NBC News: Mother Sobs in Court Over Getting Health Care for Her Trans Child in Florida

NBC News is trying to be hip: they have subsections of their website dedicated to NBC BLK and NBC OUT. This story falls under the NBC OUT heading. We will give NBC credit though; instead of using the term "gender-affirming care," they say "gender dysphoria treatments." But they do refer to it as "health care," just like pro-aborts call abortion health care.

We've seen stories of families driven out of Florida over its ban on gender-affirming care for minors. Now NBC OUT has found a mother sobbing in court over the idea that she might have to move to get health care for her transgender 12-year-old.

The mother of a transgender girl sobbed in court as she contemplated having to move to get health care for her 12-year-old if Florida’s ban on gender dysphoria treatments for minors is allowed to take affect. https://t.co/h2IrGTqcn0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 14, 2023

The story is actually by the Associated Press, but NBC OUT picked it up:

The mother of a transgender girl sobbed in federal court Wednesday as she contemplated having to move away from her Navy officer husband to get health care for her 12-year-old if Florida’s ban on gender dysphoria treatments for minors is allowed to take affect. The woman, who testified as Jane Doe to protect the identity of her child, said her daughter went from being anxious and upset to a thriving, happy straight-A student after being allowed to live as a girl about eight years ago, a decision she made with her husband after multiple visits to their family’s doctor. But as the girl approaches puberty, she fears she will start turning into a boy. Without treatment, she and her family will be devastated, the mother said.

Take a moment to parse that sentence: "But as the girl approaches puberty, she fears she will start turning into a boy." Newsflash: she's already a boy, but "forced puberty" is a thing now.

"The girl’s mother testified that their family’s pediatrician diagnosed her daughter with gender dysphoria after she began gravitating towards girls’ toys and clothes as a 3-year-old. She described her daughter screaming and tearing off her clothes in her car seat while being driven to preschool."

Read:



Gender treatment for MINORS.



Try mental health first. For the minors AND their parents. — TheAbeFroman (@followed_ByBots) December 14, 2023

Translation:



Munchausen by proxy woman angry because she can't permanently mutilate her son but is pleased she's getting attention regardless. — Cesare Borgia (@SirCesareBorgia) December 14, 2023

The child is 12. My God, what kind of parent wants to chance sterilizing their kid with puberty blockers?? — Hersades1989 (@hersades1989) December 14, 2023

We've been assured that puberty blockers are completely reversible.

Genital mutilation and chemical castration isn’t healthcare — ₿loope ⚡️🏴 (@twitpleb) December 14, 2023

Delete this. — Dr Manhattva (@Manhattva) December 14, 2023

No one is stopping them from moving. Move then. — Kevin Watt (@KevinWatt368054) December 14, 2023

Her daughter can certainly be treated for gender dysphoria in Florida by a psychiatrist who specializes in teen mental health issues. — KayDreamer (@kaydreamer11) December 14, 2023

The mother does not have to move to get health care for her 12 year old. The mother is using her 12 year old as an accessory that shows she's part of the "in crowd," like a Starbucks mocha, tramp stamp, and a Tesla. It's sick, and the 12 year old deserves a better mother. — CannoliPete (@CannoliPete) December 14, 2023

This is the creepiest sentence ever written: “But as the girl approaches puberty, she fears she will start turning into a boy. Without treatment, she and her family will be devastated, the mother said.” — Jeff (@HoustonHizzoner) December 14, 2023

Agreed — that's the sentence that stuck out to us. She'll "start" turning into a boy?

It looks like she'll have to move to have her 12-year-old on puberty blockers and hormone treatments. We've been told that Florida is engaging in "trans genocide" and that it's not safe for LGBTQ people, so they'll surely be happier elsewhere.

