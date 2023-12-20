Satire? Cardin Aide Filming Himself Having Sex In Senate 'Was Symbolic and Brave,'...
US House Committee Sends Harvard A Letter Demanding Documents in Plagiarism 'Investigation...
Rabbi Will Never Forgive Jews Who Remain Silent While Israel Kills 10,000 Children
Reuters Finds That House Speaker Mike Johnson Has Ancestral Ties to Slavery
Texas Lt. Gov. Suggests Removing Joe Biden From the Ballot for Not Enforcing...
Asylum Seeker at US Border Given Hearing Date of 2031, 8 YEARS In...
Children's Show CoComelon Has Boy Dance in a Tutu for His Two Gay...
D'OH! Bill Melugin Lets Dem Rep Know His Border Security Swipe at Trump...
California Lt. Gov. Demands Donald Trump Be Removed From CA Ballot... And IMMEDIATELY...
FAIL: Here's Barbra Streisand's Source to Prove That Your Life is So Much...
Pro-Hamas Group Vandalizes the Steps of the Lincoln Memorial
Mara Gay: Republicans Criticizing Colorado Ballot Ruling Are Just Like Confederates
President Biden Says There's 'No Question' Donald Trump Supported an Insurrection
Random Twit Insults Pierce Brosnan's Wife For Her Weight, Ticks Everyone Off

Hot Take: No One Knows Why President Biden Is Unpopular

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on December 20, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A Monmouth poll released earlier this week showed President Joe Biden with the lowest approval numbers of his presidency. He's down to 34 percent approval … Kamala Harris numbers.

Advertisement

What could Biden do to turn around those poll numbers? Or, more accurately, what could Biden's handlers be doing to turn around his poll numbers?

It's a mystery to both Republicans and Democrats. No one knows.

Recommended

Rabbi Will Never Forgive Jews Who Remain Silent While Israel Kills 10,000 Children
Brett T.
Advertisement

He just needs to say "Bidenomics" more often. That seems to be the plan.

Advertisement

Maybe people just miss the days when we weren't fighting a proxy war with Russia, gas and groceries were affordable, inflation was low, and the president wasn't consulting Dylan Mulvaney on women's issues.

And then there's all the corruption, of which there's "zero evidence."

What has Biden done to deserve the nation's approval? Seriously, what?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


 

Tags: JOE BIDEN POLLS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rabbi Will Never Forgive Jews Who Remain Silent While Israel Kills 10,000 Children
Brett T.
US House Committee Sends Harvard A Letter Demanding Documents in Plagiarism 'Investigation'
Coucy
Random Twit Insults Pierce Brosnan's Wife For Her Weight, Ticks Everyone Off
Coucy
California Lt. Gov. Demands Donald Trump Be Removed From CA Ballot... And IMMEDIATELY Faceplants
Coucy
Reuters Finds That House Speaker Mike Johnson Has Ancestral Ties to Slavery
Brett T.
FAIL: Here's Barbra Streisand's Source to Prove That Your Life is So Much Better Under Biden
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rabbi Will Never Forgive Jews Who Remain Silent While Israel Kills 10,000 Children Brett T.
Advertisement