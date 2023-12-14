'I Don't Want Puberty to Be the Enemy': Another Detransition Lawsuit Seeks to...
NBC News: Mother Sobs in Court Over Getting Health Care for Her Trans Child in Florida

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on December 14, 2023
AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave

NBC News is trying to be hip: they have subsections of their website dedicated to NBC BLK and NBC OUT. This story falls under the NBC OUT heading. We will give NBC credit though; instead of using the term "gender-affirming care," they say "gender dysphoria treatments." But they do refer to it as "health care," just like pro-aborts call abortion health care.

We've seen stories of families driven out of Florida over its ban on gender-affirming care for minors. Now NBC OUT has found a mother sobbing in court over the idea that she might have to move to get health care for her transgender 12-year-old.

The story is actually by the Associated Press, but NBC OUT picked it up:

The mother of a transgender girl sobbed in federal court Wednesday as she contemplated having to move away from her Navy officer husband to get health care for her 12-year-old if Florida’s ban on gender dysphoria treatments for minors is allowed to take affect.

The woman, who testified as Jane Doe to protect the identity of her child, said her daughter went from being anxious and upset to a thriving, happy straight-A student after being allowed to live as a girl about eight years ago, a decision she made with her husband after multiple visits to their family’s doctor.

But as the girl approaches puberty, she fears she will start turning into a boy. Without treatment, she and her family will be devastated, the mother said.

Take a moment to parse that sentence: "But as the girl approaches puberty, she fears she will start turning into a boy." Newsflash: she's already a boy, but "forced puberty" is a thing now.

"The girl’s mother testified that their family’s pediatrician diagnosed her daughter with gender dysphoria after she began gravitating towards girls’ toys and clothes as a 3-year-old. She described her daughter screaming and tearing off her clothes in her car seat while being driven to preschool."

We've been assured that puberty blockers are completely reversible.

Agreed — that's the sentence that stuck out to us. She'll "start" turning into a boy?

It looks like she'll have to move to have her 12-year-old on puberty blockers and hormone treatments. We've been told that Florida is engaging in "trans genocide" and that it's not safe for LGBTQ people, so they'll surely be happier elsewhere.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: FLORIDA NBC NEWS TRANSGENDER RON DESANTIS PUBERTY BLOCKERS

