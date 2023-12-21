George Takei: Anti-Trans Swimmer Causes Trans Teen to Lose Volleyball Scholarship

Oh no, did a boy lose out on a scholarship that was meant for girls? That's terrible. Geroge Takei tells us that anti-trans swimmer Riley Gaines has been "slammed" after causing a trans teen to lose a volleyball scholarship. Remember that President Joe Biden has sworn to veto any bill that would ban biological males from playing on girls' sports teams — the administration is really committed to this issue.

Anti-Trans Swimmer Slammed After Causing Trans Teen To Lose Volleyball Scholarship https://t.co/cQTvKBb0x1 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 20, 2023

Comic Sands reports:

Anti-trans swimmer Riley Gaines has once again sparked outrage after her public campaign against a trans high school student resulted in the teen's college scholarship being revoked. The 17-year-old is said to have verbally committed to a volleyball scholarship, one of several scholarships she was offered by the University of Washington. It's unclear how Gaines knew about the teen, but she took to X, aka Twitter, last week to write a cruel screed against the student, outing and misgendering her, revealing her identity with a photo, and calling on UW to revoke her scholarship.

The story's subheading says, "allegedly leading to the scholarship being revoked." So was it even revoked or not?

They outed a trans girl and got her scholarship revoked. This isn't in service of women, its sociopaths like Riley Gaines using the pretense of "women's rights" to bully and harass trans people with her rabid mob. pic.twitter.com/mFBgdxv23u — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 16, 2023

You are a terrible person for this. Let women have their own sports. Stop being an obtuse creep. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) December 21, 2023

When I sub “fake” for trans it all makes sense. — anthonybgonzalez (@Agonzo1) December 20, 2023

This is a win for women. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) December 20, 2023

It is a win for society in general. — Kyle Eustis (@KyleEustis) December 21, 2023

I unblocked him just so I could add to the ratio. — Libertarian_Trucker (@joe_mckendry) December 21, 2023

George couldn't care less about women. Neither could the rest of these clowns. The level of low IQ behavior today is staggering. Correcting it won't be easy. It seems that with each passing day, it will be harder and harder to fix.



Quite a pickle we find ourselves in, eh? — The Projection Project (@PropagandaPrjct) December 21, 2023

And a win for massive ratios. George is getting B-U-R-N-E-D. — Steve the Mad Kulak (@MadKulak) December 21, 2023

"Anti-trans."



"Woman who worked all her life to succeed in sports, speaks out against mediocre men dominating women's sports."



It's not as sexy or triggering to The Herd, but it's more accurate. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) December 20, 2023

A woman calling out a university for giving a man a scholarship that was specifically carved out for women. Fixed it for you #Misogynist — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) December 20, 2023

Males don’t belong in women’s sports. Riley Gaines is doing a great service by exposing the mediocre males who want to ‘shine’ in women’s sports. This particular guy shouldered a woman out of a scholarship, but justice is done. — Stan Kerr 🍊Fringe Minority (@spjk) December 20, 2023

So a spot reserved for a woman will be filled by... a woman. Sounds like a win! 🎉🎉🎉 — Eliza Johnson (@elizjohns13) December 20, 2023

Delete this one, George. The ratios are embarrassing — Margiela Capital, LLC (@MargielaCapLLC) December 20, 2023

So, when women lose scholarships, they have to just suck it up. But when male cheaters lose scholarships, for cheating, it's straight to crying and vomiting and breaking the plastic ashtrays. — Stuart Parker, blancmange impersonator & cannibal (@stuartlosaltos) December 21, 2023

He lost the scholarship because he is male. He should not have applied, and she was correct to bring this to the attention of the school. No one is owed membership in the opposite sex. — Psikey (@MindEnjoyer) December 21, 2023

How despicable. Imagine having the audacity to open yourself up to relentless public pressure, criticism and outright attacks from men just to protect young women and their right to play sports on a level playing field. It truly is sickening. — Lord Fashheart of the Far Right™️ (@Lordflashh3art) December 21, 2023

He didn't "lose" it, he was never eligible for it — Lisa Rothstein (@davincidiva) December 21, 2023

I wish you didn't hate women. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) December 20, 2023

Takei is getting quite the ratio on this one. Riley Gaines isn't getting slammed, she's being applauded. As she should be.

