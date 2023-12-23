Joe and Jill Biden Want You to Text Them Your New Year's Resolutions

We seem to remember hearing that President Joe Biden had 16 people on staff for his digital communications. One of them had the bright idea to set up a phone number so you could text your New Year's resolutions to the president and first lady Jill Biden. Why anyone would do this we don't know. What are they going to do with them? We don't know.

It seems to be going well on X at least:

Defeating your corrupt ass https://t.co/ZhXDXVQ6m5 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) December 23, 2023

Pity the poor guy who has to sort through these things to provide Biden the “Happy Papers” version of what the people want for the New Year https://t.co/7PLiAs0JeO — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 23, 2023

Mine is to pray every day that you lose in 2024 https://t.co/FrvppaePuh — cris miller (@crismiller12) December 23, 2023

This will go perfectly well and exactly as intended and nobody will send him Hunter’s noodz at all https://t.co/OPcAQ77ktl — Doc is This Pastrami (@raccoonrocket_) December 23, 2023

It's a great way to farm phone numbers.

At least it was above Joe to use Christmas to harvest cell phone numbers. https://t.co/XO6ZurQLHS — The Trashfather ™ (@TLandshark) December 23, 2023

This has got to be entrapment… https://t.co/AcI253Bi3h — Boom minus the Big Badda (@RidgetopDawg) December 23, 2023

This might legit be the dumbest idea of all time https://t.co/r3LYwXsdj0 — Ara Hossain (@AraHossain93) December 23, 2023

Stinky bait for the Deep State’s watch list https://t.co/A0IdueFv5c — Bradley Jaye (@bradleyajaye) December 23, 2023

This seems like a terrible idea https://t.co/8Qn4Z3unf1 — Merry @ChriscesqMas! (@chriscesq) December 23, 2023

This, apparently, is the auto-reply people are getting:

Hi there, it's President Biden. Thanks for reaching out - I'm excited to be connected. I'm giving out the number because I wanted a direct channel to communicate with folks like you. I'll text from here from time to time, and you should feel free to text me too. I won't be able to reply to everything, but I'll try my hardest. Click this link so I can read your message and reply to you.

Don't click the link.

Guess the fundraising lists are drying out. https://t.co/NWwhdTn3ka — Jen DeRosa 🖥🎨👩🏻‍🌾♥️🏠 (@jenmakesthings) December 23, 2023

So stoked to give my number to Big GOV so next time I’m within 10 miles of a protest they can tri-angulate and geo- locate my cell phone and throw me into a J6 gulag. https://t.co/M3hfhMUUpM — Johnny Herbert 🫠🗡️ (@JohnnyH89686969) December 23, 2023

When the feds tell you to text them. pic.twitter.com/N3RncoiIB0 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 23, 2023

I wish I could but I can no longer text. I had to sell my phone for gas money. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 23, 2023

If you want to give your mobile phone number to Biden's communications team, feel free. At least you can troll him and say you resolve to vote for Donald Trump.

