in Springfield, sooooo..... pic.twitter.com/AGO0aXRxrr — 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@bwaters81) December 25, 2023

I saw this tweet literally 5 minutes after CBS said it was 38 at kickoff in Kansas City. — Thanworth (@orlandoratel) December 25, 2023

The temperature changed, as often happens with the weather.

One warm day and it's the climate deniers' fault for not banning fossil fuels.

For reference, the photo we're using from this post is from Missouri last Christmas … you can see how much damage Lovasco has done in just a year.

***