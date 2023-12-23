CBS News: Sources Say Donald Trump Is Considering Nikki Haley for Vice President

Festivus for the Rest of Us: Rand Paul Airs His Grievances and OMG...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on December 23, 2023
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

CBS News called this "BREAKING" news on Friday. It may be new that Donald Trump is considering Nikki Haley to be his running mate, but to us, it's been pretty obvious that Haley has been campaigning to be vice president. This is after Trump called her a "birdbrain" following the debates.

"Former President Donald Trump has been asking allies and advisers for their thoughts about Nikki Haley as a potential vice presidential candidate, two sources familiar with the conversations tell CBS News," they write.

Team MAGA is not thrilled with the idea.

But she's a woman of color. Oh, wait, that was Joe Biden who promised to pick a black woman.

Trump made some bad hires when he was president, so this is entirely possible.

***

Tags: CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP NIKKI HALEY VICE PRESIDENT

