Rabbi Will Never Forgive Jews Who Remain Silent While Israel Kills 10,000 Children

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on December 20, 2023
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

When we see tweets like these we think back to the 290,000 people who assembled in Washington, D.C. for the March for Israel — yes, there are Israel supporters out there. As we recently reported, the Biden administration asked Israel to tone it down a bit in Gaza and maybe try to wrap things up in a matter of weeks and not months. Fortunately, Benjamin Netanyahu doesn't take orders from our president.

We thought for a second this was that transgender rabbi who's friends with Rep. Ilhan Omar, but it's not. Rabbi Alissa Wise is the lead organizer of Rabbis for Ceasefire. There was a ceasefire on October 6 and Hamas broke it. There was another ceasefire negotiated in exchange for the return of some hostages, but Hamas broke that too.

We really can't keep track of the numbers — Israel has now killed 10,000 Palestinian children.

