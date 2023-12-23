Copyrights V Trademarks: Original Versions of Mickey Mouse Will Become Public Domain in...
Uh Oh: Billionaire Len Blavatnik Stops Donations to Harvard Amid Ongoing Campus Antisemiti...
Woke Academic Tells A LONG Tale of Corruption and Plagiarism in Academia... Then...
Biden Wants You to End the Year in Appreciation of What a Bipartisan...
The Airing of Grievances: Time for Rand Paul's Annual Festivus Report
Barbra Streisand Unhappy SCOTUS Threatens 'Democracy' by Allowing Trump Due Process
Gavin Newsom Dubbed California Exodus Stories a 'Fox News Myth' (L.A. Times Joins...
FIN-Tastically Funny: Florida Man Catches and Steals Large Tarpon From Bass Pro Shops'...
WATCH: Alarming Undercover Video Shows San Francisco State Students Will Donate Money to...
Does This Airport's Illegals-Only Line Move Faster Than the One for Legal Citizens?
Cenk Uygur Gets Advice After Insisting Douglas Murray Didn't Own Him (So Murray...
The New York Times Slams the 'Weirdly Present' Cartoon Fathers of Bluey and...
New Wrinkle in Story About Chinese Spy Balloon Makes Biden WH Look Even...
Author Claims Argentina Becoming Fascist. Slapped By Those Who Know Definition.

Joe and Jill Biden Want You to Text Them Your New Year's Resolutions

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on December 23, 2023
Twitter

We seem to remember hearing that President Joe Biden had 16 people on staff for his digital communications. One of them had the bright idea to set up a phone number so you could text your New Year's resolutions to the president and first lady Jill Biden. Why anyone would do this we don't know. What are they going to do with them? We don't know.

Advertisement

It seems to be going well on X at least:

It's a great way to farm phone numbers.

Recommended

Woke Academic Tells A LONG Tale of Corruption and Plagiarism in Academia... Then Makes A Clown Of Herself
Coucy
Advertisement

This, apparently, is the auto-reply people are getting:

Hi there, it's President Biden. Thanks for reaching out - I'm excited to be connected.

I'm giving out the number because I wanted a direct channel to communicate with folks like you. I'll text from here from time to time, and you should feel free to text me too. I won't be able to reply to everything, but I'll try my hardest. Click this link so I can read your message and reply to you.

Don't click the link.

Advertisement

If you want to give your mobile phone number to Biden's communications team, feel free. At least you can troll him and say you resolve to vote for Donald Trump.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN RESOLUTION TEXTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woke Academic Tells A LONG Tale of Corruption and Plagiarism in Academia... Then Makes A Clown Of Herself
Coucy
Uh Oh: Billionaire Len Blavatnik Stops Donations to Harvard Amid Ongoing Campus Antisemitism
Amy Curtis
Copyrights V Trademarks: Original Versions of Mickey Mouse Will Become Public Domain in January
ArtistAngie
The Airing of Grievances: Time for Rand Paul's Annual Festivus Report
Amy Curtis
Biden Wants You to End the Year in Appreciation of What a Bipartisan Unifier He's Been
Doug P.
Author Claims Argentina Becoming Fascist. Slapped By Those Who Know Definition.
Tertullianus

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Woke Academic Tells A LONG Tale of Corruption and Plagiarism in Academia... Then Makes A Clown Of Herself Coucy
Advertisement