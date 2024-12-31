Trump’s Agenda First: Scott Jennings Makes Argument for Keeping Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

Republican Scott Jennings was on CNN Monday making the argument for why President-Elect Donald Trump wants to keep Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House. Jennings says it’s all about Trump getting his agenda passed without unnecessary delays.

Here’s Jennings. (WATCH)

JUST IN: Scott Jennings says Trump endorsed Mike Johnson for House speaker because Trump wants to get to passing his agenda as soon as possible.



"That ought to be a good enough reason for any member of the House Republican conference. We've got a very closely divided House."… pic.twitter.com/r6n77avrab — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 31, 2024

Several posters say Republicans owe their election victories to Trump’s agenda. So, they owe it to him and their voters to act immediately on getting it passed.

Teamwork is great, even so let’s not forget that it is Trump’s agenda that got most of these folks elected in the first place. If Republicans can’t unite behind that, what are they even doing in Congress? The people want action not excuses. Clock is ticking. 🇺🇸 #MAGA — John Rao (@Johnrao2122) December 31, 2024

That’s the only thing that really makes sense. They don’t have time to go though another speaker election. — AJH - Question Everything (@1_2_question) December 31, 2024

Trump endorsing Mike Johnson to speed up his agenda? Makes sense. House Republicans better stick together—otherwise, they’ll be debating the speaker vote longer than Biden takes to finish a sentence. — CMG$$ (@BoomerG2892) December 31, 2024

One commenter says Johnson is not perfect, but he beats a drawn-out fight for a replacement. Time is of the essence.

Trump can work with Johnson, despite his flaws. — Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) December 31, 2024

I agree with Scott Jennings. The last time we turned over Speaker we went weeks without one. We don’t need that.



But Johnson should be on a very short leash. — Katherine R (@beachgalkar) December 31, 2024

We got two years to get this right - can't miss even a day. Good call by Trump. — Brandon Edwards (@FioreUnited) December 31, 2024

Trump's agenda is the most important thing right now. Gop needs to get in line and support President Trump — EddieLe 🇺🇲  𝕏 (@RealEddieLe) December 31, 2024

The new House votes for a Speaker on January 6. Trump takes office on the January 20. He wants parts of his agenda already voted on and awaiting his signature on Day One of his presidency.