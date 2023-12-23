CBS News: Sources Say Donald Trump Is Considering Nikki Haley for Vice President

CBS News called this "BREAKING" news on Friday. It may be new that Donald Trump is considering Nikki Haley to be his running mate, but to us, it's been pretty obvious that Haley has been campaigning to be vice president. This is after Trump called her a "birdbrain" following the debates.

BREAKING: Trump asking allies about possibility of Nikki Haley for vice president https://t.co/UC0geA00P1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 22, 2023

"Former President Donald Trump has been asking allies and advisers for their thoughts about Nikki Haley as a potential vice presidential candidate, two sources familiar with the conversations tell CBS News," they write.

Team MAGA is not thrilled with the idea.

I'll take things that never happened for $200, Alex. — TheOpinant (@OpinantThe) December 22, 2023

I will not vote for him if he chooses her.



Period. — Vis 🇺🇸 (@NamelessVisage) December 22, 2023

I don't know how much truth there is but I speak for a lot of trump supporters when I say never in a 100 years would I vote for this ticket — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) December 23, 2023

"sources familiar with the conversations tell CBS News."



LOL. — Truth in Christ (@ChristInsideMe) December 22, 2023

Why not just ask Jeb Bush? — Slow (@SlowLaneLodge) December 22, 2023

This is so not happening 🤣 — T (@CoolRiderr) December 22, 2023

Nobody wants this. — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) December 23, 2023

That would doom him. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) December 23, 2023

Sounds like D.C. establishment propaganda. Zero chance Trump picks her. — Throttle_This (@Throttle_This) December 23, 2023

That’d be an immediate vote for Vivek — Willy Cuz (@WillyCuz) December 23, 2023

If he picks Haley as his running mate, he loses my vote. — FedUpMajority (@FedUpMajority) December 23, 2023

"Two sources familiar with the conversation" with well sourced journalism like this it is hard to understand why legacy media viewership is dwindling. If you're going to spread misinformation and propaganda you could at least try to make it convincing. — G.R.I.N.D. (@acymetric) December 23, 2023

I didn't vote in 2016 or 2020, and if he picks Haley to be his running mate, then I won't be voting in 2024, either. — Joseph (@JoeCody) December 22, 2023

I would vote Biden if he did that, and I despise Biden. — The Duke of Mustard (@TheDukeMustard) December 23, 2023

Well, that’s one way to get himself removed from the ballots. — Davis | The Skill Predator (@retailrefugee) December 23, 2023

No chance. — Michael Searle (@MSearleATX) December 23, 2023

Makes me happy that Trump is trolling legacy media — SpikeFL🇺🇸 (@LFrundie) December 23, 2023

But she's a woman of color. Oh, wait, that was Joe Biden who promised to pick a black woman.

Trump made some bad hires when he was president, so this is entirely possible.

