CNN Reports That Israel Is Using Unguided 'Dumb Bombs' in Gaza

As we reported earlier Thursday, the Biden administration has told Israel to dial it back a bit in its ground war with Hamas. The administration would like to see this whole nasty business wrapped up in weeks rather than months. It sounds like President Joe Biden is getting weak-kneed in his support of Israel in its war against Hamas.

The Washington Post's Evan Hill posted a screenshot from a CNN story on a U.S. intelligence assessment that nearly half of the bombs Israel has dropped on Gaza are unguided, or "dumb" bombs.

"Unguided munitions are typically less precise and can pose a greater threat to civilians, especially in such a densely populated area like Gaza. The rate at which Israel is using the dumb bombs may be contributing to the soaring civilian death toll," CNN reports. "On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said Israel has been engaged in 'indiscriminate bombing' in Gaza."

CNN reports that nearly half of the air-to-ground munitions that Israel has used in Gaza in its war with Hamas since Oct. 7 have been unguided, otherwise known as “dumb bombs,” according to a new US intelligence assessment: https://t.co/rs2r04mcVv pic.twitter.com/T1eCBkNTMU — Evan Hill (@evanhill) December 14, 2023

You conveniently left out the portion where these unguided missiles are just as accurate as guided when used in "dive bombing" pic.twitter.com/cHoZxDPuje — Truth Seeker (@Underelmtrees) December 14, 2023

The part of that same CNN report that @evanhill opted to leave out: https://t.co/ka5qwxu9ev pic.twitter.com/AaSFEYxV9r — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) December 14, 2023

A US official told CNN that the US believes that the Israeli military is using the dumb bombs in conjunction with a tactic called “dive bombing,” or dropping a bomb while diving steeply in a fighter jet, which the official said makes the bombs more precise because it gets it closer to its target. The official said the US believes that an unguided munition dropped via dive-bombing is similarly precise to a guided munition.

Meanwhile, Hamas just keeps launching rockets into Israel with fingers crossed that they'll hit something.

Meanwhile, every single rocket Hamas has launched at Israel has been unguided. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) December 14, 2023

CNN neglects to note that modern strike aircraft have ballistic computers that calculate Constantly Computed Impact Point/Release Points for munitions combined with pre-flight weaponeering/targeting - so characterizing these are “indiscriminate attacks” are misleading at best. — Harold Egret (@EgretHarold) December 14, 2023

"may be contributing".... — ƒυтυяє ρяσgяєѕѕινє ☮ 🌎 (@TFProgressive) December 14, 2023

My father worked on guided missles for over thirty years.

He didn't tell me a lot because of course he was top secret. But I do know more than the average show about this subject. I found the entire article. You left out the dive bombing being done in conjunction with this. — fxckcancer.us (@RoofingohioTim) December 14, 2023

A bomb doesn't have to be smart in order to hit the target. You aim and shoot. — Nisim Levi (@NisimLevi) December 14, 2023

You are an absolute hack and should be fired — TheFlyingZimmers (@Flyingzimmers) December 14, 2023

With complete air superiority modern aircraft can place “dumb bombs” with great accuracy. Guided munitions are preferred when the need to strike from great distances, away from air defense present. — No Followers Please 🐝🏴‍☠️ (@alcat1977) December 14, 2023

I got news for you: the rockets HAMAISIS fires at Israeli civilians year after year after year, are 100% dumb bombs. — Mauricio Korbman (@MauricioKorbman) December 14, 2023

The videos of airstrikes show plainly that they are incredibly accurate and effective. — Tricornes (@Tricornes) December 14, 2023

In other words, 55-60% of the air-to-ground munitions Israel has used in Gaza have been guided munitions.

What percentage of the rockets Hamas has fired have been guided? — Winston_Smith (@WinstonS_2020) December 14, 2023

The same report also states that a US official told CNN the Israeli military is using dive bombing techniques and believe that an unguided munition dropped via dive-bombing is similarly precise to a guided munition. But you didn’t screenshot that part of the article because…? — Alex Adler (@Adler_Alex01) December 14, 2023

You have to scroll way down to get to that part of the article.

It's looking more and more every day that Hamas shouldn't have started a war with Israel. They're feeling the repercussions and that's making people feel bad.

Hamas is definitely winning the PR campaign, as usual. They're also still fighting, still firing rockets, and still holding hostages. Maybe they should surrender.

