Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM Lesson Trap (WATCH)

Back in 2021, a first-grade girl in Orange County, CA was suspended from school for a 'racist' drawing.

What was 'racist'? Well, she had the audacity to write 'all lives matter' on a drawing of Martin Luther King, Jr.

First-graders are six or seven years old, and the school argued because of her age, she didn't have free speech rights. Her parents and the Pacific Legal Foundation challenged this and the suit was rejected by a district court. Now the case is now before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

There was a very interesting exchange between the attorney for the school district and one of the judges on the panel.

WATCH:

“Maybe then you don’t give a Black Lives Matter course to a 1st Grader. Maybe you teach tying shoes.”



An attorney for @CapoUnified created a trap and then walked into it while defending their decision to punish a 1st grader for writing “all lives” matter during a BLM lesson.… pic.twitter.com/McxD5BQogG — Scott Davison (@scottyd121) April 9, 2025

BOOM.

The thread continues:

The District Court judge dismissed the lawsuit by the 1st grader’s parents by essentially saying 1st graders are too young to have 1st Amendment rights.



The 9th Circuit was dubious.



Basically, if you teach them 12th grade lessons, they have 12th grade rights.



2/4 pic.twitter.com/SSAPEDRUbp — Scott Davison (@scottyd121) April 9, 2025

This writer would argue all rights in the Constitution are granted to children the moment they're born, but that's just her.

Especially coming from the Left who'd have no issue if this girl said she was a trans boy.

But the attorney and the judge identified the real issue here.



Public schools need to stop indoctrinating kids with social justice lessons they don’t understand when they can’t even tie their shoes.



…or read.



PS - you can’t march in a protest if your shoes aren’t tied.



3/4 pic.twitter.com/mV0ym28Jj9 — Scott Davison (@scottyd121) April 9, 2025

Indoctrination is what public schools do best.

Public schools are so far off course they’re spending $$$$ litigating insane decisions like this all the way to the 9th Circuit instead of admitting they were wrong and focusing on education.



How many teachers could @CapoUnified hire with the $$ spent on this litigation?



4/4 — Scott Davison (@scottyd121) April 9, 2025

The Left screams schools are underfunded and then waste money on this.

Maybe we let parents choose to "opt-in" or "opt-out" of teachers deciding "Which Lives Matter Most"? — MrsRanchoFiesta 🇺🇸🎗🇮🇱 (@MrsRanchoFiesta) April 10, 2025

Giving parents a choice is anathema to Leftists.

They believe they own our children.

What in the world. This is my kid’s district. Didn’t know it was woke. WTF? — AmericanRome🗽🌹💄🫶🏼 (@American_Rome) April 10, 2025

Surprise, we guess.

Oddly, by the time I finished kindergarten I could dress myself, tie my own shoes, sort of comb my hair, and read newspapers. Mom and the babysitter taught me. — Tedex (@Tedworld4) April 10, 2025

In other words, parenting.

Wokeism is the liberal version of fascism https://t.co/G4pNmLPk7F — fakson90 (@femi_trotter) April 10, 2025

Yes it is.

Public schools are not parents. Public schools are not churches or synagogues. If it’s not a religious school, parents want to be the ones teaching their kids values and morals. https://t.co/NunfdYoL5l — elizabeth bennett (@ebennett74) April 10, 2025

Public schools have made it very clear they will indoctrinate our kids, whether we want them to or not.

So we have to fight back.

Hopefully, sanity is restored by the 9th Circuit, or this goes to SCOTUS.

