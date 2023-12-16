Randi Weingarten Says Vouchers Are About Undermining Democracy and Civil Discourse

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten may very well be the most hated woman on X. It was quite a while ago that she began shutting off replies to her tweets, leaving people to quote-tweet whatever idiocy she just spouted.

Weingarten gave endorsements recently to Christopher Rufo and Corey DeAngelis, telling her audience to remember their names. And this DeAngelis guy is, like, stalking her online. She surely has him blocked.

BREAKING: Randi Weingarten: "So if you listen to one thing that I say today, remember this name: Christopher Rufo. Rufo and DeAngelis. By the way,

Corey DeAngelis tweets or posts at me. Like last year I think was, what was it, Asher, 5,000 times last year?" pic.twitter.com/Yij0jsjjQc — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 16, 2023

And what does DeAngelis tweet about? Privatization and school vouchers, which Weingarten goes on to say are about "undermining democracy and undermining civil discourse." Undermining democracy? Seriously? This reminds us of the Harvard professor who called for a presumptive ban on homeschooling, in part because it "may keep them from contributing positively to a democratic society." Contributing positively meaning voting Democrat.

This video is from the "Network for Public Education Action" 10th anniversary conference in Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/gM1eI4TjrA — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 16, 2023

Randi mentioned "Asher" in the video asking how many times I posted. Here's Asher: pic.twitter.com/NeV10xSGgc — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 16, 2023

Asher probably has a tough job making sure Randi turns off her replies on every single post.



Closes replies like she closed the schools. pic.twitter.com/olrBRh75Ac — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 16, 2023

Corey DeAngelis has incredible message discipline. 💞 — Laurie (@laurieinri) December 16, 2023

Post 10,000 to her next year. — Tim Kelly (@timothykelly) December 16, 2023

Allowing parents to have school choice is “undermining democracy” now!! 😂



💯 Rent free! — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) December 16, 2023

You are on the target. Release all ordinance for maximum effect. — Mark (@Mark60480727) December 16, 2023

I wish students could divide, divide, divide, divide, divide



But, sadly, most cannot — Brooke Weiss, rampant Zionist (@BrookeWeiss) December 16, 2023

If she wouldn’t lie so much that number wouldn’t be so high. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) December 16, 2023

pic.twitter.com/x6GYtPKYfb — In times of change learners inherit the earth (@smart_rat_) December 16, 2023

If you disagree with the collective, you undermine democracy. Interesting. — Aaron Stupple (@astupple) December 16, 2023

I'm not sure what your point is? If you're just trying to show how dumb Randi is, I was sold long time ago.



You should debate her — Ttom with 2 t's (@ttomcat22) December 16, 2023

The great thing is how many community notes Weingarten has received this year. She’s a certified liar and leftist demagogue here on X. — Ryan (@TruthAboveAll_0) December 16, 2023

"Remember this name: Christopher Rufo. Rufo and DeAngelis." It's great that they've got her attention, and she's right — we should remember their names.

This editor could almost picture a DeSantis administration with Christopher Rufo as Education Secretary, except we envision DeSantis getting rid of the Department of Education.

Weingarten just can't seem to nail down the threat of school vouchers. Undermining democracy?

***

