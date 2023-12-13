NBC News: Elon Musk's Cybertruck Would Be Lethal to Pedestrians, Experts Say

It's funny that NBC News is just now discovering that in a collision between a large, heavy car or truck and a light, compact one would do more damage to the smaller one. Their ace reporters have consulted with experts who say that Tesla's new Cybertruck could be lethal to pedestrians. Why are they publishing this just now, as the Cybertruck is rolled out? It's electric — we're all supposed to be driving electric vehicles. Is almost as though NBC News has an issue with Elon Musk.

As vehicles get bigger and heavier, they also get deadlier.



Tesla’s new Cybertruck, a 6,800-pound electric car, would be lethal to pedestrians and occupants of lighter vehicles in the case of an accident, experts say. https://t.co/3ncThGtrlb — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 13, 2023

A Cybertruck hitting a pedestrian could be lethal? They'd better recall all the Cybertrucks.

Mike Gagliardi reports in a piece headlined, "Pedestrians, already dying at record levels, now face Elon Musk’s Cybertruck":

Michael Brooks, executive director of the Center for Auto Safety — a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization — said the Cybertruck poses a variety of threats to pedestrians. According to Tesla’s website, the Cybertruck Cyberbeast model clocks in at 6,843 pounds, and can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds. For comparison, the 2023 Ford F-150 starts at slightly more than 4,000 pounds, and can go from 0-60 mph in about 5.5 seconds. Brooks said the Cybertruck’s extreme acceleration capabilities, combined with its weight, means that drivers will have less time to react to pedestrians, and collisions with them will be deadlier. He said the Tesla Cybertruck will be dangerous to occupants of other cars, as well. “Just like Elon says — If you have an argument with another car, you will win — so long as ‘winning’ means inflicting life-threatening damage to other humans on the road,” Brooks said.

So that's the expert. Oh, Gagliardi also talked to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which notes that “'Electrification is taking weight increases to another level that will lead to dangerous outcomes' … The weight of the batteries that power electric cars can add hundreds and sometimes thousands of pounds to vehicles."

Uh oh.

BREAKING: JOUNALISTS DISCOVER MOMENTUM pic.twitter.com/9CAJULmL5C — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) December 13, 2023

So, a "light/medium truck" classification (per J.D. Powers) and comparable to Ford, Chevy, Dodge, and Nissan. Got it. pic.twitter.com/8dXHbLNvdE — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 13, 2023

BREAKING NEWS PEOPLE DIE WHEN HIT BY A TRUCK

Ya’ll are clowns and I can’t be more happy that mainstream news is dying. — Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) December 13, 2023

Then don't stand or sit in the road. Is this really how low the average intelligence of your audience is? — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) December 13, 2023

I want to be able to sit in the street safely. This makes me feel unsafe. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 13, 2023

😐😂🤣

Your cringe obsession with Musk is revealing itself. 🤡 — Glimmer (@Glimmer2468) December 13, 2023

Like... any car — Jamie Wilks (@JamieWilks1111) December 13, 2023

This has to be the lamest cancel attempt in the history of Cancel Culture. — Larry Dick (@fixournews) December 13, 2023

Just top-notch journalism here folks. Totally not trying to hide a hit piece on Elon Musk at all. Trucks can kill, brilliant. — James Lasher (@TheJamesLasher) December 13, 2023

Wait so heavier things hurt more than light things? — Chris Nodima 🍄 (@chrisnodima) December 13, 2023

Better not crash into it then. — EnforceTheTruth (@EnforceTheTruth) December 13, 2023

“Fabricate a new Elon hitpiece, intern”



“But he hasn’t done anything newsworthy recently, boss”



“Idk make something up about getting hit by a Cybertruck or something” — Steve Stevenson (@AverageSteveS) December 13, 2023

MEDIA: We love electric vehicles except the ones made by that guy we don’t like anymore. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) December 13, 2023

Are we calling this journalism? Are we serious here?! — Joseph Adams (@ThatWTFGuy) December 13, 2023

This is as transparent a hit piece against Elon Musk as any we've seen. How many more people will die because of the Cybertruck, which weighs the same as any other truck out there?

