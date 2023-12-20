Satire? Cardin Aide Filming Himself Having Sex In Senate 'Was Symbolic and Brave,' Like Anne Frank

Wow, have we found a new clown outfit that calls itself journalism. Or is it brilliant satire? AFRU claims to be "a Black-led and Black-owned startup that combines art and fashion with lifestyle commentary to create a strong social justice brand that is relevant to folks from all walks of life." And the AFRU staff has come to the defense of an aide to Sen. Ben Cardin filming himself having gay sex in a Senate hearing room and uploading the video. Aidan Maese-Czeropski was fired "for his act of love in the Senate."

I regret to inform you that the degenerate libs are now comparing having sex in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room to Anne Frank’s plight hiding from Nazis. No, it isn’t satire. I had to make sure myself. https://t.co/1U3HMXlTsS pic.twitter.com/8NLh0UIFD1 — Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) December 20, 2023

It's real.

But in a world built on hate, displays of love are inherently rebellious. Every second that Aidan and his partner made love in the halls of power was pregnant with poignant meaning. And in a time when the LGBTQ community is under existential threat by white fragility feeling threatened, open displays of LGBTQ culture are necessarily brave. In some ways, Aidan’s act mirrored that of Anne Frank, who dared to express her honest thoughts and feelings even as she hid from rabid insurrectionist-style death squads. The dismissal has sparked a familiar conversation about the boundaries of personal expression and the repercussions faced by those who challenge the status quo. But because Aidan is from the LGBTQ community, he could stand to lose so much more than money, reputation, or career. Let’s recognize the fallout from the incident for what it is: a stochastic far right attack on gay rights activists.

AFRU is sure some "insurrectionist nutjob" is going to pick up a gun and kill Maese-Czeropski.

From the website: "AFRU is funded in part by Google LLC, the Ford Foundation, and the Kingdom of Norway." https://t.co/wonTIjTPxq — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 20, 2023

If it is satire, it's really good satire, because we can't tell if it is or not. We're going to say that it is, and that they've made up their funding.

