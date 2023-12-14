CNN Reports That Israel Is Using Unguided 'Dumb Bombs' in Gaza

Miles 'Anonymous' Taylor Fears Donald Trump Could Turn Off the Internet If Reelected
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 14, 2023
AP Photo/Mohammed Hajjar

As we reported earlier Thursday, the Biden administration has told Israel to dial it back a bit in its ground war with Hamas. The administration would like to see this whole nasty business wrapped up in weeks rather than months. It sounds like President Joe Biden is getting weak-kneed in his support of Israel in its war against Hamas.

The Washington Post's Evan Hill posted a screenshot from a CNN story on a U.S. intelligence assessment that nearly half of the bombs Israel has dropped on Gaza are unguided, or "dumb" bombs. 

"Unguided munitions are typically less precise and can pose a greater threat to civilians, especially in such a densely populated area like Gaza. The rate at which Israel is using the dumb bombs may be contributing to the soaring civilian death toll," CNN reports. "On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said Israel has been engaged in 'indiscriminate bombing' in Gaza."

A US official told CNN that the US believes that the Israeli military is using the dumb bombs in conjunction with a tactic called “dive bombing,” or dropping a bomb while diving steeply in a fighter jet, which the official said makes the bombs more precise because it gets it closer to its target. The official said the US believes that an unguided munition dropped via dive-bombing is similarly precise to a guided munition.

Meanwhile, Hamas just keeps launching rockets into Israel with fingers crossed that they'll hit something.

You have to scroll way down to get to that part of the article.

It's looking more and more every day that Hamas shouldn't have started a war with Israel. They're feeling the repercussions and that's making people feel bad.

Hamas is definitely winning the PR campaign, as usual. They're also still fighting, still firing rockets, and still holding hostages. Maybe they should surrender.

***

Tags: CNN GAZA ISRAEL

