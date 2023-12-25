Condé Nast Editor Says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a Confederate

This is kind of refreshing. People on the Right have gotten used to being called racist, fascist, white supremacist, and ultra-MAGA. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had something to say about a "national divorce." That's Confederate talk, says Condé Nast legal affairs editor Luke Zaleski.

America is in a constitutional crisis.



The admin is enabling a full scale border invasion and harboring illegal migrants.



The courts are engaging in judicial tyranny.



The government is politically weaponized against the people.



Soon national divorce may be our only option. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 20, 2023

Marge is a confederate soldier not an American public servant. She has taken over Congress and wants to destroy the nation from inside. She admits it. Her public agenda is reinstalling a criminal traitor she’s obstructing justice for and breaking up the United States of America — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) December 20, 2023

It's funny this comes just as leftist Hollywood is releasing the trailer for next spring's "Civil War," which has "The Florida Alliance" breaking apart from the "Loyalist States."

“Confederate” is the new talking point that everyone on the left is now required to use. — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) December 25, 2023

Ha ha ha



A 5’0 woman is a soldier for the confederacy and has taken over Congress? Are you drunk posting again? — The Orange Tiger (@orangetiger70) December 24, 2023

Luke everything you say is exactly what you are doing and you do it every day on this platform. pic.twitter.com/wNJk6t1fkC — CrusCntrl (@cruscntrl) December 21, 2023

Confederates were all Democrats — Ray Grigsby (@BeReluctant) December 25, 2023

Wow, have you eaten the crazy pills or what?? — William Lichtenstein (@WilliamLichten1) December 25, 2023

And you are a miserable propagandist. Give it a break and get some help. — Josh (@JoshWeber2) December 25, 2023

confederate soldier? early Christmas drinking?



who are the ones that we have endless videos of burning the American flag? Oh that's right it's always left wingers. — My name is Jason. (@Imissthe90ss) December 24, 2023

More leftist projection. — Commander In Cheat (@CaptainPolyestr) December 25, 2023

If she were a confederate she’d have to be a democrat…. Don’t tell me you’re just as ignorant regarding history as you are on every other topic.



Luke, you’re one pathetic little imbecile. pic.twitter.com/hupAvdblju — Therock040404 (@the_rock040404) December 25, 2023

Hate to always give commies history lessons but the Confederates were Democrats, just like todays Bolsheviks are the leftists. — Guerrier et guérison (@demarreleeclair) December 21, 2023

Maybe Zaleski thought calling her a Confederate was enough to get her canceled, seeing as how all of the Confederate monuments and statues have been torn down, and now they're looking to remove the Reconciliation Monument from Arlington.

The only serious effort we've seen to secede from the Union came from Democrats in California.

***