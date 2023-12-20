Texas Lt. Gov. Suggests Removing Joe Biden From the Ballot for Not Enforcing the Border

Reuters Finds That House Speaker Mike Johnson Has Ancestral Ties to Slavery
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on December 20, 2023
AP Photo/LM Otero

As you know, the Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump will not be on the ballot in the state because he's an insurrectionist and therefore banned from holding office by the 14th Amendment.

Texas Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick told Laura Ingraham that perhaps Texas should take Joe Biden off of the ballot for not doing his job and securing the border:

House Republicans should have already impeached Biden over his mishandling of the border.

Democrats have a precedent for always doing something that's going to come back and bite them whenever they're in power.

