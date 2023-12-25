It's Still Not Too Late to Wish Julia Ioffe a Merry Christmas
New York Times Gives a Christmas Eve Guest Essay to Mayor Appointed by...
Who Thought This Was a Good Idea?! Jared Polis' Christmas Greeting to Hispanic...
GOP State Rep. and Friends Blamed for 70-Degree Weather on Christmas Eve in...
'Do They Know it's Christmastime at All?' Princeton Professor Sad Santa Didn't Visit...
'What Would You Do With 1 Million Followers?' One Megalithic Account Chooses Bad...
CNN Religion Commentator Tells the 'True' Story of Christmas About a Palestinian Jew
We Regret To Inform You That the ‘Nirvana Baby’ Is Back and Still...
University of Wisconsin Campus Sued for Allegedly Demoting Diversity Staffer for Being Whi...
A Deep Dive Into Why Cenk Uygur Can Never Be President (Thank G-d)—and...
The New York Times Plays the 'Orange Man Bad' Card to Deflect From...
O Little Town of ... Gaza?: CNN Vatican Correspondent Gets Geography Lesson on...
Well-Played: Brother Plays Twitter Matchmaker for Single Sisters, Hilarity Ensues
Census Data Suggests Red States Are Better Than Blue States

Condé Nast Editor Says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a Confederate

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 25, 2023
AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File

This is kind of refreshing. People on the Right have gotten used to being called racist, fascist, white supremacist, and ultra-MAGA. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had something to say about a "national divorce." That's Confederate talk, says Condé Nast legal affairs editor Luke Zaleski.

Advertisement

It's funny this comes just as leftist Hollywood is releasing the trailer for next spring's "Civil War," which has "The Florida Alliance" breaking apart from the "Loyalist States."

Recommended

It's Still Not Too Late to Wish Julia Ioffe a Merry Christmas
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Maybe Zaleski thought calling her a Confederate was enough to get her canceled, seeing as how all of the Confederate monuments and statues have been torn down, and now they're looking to remove the Reconciliation Monument from Arlington.

The only serious effort we've seen to secede from the Union came from Democrats in California.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CONFEDERATE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's Still Not Too Late to Wish Julia Ioffe a Merry Christmas
Brett T.
Who Thought This Was a Good Idea?! Jared Polis' Christmas Greeting to Hispanic Voters Raises Eyebrows
Coucy
New York Times Gives a Christmas Eve Guest Essay to Mayor Appointed by Hamas
Brett T.
GOP State Rep. and Friends Blamed for 70-Degree Weather on Christmas Eve in Missouri
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness - Christmas Edition
FuzzyChimp
Well-Played: Brother Plays Twitter Matchmaker for Single Sisters, Hilarity Ensues
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It's Still Not Too Late to Wish Julia Ioffe a Merry Christmas Brett T.
Advertisement