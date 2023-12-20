Rabbi Will Never Forgive Jews Who Remain Silent While Israel Kills 10,000 Children

When we see tweets like these we think back to the 290,000 people who assembled in Washington, D.C. for the March for Israel — yes, there are Israel supporters out there. As we recently reported, the Biden administration asked Israel to tone it down a bit in Gaza and maybe try to wrap things up in a matter of weeks and not months. Fortunately, Benjamin Netanyahu doesn't take orders from our president.

Advertisement

We thought for a second this was that transgender rabbi who's friends with Rep. Ilhan Omar, but it's not. Rabbi Alissa Wise is the lead organizer of Rabbis for Ceasefire. There was a ceasefire on October 6 and Hamas broke it. There was another ceasefire negotiated in exchange for the return of some hostages, but Hamas broke that too.

We really can't keep track of the numbers — Israel has now killed 10,000 Palestinian children.

10,000 children have been killed by Israel in Gaza.



I will never forgive my fellow Jews that are going along with and/or staying silent. It’s a complete humiliation of what Judaism stands for. How dare you desecrate our tradition in this way. — Rabbi Alissa Wise (@AlissaShira) December 19, 2023

No one wants your forgiveness; no one accepts your mischaracterization of the facts; and few if any consider you a guiding light on Judaism. You are embarrassing the Jewish People and your departure from social media would be the best blessing you could bestow upon us. https://t.co/MJDqv8a2UQ — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) December 19, 2023

Mindlessly repeating Hamas talking points and so furthering their savage agenda against all of us is a disgrace for anyone pretending to be a rabbi. You are a willing shield for Hamas.



Disgusting. — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) December 19, 2023

Assuming Hamas's figures could be trusted to begin with, which is a heroic assumption, Hamas's figures for "children" include all teenagers, including combatants. So probably at least half of those "children" are teen Hamas terrorists. And no one appointed you to speak for Jews,… — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) December 19, 2023

First of all, you are relying on statistics from Hamas which aren’t reliable. Second, you have no idea what Judaism stands for. Third, we don’t need your forgiveness for defending ourselves. Fourth, the only humiliation is when people like you stand with Hamas rather than Israel. — Michael Freund (@msfreund) December 19, 2023

I'd say how dare you let our women and girls be raped and mutilated, both the elderly and babies be kidnapped and tortured and not respond. This type of evil must be eradicated and no nation has ever gone to the lengths of Israel to protect civilians in a time of a just war. — Michael Gartenberg ✡️🇮🇱🦁 (@Gartenberg) December 19, 2023

We will never forgive those who are not demanding the release of the hostages. — USA 4 Israeli Democracy (@USA4ILDemocracy) December 19, 2023

You're as Jewish as I'm Palestinian.

Our tradition, first and foremost, is about truth.

You're spreading Hamas and Al Jazeera lies/propaganda while showing 0 regard for your "fellow Jews".



We don't need your forgiveness.

👋 — Omer Orlev (@orlev_omer) December 19, 2023

I’m sorry for desecrating your tradition Rabbi Alissa — Zach Abramowitz (@ZachAbramowitz) December 19, 2023

We are not your fellows, so stop with this embarrassing tokenism. Jews don't parrot Hamas lies to be used to offend other Jews and smear them.

Jews don't take the side of those who try to kill the jews and are holding 100+ Jewish hostages. — dvir (@DvirShoham) December 19, 2023

Would you just have walked meekly into the gas chambers? — Colin Wight (@colwight) December 20, 2023

Advertisement

This is not a rabbi. This is a progressive hypocrite trying to appropriate having some Jewish ancestors to drive a politically corrupt and morally perverted agendas. — Leon Stern (big/daddy) 🇺🇸🇩🇪🇮🇱 (@TheLeonStern) December 20, 2023

If you're not demanding Hamas to surrender you are basically supporting that war and want it to continue. Shame on you! — Rom Ozeri (@romozeri) December 19, 2023

We're trying to keep up with the death toll reported by the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry. The latest we're hearing is that Israel has killed 20,000 Palestinians. And half of them are children.

Hamas leaders have said they'd do October 7 again and again given the chance, and every ceasefire buys them time to prepare.

***