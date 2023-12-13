Megyn Kelly Give a 'HARD NO' to Ending Bud Light Boycott

There appears to be some caving on the boycott of Bud Light after the brand sent a commemorative can to Dylan Mulvaney to celebrate his "365 days of girlhood." Kid Rock has seemingly given in, and UFC's Dana White just told Tucker Carlson that patriots should be drinking gallons of the stuff.

Dana White backs Bud Light:



"If you consider yourself a patriot, you should be drinking gallons of Bud Light. Gallons of Bud Light! You should have Bud Light drums stacked in your garage. They are way more aligned with you than these other beer companies." pic.twitter.com/1mok5Nrxnw — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 11, 2023

Kid Rock said the same thing, that they’ve been punished enough. I think they need to grovel and apologize more first, but that’s just me — Nancy the Neanderthal 🇺🇸 (@nan_mclellan) December 11, 2023

Megyn Kelly says Bud Light needs to apologize, which it's never done — it just started running "patriotic" ads.

Bud Lite never apologized or even acknowledged how deeply it offended its customers.

That’s bc it’s still beholden to the vicious trans activists who threatened it & cares more about them than its customers.

Why would you give them your business? Bc one musician folded?

HARD NO. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 12, 2023

We actually had a boycott that we were winning. Just goes to show that there are many out there who will sell their souls and sell out their fan base just to make a quick buck. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 13, 2023

We are not lemmings, the boycott of Bud Light is still on, it’s been very successful we won’t stop now. Those saying to go out & “drink gallons of Bud Light” are sell outs & being paid to promote — OrgConservAmericans (@OCAmericans) December 13, 2023

I’m out forever. — Darryl (@DarrylG1611) December 12, 2023

The boycott of Bud Light was the most successful conservative boycott of a company in history. We would be fools to redeem that brand. — Noah Campbell (@nrcampbell_) December 12, 2023

What's so hard about apologizing? Until that publicly happens I'm done with AB. So they've been so called punished. The punishment from me will stop when I hear a simple "I'm sorry, we screwed up" from them. — Liana New (@LianaNew62) December 12, 2023

Never means never — Steve (@Steve66810226) December 13, 2023

Not interested in drinking that gender fluid, ever. — Kevin Ledgister (@KevinLedgister) December 13, 2023

Dana White folded too.



Sucks.



Money talks. — VonPhul (@BaronVonPhul) December 13, 2023

I’m still boycotting. I’m waiting and seeing what they are going to do. If they apologize and push super anti-woke “offensive” marketing against the gender ideology. Then I’ll make sure to buy Bud light. Until then it’s boycott time. — Skol Matt🇺🇲 (@matt4787) December 13, 2023

The Bud Light boycott was one of the few victories by conservatives in the marketplace, but Republicans seem to like losing, or at the very least, aren't comfortable with winning.

