Elon Musk's Mother Furious at President Biden for Going After Her Son
NBC News: Elon Musk's Cybertruck Would Be Lethal to Pedestrians, Experts Say
We KNEW This Was Coming: Scientists Say Your BREATHING Is Bad for the...
Editor of British Muslim News Site Says There's 'Zero Proof' of Hamas Atrocities...
Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This...
Trailer for 'CIVIL WAR' Seems to Have California and Texas Fighting on the...
Nina Turner's Hot Take on War and Peace
Report: Harvard Had Defamation Lawyers Threaten Journalists Looking Into Claudine Gay's Pl...
L.A. Drivers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands After 'Israel Ceasefire' Mob Blocks...
Suuuure: Eugene Vindman Campaign Mocked Mercilessly for 'MAGA Fears Me' Campaign Post
Hot Take: We've Diagnosed the Real Problem When We Admit the US Wasn't...
We're Okay With This: 'Geopolitical Analyst' Says the UN Should Expel the US
KJP is Shown What Biden Once Said Should Happen to Anybody Who Defies...
President Joe Biden Asks the Press to 'Step Out' Before Walking Away

Megyn Kelly Give a 'HARD NO' to Ending Bud Light Boycott

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 13, 2023
TikTok

There appears to be some caving on the boycott of Bud Light after the brand sent a commemorative can to Dylan Mulvaney to celebrate his "365 days of girlhood." Kid Rock has seemingly given in, and UFC's Dana White just told Tucker Carlson that patriots should be drinking gallons of the stuff.

Advertisement

Megyn Kelly says Bud Light needs to apologize, which it's never done — it just started running "patriotic" ads.

Recommended

Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This ‘Pastor’ Assumes You Don't
Coucy
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Bud Light boycott was one of the few victories by conservatives in the marketplace, but Republicans seem to like losing, or at the very least, aren't comfortable with winning.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BOYCOTT BUD LIGHT KID ROCK MEGYN KELLY UFC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This ‘Pastor’ Assumes You Don't
Coucy
We KNEW This Was Coming: Scientists Say Your BREATHING Is Bad for the Environment (They're Serious)
Amy Curtis
L.A. Drivers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands After 'Israel Ceasefire' Mob Blocks Highway
Doug P.
Trailer for 'CIVIL WAR' Seems to Have California and Texas Fighting on the Same Side
Brett T.
NBC News: Elon Musk's Cybertruck Would Be Lethal to Pedestrians, Experts Say
Brett T.
Editor of British Muslim News Site Says There's 'Zero Proof' of Hamas Atrocities on October 7
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This ‘Pastor’ Assumes You Don't Coucy
Advertisement