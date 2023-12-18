Wajahat Ali Says Israel Has Squandered the Goodwill It Had After October 7
Here's How the States Line Up in Upcoming 'Civil War' Movie
CNN 'Fact-Checking' Biden Campaign's Claim That Trump Is Using Nazi Rhetoric
'Human Rights' Director Attacks Israel, Defends Hamas in Thread and HOO BOY That's...
European Union Commissioner Announces Investigation Into Twitter ON Twitter; Elon Musk Res...
POOF: Harvard Has Disappeared Their Pronouns Page
Don't Look Now but Hunter Isn't the ONLY Biden Who Thinks He Is...
Nobody Asked for This, but We're Getting It Anyways: Disney Is Reportedly Planning...
Boston Mayor Gives the Gift of...Segregation?
Let's GOOO! Trump-Appointed Judge Temporarily HALTS Removal of Confederate Memorial at Arl...
DAMNING Thread Shows How Fed Govt. Plans to Use 'Resilience' to Turn America...
Will Ferrell Wants Women to Run the World and Sorry but No ......
Nikole Hannah-Jones ACCIDENTALLY Proves How Detrimental Affirmative Action Really Was in W...
Moms Demand LOON Losing Her Mind Over Toy Gun Display in Sporting Goods...

Around 40 Percent of Student Loan Borrowers Missed Their Payment Last Month

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on December 18, 2023
Artist Angie

We know how hell-bent President Joe Biden is on buying the youth vote with student loan forgiveness, which has been ruled unconstitutional and leaves it up to non-college-educated taxpayers to bail them out. During the COVID epidemic, the Biden administration placed a hold on student loan payments so those who lost their jobs due to lockdowns would have some breathing room. 

Advertisement

The COVID epidemic is over and so is the pause in student loan repayments. But a lot of borrowers haven't seemed to have picked up on that. Around 40 percent of borrowers missed their October loan repayment.

They knew the pause wasn't going to last forever, right? Most of them probably thought Biden had forgiven their loans.

Recommended

Here's How the States Line Up in Upcoming 'Civil War' Movie
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

That's Bidenomics!

Some are saying they just forgot to restart auto-pay, but if we had a president dangling loan forgiveness in front of us like a carrot, we too might take a wait-and-see approach.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: STUDENT LOAN CANCELLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How the States Line Up in Upcoming 'Civil War' Movie
Brett T.
'Human Rights' Director Attacks Israel, Defends Hamas in Thread and HOO BOY That's a Lot of Backfire
Sam J.
European Union Commissioner Announces Investigation Into Twitter ON Twitter; Elon Musk Responds
Coucy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
POOF: Harvard Has Disappeared Their Pronouns Page
Amy Curtis
CNN 'Fact-Checking' Biden Campaign's Claim That Trump Is Using Nazi Rhetoric
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's How the States Line Up in Upcoming 'Civil War' Movie Brett T.
Advertisement