Trump’s Agenda First: Scott Jennings Makes Argument for Keeping Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on December 31, 2024
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Republican Scott Jennings was on CNN Monday making the argument for why President-Elect Donald Trump wants to keep Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House. Jennings says it’s all about Trump getting his agenda passed without unnecessary delays.

Here’s Jennings. (WATCH)

Several posters say Republicans owe their election victories to Trump’s agenda. So, they owe it to him and their voters to act immediately on getting it passed.

One commenter says Johnson is not perfect, but he beats a drawn-out fight for a replacement. Time is of the essence.

The new House votes for a Speaker on January 6. Trump takes office on the January 20. He wants parts of his agenda already voted on and awaiting his signature on Day One of his presidency.

