John Kirby Says It's a 'Farce' That the US Left a Bunch of Weapons in Afghanistan

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on December 19, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan by the Biden administration was such a disaster that not even the mainstream media could cover for President Joe Biden. We didn't even manage to get all Americans out, and yet NSC spokesman John Kirby told the press Tuesday that it's a "farce" to say that the U.S. left a bunch of weapons behind in Afghanistan.

We seem to remember tens of billions of dollars of military equipment left behind for the Taliban.

The public has kept better track of what was left behind than the Biden administration has.

We've seen the videos. The planes flying back were filled with refugees, not military equipment.

Where is all of the equipment now? Is it in the United States? Where?

***

