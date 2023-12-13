President Joe Biden Asks the Press to 'Step Out' Before Walking Away

KJP is Shown What Biden Once Said Should Happen to Anybody Who Defies...
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on December 13, 2023
AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

There are a couple of things we've become familiar with during the Biden administration. One is the view of President Joe Biden's back as he walks away from the press; the other is his handlers herding the press out of the room while he sits there grinning like an idiot.

Advertisement

Biden graced the press with his presence for a couple of minutes today before asking them to "step out" — ignoring all of their shouted questions about his son's refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena. He then stood there for a few seconds before walking out.

We're surprised the press didn't just do what he said and leave.

The White House is leaving it up to Karine Jean-Pierre to deal with all of the questions about Hunter Biden, which she's not going to get into except to say that Joe and Jill are very proud of their son.

It was a dangerous time to be a journalist under President Donald Trump, but at least Trump interacted with the press, and often.

That gets to us too.

They can't force him to have a press conference. If you'll remember, the White House press corps actually complained during the early days of the Obama administration about the lack of access to the president, so it's a little surprising they're not saying anything with Biden.

***

