John Kirby Says It's a 'Farce' That the US Left a Bunch of Weapons in Afghanistan

The withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan by the Biden administration was such a disaster that not even the mainstream media could cover for President Joe Biden. We didn't even manage to get all Americans out, and yet NSC spokesman John Kirby told the press Tuesday that it's a "farce" to say that the U.S. left a bunch of weapons behind in Afghanistan.

KIRBY: "We didn't just leave a bunch of weapons in Afghanistan. This is a fallacy. This is a farce."



(He's lying) pic.twitter.com/IQgG9jR2xY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 19, 2023

We seem to remember tens of billions of dollars of military equipment left behind for the Taliban.

Kirby falsely says the U.S. "didn't just leave a bunch of weapons in Afghanistan"



This is completely false and U.S. troops on the ground have told me they left warehouses packed with weapons behind during the withdrawal. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 19, 2023

The amount of lies from the Biden administration are staggering — Steve H🇺🇸 (@ulfricsteve) December 19, 2023

We all saw the parades and weapons caches. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) December 19, 2023

17,400 night-vision devices. 95 small drones. Body armor. Biometric security equipment. — Elaine (@Elaine41379239) December 19, 2023

31,000 rocket-propelled and handheld grenade launchers. 18,000 “gravity” bombs. 16,000 aviation rockets.

1,845 D-30 mortar systems with more than a million mortar rounds. 224 D-130 howitzer artillery guns/30 million rounds of ammunition. — Elaine (@Elaine41379239) December 19, 2023

208 aircraft, including UH-60 Black Hawks and M-17 helicopters.

61,000 military vehicles of all types, including more than 2,000 armored vehicles and Mine-Resistant, Ambush- Protected (MRAP) vehicles. 258,000 rifles, including M-16s and AK-47s.

56,000 machine guns. 🧵 — Elaine (@Elaine41379239) December 19, 2023

The public has kept better track of what was left behind than the Biden administration has.

When even NBC states the obvious... https://t.co/bj6tQJKn09 — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) December 19, 2023

Did someone ask him how he got them out? Lets have him go deep on this lie. Pretty please give us specifics sir. — Petrice Makinlaw (@Patrick16588632) December 19, 2023

So a little time has passed and the story changes.



What out and out blatant liars. — Carolyn McClarnon (@McClarn2) December 19, 2023

We didn’t just leave a bunch, we left an unbelievable amount. — Robert DePree (@rightly) December 19, 2023

80 billions of them pic.twitter.com/Dlj086b2xA — Elon Musk Citizen Journalist (Parody) (@xcitizenjournal) December 19, 2023

Katie…it’s not false. This is an outright LIE! This is a deliberate attempt at deception and should be illegal. It should be illegal for politicians and administrators at this level to simply lie to the American People. pic.twitter.com/g0lDqQy0d4 — Ride_Guy (@RideGuy96) December 19, 2023

He's right. They also left a bunch of American citizens and Afghans that had helped us in the fight to be brutalized by the Taliban forces that took over. I doubt that's what he meant but that's what happened. — AMD (@TexasAmd) December 19, 2023

We've seen the videos. The planes flying back were filled with refugees, not military equipment.

Where is all of the equipment now? Is it in the United States? Where?

