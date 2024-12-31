Cognitive Cover-Up! Video Shows Adam Schiff Raging Against Robert Hur for Exposing Biden’s Bad Memory

Here’s a blast from the past! Democrat Adam Schiff, like all Democrats, knew President Joe Biden was having cognitive issues, but still went after anyone who threatened to shine a light on that fact. Here’s a video of him going after Robert Hur who investigated Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. You’ll remember Hur didn’t choose to prosecute Biden, saying a jury would be sympathetic towards him as an ‘elderly man with a poor memory.’

Here’s Schiff’s reaction. (WATCH)

FLASHBACK: Adam Schiff raged at Robert Hur for daring to include an accurate assessment of Biden’s cognitive condition in his report.



The Big Lie about Biden’s mental fitness was carried out at all levels of the Democrat/Legacy Media machine.



Biden would be forced out of the… pic.twitter.com/kB1uEX9ZdR — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 30, 2024

Schiff called for Biden to exit the race just a few months after this hearing. pic.twitter.com/Xekk5kzV53 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 30, 2024

Yep, Schiff ‘shifted’ his view on Biden mere months after raging against Hur.

Schiff and his fellow Democrats (that includes their ‘journalists’) quickly changed their tune when they realized their gaslighting had failed and sticking with an obviously diminished Biden would definitely cost them the White House.

Schiff does his level best to “shoot the messenger” .. anything rather than recognize the truth. — Theodore Gegoux (@GegouxTheodore) December 30, 2024

He knew. There was a massive coverup to protect. Pure performative outrage. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 30, 2024

They didn't just deny Biden's obvious cognitive decline, they gaslit anyone that noticed the obvious. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 30, 2024

They would try to destroy anyone who told the truth.



As seen here. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 30, 2024

Many posters want Schiff investigated.

Shifty Schiff needs to be the first one investigated by Pam Biondi . — Nancy Serot (@rivercitywoman) December 30, 2024

Schiff was for DOJ investigations of politicians until he was against them. Well, isn’t that convenient? WATCH)

Schiff is a complete and total scumbag. — Nutmeg89 (@Nutmeg894) December 30, 2024

Not nice to insult scum by comparing it to Adam Schiff.

It would be hard to find someone as creepy and dishonest as Schiff on the Democrat side over the past decade.

What a disgusting, disgraceful performance — End of Trying (@endoftrying) December 30, 2024

One of many from this despicable liar — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 30, 2024

This entire administration was one big scam on the American people. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) December 30, 2024

California recently rewarded Schiff by promoting him from representative to United States senator. Many hope for justice, but experience tells us he’ll likely get away with every evil thing he’s done.