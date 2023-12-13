We KNEW This Was Coming: Scientists Say Your BREATHING Is Bad for the...
Editor of British Muslim News Site Says There's 'Zero Proof' of Hamas Atrocities...
Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This...
Trailer for 'CIVIL WAR' Seems to Have California and Texas Fighting on the...
Nina Turner's Hot Take on War and Peace
Report: Harvard Had Defamation Lawyers Threaten Journalists Looking Into Claudine Gay's Pl...
L.A. Drivers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands After 'Israel Ceasefire' Mob Blocks...
Suuuure: Eugene Vindman Campaign Mocked Mercilessly for 'MAGA Fears Me' Campaign Post
Hot Take: We've Diagnosed the Real Problem When We Admit the US Wasn't...
We're Okay With This: 'Geopolitical Analyst' Says the UN Should Expel the US
KJP is Shown What Biden Once Said Should Happen to Anybody Who Defies...
President Joe Biden Asks the Press to 'Step Out' Before Walking Away
Yikes: Bill Clinton's Take on Hillary's 2016 Campaign Is Funny and BRUTAL
For SOME Reason the NY Times Didn't Think This 1 Word From Hunter...

NBC News: Elon Musk's Cybertruck Would Be Lethal to Pedestrians, Experts Say

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on December 13, 2023
Twitter

It's funny that NBC News is just now discovering that in a collision between a large, heavy car or truck and a light, compact one would do more damage to the smaller one. Their ace reporters have consulted with experts who say that Tesla's new Cybertruck could be lethal to pedestrians. Why are they publishing this just now, as the Cybertruck is rolled out? It's electric — we're all supposed to be driving electric vehicles. Is almost as though NBC News has an issue with Elon Musk.

Advertisement

A Cybertruck hitting a pedestrian could be lethal? They'd better recall all the Cybertrucks.

Mike Gagliardi reports in a piece headlined, "Pedestrians, already dying at record levels, now face Elon Musk’s Cybertruck":

Michael Brooks, executive director of the Center for Auto Safety — a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization — said the Cybertruck poses a variety of threats to pedestrians. 

According to Tesla’s website, the Cybertruck Cyberbeast model clocks in at 6,843 pounds, and can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds. For comparison, the 2023 Ford F-150 starts at slightly more than 4,000 pounds, and can go from 0-60 mph in about 5.5 seconds. 

Brooks said the Cybertruck’s extreme acceleration capabilities, combined with its weight, means that drivers will have less time to react to pedestrians, and collisions with them will be deadlier. 

He said the Tesla Cybertruck will be dangerous to occupants of other cars, as well. 

“Just like Elon says —  If you have an argument with another car, you will win — so long as ‘winning’ means inflicting life-threatening damage to other humans on the road,” Brooks said.

So that's the expert. Oh, Gagliardi also talked to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which notes that “'Electrification is taking weight increases to another level that will lead to dangerous outcomes' … The weight of the batteries that power electric cars can add hundreds and sometimes thousands of pounds to vehicles."

Recommended

Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This ‘Pastor’ Assumes You Don't
Coucy
Advertisement

Uh oh.

Advertisement

This is as transparent a hit piece against Elon Musk as any we've seen. How many more people will die because of the Cybertruck, which weighs the same as any other truck out there?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: ELON MUSK NBC NEWS TESLA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This ‘Pastor’ Assumes You Don't
Coucy
We KNEW This Was Coming: Scientists Say Your BREATHING Is Bad for the Environment (They're Serious)
Amy Curtis
Trailer for 'CIVIL WAR' Seems to Have California and Texas Fighting on the Same Side
Brett T.
L.A. Drivers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands After 'Israel Ceasefire' Mob Blocks Highway
Doug P.
Editor of British Muslim News Site Says There's 'Zero Proof' of Hamas Atrocities on October 7
Brett T.
KJP is Shown What Biden Once Said Should Happen to Anybody Who Defies a Congressional Subpoena
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This ‘Pastor’ Assumes You Don't Coucy
Advertisement