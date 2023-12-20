President Biden Says There's 'No Question' Donald Trump Supported an Insurrection

As you know by now, the Colorado Supreme Court held a "trial" (according to Rep. Ted Lieu) and ruled 4-3 to remove Donald Trump from the ballot, citing the 14th Amendment and deeming him an insurrectionist — something he hasn't even been charged with.

This could be a great moment for President Joe Biden. No, not kicking Trump off the ballot in a state he'd lose anyway. Biden could step up and say the Colorado Supreme Court has overstepped its bounds and he wants Trump on the ballot because that's where he's going to defeat him.

Reporters finally got a hold of Biden Wednesday and asked the president if Donald Trump is an insurrectionist, to which Biden replied there's "no question."

He’s endorsing this lawfare. A true dictator. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) December 20, 2023

You don’t have to like Trump to see this is a legit political witch-hunt. — Blueberry Biscuits (@BiscuitsofBlue) December 20, 2023

We have a rule that you can't take a media outlet seriously that refers to January 6 as an "insurrection."

J6 was not an insurrection. It was a riot. None of the more than 1100 Trump supporters arrested over J6 have been charged with insurrection. In any case, insurrection is overthrowing a government and Trump was still the president so did he insurrect himself? https://t.co/IKki0Uh3zi — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 20, 2023

Democrats ordered the media to use the word “insurrection “ to make it sound worse than it was - and they all follow orders - — Allan Davis (@SrgtPreston) December 20, 2023

No wonder he nearly failed out of law school. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) December 20, 2023

They have no choice but to keep telling the same lie now. — ESBY (@BlakeBoyer5) December 20, 2023

It wasn’t even a riot. — Todd Hummel (@ToddHummel66) December 20, 2023

Well said… Insurrection has been a Democrat talking point that has no real legal connection. And Jan 6 wasn’t an insurrection, it was a protest that turned into a riot. That’s something Democrats should be able to recognize as that’s what they did during the “summer of love.” — Allen Huggins (@AllenHuggins8) December 20, 2023

Biden karma can't come fast enough. — 𝕮𝖆𝖗𝖔𝖓•𝕻𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖘 (@CaronParis_Cats) December 20, 2023

They'll leave it to Karine Jean-Pierre to say the White House supports the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling, even though Trump's not even been charged with insurrection.

