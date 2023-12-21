'Disgusting and Disturbing': Study Finds AI Being Trained With Explicit Images of Children
'Do You ... Understand ANY of This?' Somehow Influential Lefty Wins Most Ridiculous...
Conservatives Wished Good Luck With Their Civil War When 'We' Have the Army
'Don't You Have to Be Convicted of the Crime FIRST?' CO Secretary of...
Newsweek: Republicans Pounce on Story of Arrested Trans Activist and Alleged Pedophile
Let Me Tell You Something, Brother: Hulk Hogan Calls His Baptism the 'Greatest...
Here's More Video of Joe Biden Making His Handlers Very Nervous
'Horrified': Hoax Bomb Threats Made to Hundreds of Jewish Organizations Came From Outside...
NBC News' Ben Collins Triggered by Newspapers Covering Harvard Plagiarism Scandal
WaPo Staffers Who Accepted Buyouts Encouraged to Take Final Advantage of Merch Store...
'You Have to Pick': Kamala Harris Says She's 'in Favor' of the Second...
Just Point and LAUGH: David Frum SOUNDING the Alarm on a Second Trump...
Guy Who Should Know Better Drops THE WORST Take on 'Courts Deciding Elections'...
Former Assistant US Attorney Says SCOTUS Will Rule 9-0 to Overturn Colorado's Trump...

George Takei: Anti-Trans Swimmer Causes Trans Teen to Lose Volleyball Scholarship

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on December 21, 2023
Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP, File

Oh no, did a boy lose out on a scholarship that was meant for girls? That's terrible. Geroge Takei tells us that anti-trans swimmer Riley Gaines has been "slammed" after causing a trans teen to lose a volleyball scholarship. Remember that President Joe Biden has sworn to veto any bill that would ban biological males from playing on girls' sports teams — the administration is really committed to this issue.

Advertisement

Comic Sands reports:

Anti-trans swimmer Riley Gaines has once again sparked outrage after her public campaign against a trans high school student resulted in the teen's college scholarship being revoked.

The 17-year-old is said to have verbally committed to a volleyball scholarship, one of several scholarships she was offered by the University of Washington.

It's unclear how Gaines knew about the teen, but she took to X, aka Twitter, last week to write a cruel screed against the student, outing and misgendering her, revealing her identity with a photo, and calling on UW to revoke her scholarship.

The story's subheading says, "allegedly leading to the scholarship being revoked." So was it even revoked or not?

Recommended

Conservatives Wished Good Luck With Their Civil War When 'We' Have the Army
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Takei is getting quite the ratio on this one. Riley Gaines isn't getting slammed, she's being applauded. As she should be.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: GEORGE TAKEI TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Conservatives Wished Good Luck With Their Civil War When 'We' Have the Army
Brett T.
'Do You ... Understand ANY of This?' Somehow Influential Lefty Wins Most Ridiculous Whataboutism
Chad Felix Greene
'Don't You Have to Be Convicted of the Crime FIRST?' CO Secretary of State Declares Trump GUILTY
Chad Felix Greene
Here's More Video of Joe Biden Making His Handlers Very Nervous
Brett T.
Newsweek: Republicans Pounce on Story of Arrested Trans Activist and Alleged Pedophile
Brett T.
'Disgusting and Disturbing': Study Finds AI Being Trained With Explicit Images of Children
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Conservatives Wished Good Luck With Their Civil War When 'We' Have the Army Brett T.
Advertisement