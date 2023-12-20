President Biden Says There's 'No Question' Donald Trump Supported an Insurrection

Mara Gay: Republicans Criticizing Colorado Ballot Ruling Are Just Like Confederates
Brett T.  |  4:40 PM on December 20, 2023
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

As you know by now, the Colorado Supreme Court held a "trial" (according to Rep. Ted Lieu) and ruled 4-3 to remove Donald Trump from the ballot, citing the 14th Amendment and deeming him an insurrectionist — something he hasn't even been charged with.

This could be a great moment for President Joe Biden. No, not kicking Trump off the ballot in a state he'd lose anyway. Biden could step up and say the Colorado Supreme Court has overstepped its bounds and he wants Trump on the ballot because that's where he's going to defeat him.

Reporters finally got a hold of Biden Wednesday and asked the president if Donald Trump is an insurrectionist, to which Biden replied there's "no question."

We have a rule that you can't take a media outlet seriously that refers to January 6 as an "insurrection."

They'll leave it to Karine Jean-Pierre to say the White House supports the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling, even though Trump's not even been charged with insurrection.

***

