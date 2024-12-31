Cognitive Cover-Up! Video Shows Adam Schiff Raging Against Robert Hur for Exposing Biden’s Bad Memory

Social Silence! Trump’s Chief of Staff Tells Cabinet Nominees to Cease Posting Online
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on December 31, 2024

Here’s a blast from the past! Democrat Adam Schiff, like all Democrats, knew President Joe Biden was having cognitive issues, but still went after anyone who threatened to shine a light on that fact. Here’s a video of him going after Robert Hur who investigated Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. You’ll remember Hur didn’t choose to prosecute Biden, saying a jury would be sympathetic towards him as an ‘elderly man with a poor memory.’

Here’s Schiff’s reaction. (WATCH)

Yep, Schiff ‘shifted’ his view on Biden mere months after raging against Hur.

Schiff and his fellow Democrats (that includes their ‘journalists’) quickly changed their tune when they realized their gaslighting had failed and sticking with an obviously diminished Biden would definitely cost them the White House.

Many posters want Schiff investigated.

Schiff was for DOJ investigations of politicians until he was against them. Well, isn’t that convenient? WATCH)

Not nice to insult scum by comparing it to Adam Schiff.

It would be hard to find someone as creepy and dishonest as Schiff on the Democrat side over the past decade.

California recently rewarded Schiff by promoting him from representative to United States senator. Many hope for justice, but experience tells us he’ll likely get away with every evil thing he’s done.

