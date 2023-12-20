Texas Lt. Gov. Suggests Removing Joe Biden From the Ballot for Not Enforcing the Border

As you know, the Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump will not be on the ballot in the state because he's an insurrectionist and therefore banned from holding office by the 14th Amendment.

Advertisement

Texas Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick told Laura Ingraham that perhaps Texas should take Joe Biden off of the ballot for not doing his job and securing the border:

Texas Lt. Gov @DanPatrick flips script on Democrats after Trump gets barred from ballot in Colorado:



"Maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing 8 million people to cross the border since he’s been President.”



pic.twitter.com/k9IyAcKEcM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 20, 2023

This is absolutely what should be done. https://t.co/EBXbpySoXI — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 20, 2023

Get Paxton on it and it will happen. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) December 20, 2023

I support this 1000% — Leonard Campagna Freedom=Happiness=Freedom (@LeonardCampagna) December 20, 2023

Any reason, just do it. This is what they want. — John E. Wizzle (@realgunsmok) December 20, 2023

He has obviously committed treason. — Leesa J. (@LeesaWho) December 20, 2023

House Republicans should have already impeached Biden over his mishandling of the border.

Texas should 💯 do it.



It's time to start speaking the same language so the message is understood. — emma (@emma419) December 20, 2023

Correct - it should be done. But Republicans lack the testicular fortitude for this. They'll just send out some strongly worded tweets and point out the hypocrisy and then wrap it up with a statement that "this is not the hill to die on." And round and round we go. — Nathan (@Nathan_Linus) December 20, 2023

Yup. New rules. — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) December 20, 2023

Democrats have a precedent for always doing something that's going to come back and bite them whenever they're in power.

***