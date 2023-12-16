Randi Weingarten Says Vouchers Are About Undermining Democracy and Civil Discourse

Kimberley Strassel Outlines How Dems' 2024 Strategy of Election Interference is Backfiring
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on December 16, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Wenig,File

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten may very well be the most hated woman on X. It was quite a while ago that she began shutting off replies to her tweets, leaving people to quote-tweet whatever idiocy she just spouted.

Weingarten gave endorsements recently to Christopher Rufo and Corey DeAngelis, telling her audience to remember their names. And this DeAngelis guy is, like, stalking her online. She surely has him blocked.

And what does DeAngelis tweet about? Privatization and school vouchers, which Weingarten goes on to say are about "undermining democracy and undermining civil discourse." Undermining democracy? Seriously? This reminds us of the Harvard professor who called for a presumptive ban on homeschooling, in part because it "may keep them from contributing positively to a democratic society." Contributing positively meaning voting Democrat.

"Remember this name: Christopher Rufo. Rufo and DeAngelis." It's great that they've got her attention, and she's right — we should remember their names.

This editor could almost picture a DeSantis administration with Christopher Rufo as Education Secretary, except we envision DeSantis getting rid of the Department of Education.

Weingarten just can't seem to nail down the threat of school vouchers. Undermining democracy?

***

