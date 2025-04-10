Judge Allows Trump Administration to Require All Illegals to Register With the Government
Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM Lesson Trap (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on April 10, 2025
Back in 2021, a first-grade girl in Orange County, CA was suspended from school for a 'racist' drawing.

What was 'racist'? Well, she had the audacity to write 'all lives matter' on a drawing of Martin Luther King, Jr.

First-graders are six or seven years old, and the school argued because of her age, she didn't have free speech rights. Her parents and the Pacific Legal Foundation challenged this and the suit was rejected by a district court. Now the case is now before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

There was a very interesting exchange between the attorney for the school district and one of the judges on the panel.

WATCH:

BOOM.

The thread continues:

This writer would argue all rights in the Constitution are granted to children the moment they're born, but that's just her.

Especially coming from the Left who'd have no issue if this girl said she was a trans boy.

Indoctrination is what public schools do best.

The Left screams schools are underfunded and then waste money on this.

Giving parents a choice is anathema to Leftists.

They believe they own our children.

Surprise, we guess.

In other words, parenting.

Yes it is.

Public schools have made it very clear they will indoctrinate our kids, whether we want them to or not.

So we have to fight back.

Hopefully, sanity is restored by the 9th Circuit, or this goes to SCOTUS.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

