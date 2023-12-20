Hot Take: No One Knows Why President Biden Is Unpopular

A Monmouth poll released earlier this week showed President Joe Biden with the lowest approval numbers of his presidency. He's down to 34 percent approval … Kamala Harris numbers.

Advertisement

Biden is reportedly frustrated with his low poll number (like this), and I don't blame him.



Serious question: What could he do to turn this around? Everyone's answers always strike me as ideologically self-serving. I really don't know! https://t.co/LaxkWr3hnS — Ben Yelin (@byelin) December 18, 2023

What could Biden do to turn around those poll numbers? Or, more accurately, what could Biden's handlers be doing to turn around his poll numbers?

It's a mystery to both Republicans and Democrats. No one knows.

For all our bluster, nobody in politics, D or R, actually knows why Biden is unpopular. The likeliest theory is it’s related to inflation in some way, but the degree of public anger at it has been surprising.



That’s why everybody is fighting - there’s no clear agreed-upon cause. https://t.co/gJeTgnRaCr — Justin Slaughter (@JBSDC) December 18, 2023

Yeah it’s a real mystery. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 18, 2023

I can tell you why Justin. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 18, 2023

I don't think it's that hard: the world is coming apart, he campaigned on the promise of holding it together, and he isn't. — Marshall Steinbaum 🔥 (@Econ_Marshall) December 18, 2023

Exactly how small IS that bubble you live in? — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) December 18, 2023

You can't be serious. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 19, 2023

Could be this, dumbass. https://t.co/rF71AgcheN — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTUMAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 19, 2023

Narrator: Everyone knew why — Gonzo the Great (@GonzDaGreat) December 19, 2023

Total mystery. Absolutely tone deaf on grocery/gas and housing. Has gaslighting answers about prices that shows they pay no attention, tone deaf on just buy an electric vehicle despite price point for most Americans, tone deaf on ability to get into housing market. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) December 19, 2023

He just needs to say "Bidenomics" more often. That seems to be the plan.

Perhaps is the horrible border policies, the horrible economic policies, and his flagrant corruption, and influence peddling when he was vice president. Yeah it’s a real mystery. — Tim Tribbett DVM (@tntDVM) December 19, 2023

It's not a mystery. If you actually work a job and live on a budget, one of the biggest reasons for the anger is the insanely high prices for everything and income being stagnant. Then you have the border, drug deaths, all the woke BS and the persecution of his political rival. — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) December 18, 2023

1. Real wages

2. Foreign policy dumpster fire

3. Age

4. Real wages — 4lex (@_4lex_4) December 18, 2023

Illegal immigration

Bidenomics

Illegal immigration

Debt

Illegal immigration

Selling access through his handler Hunter

Illegal immigration

DEI in the government

Illegal immigration — Esoteric Darkdonnie (@Darkdonnie) December 19, 2023

I can tell you but wait till morning. There is not enough time left today, and I'd need to start as early as possible if I want any hope of finishing before midnight. — Lost specialist (@lostJoeJoe87) December 18, 2023

Advertisement

"For all our bluster, nobody in politics, D or R, actually knows why Biden is unpopular."



Are you high? — David (@AngryDingo) December 19, 2023

"No one knows"? Are you serious?



I suspect it has a lot to do with his monumental corruption, his obvious senility, his disastrous policies & his obvious lies & gaslighting. — The Countess In Cowboy Boots (@LooneyOldLady) December 18, 2023

Bless your heart. — April Campbell (@SoNotMarfaTX) December 19, 2023

Maybe people just miss the days when we weren't fighting a proxy war with Russia, gas and groceries were affordable, inflation was low, and the president wasn't consulting Dylan Mulvaney on women's issues.

And then there's all the corruption, of which there's "zero evidence."

What has Biden done to deserve the nation's approval? Seriously, what?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



