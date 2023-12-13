Hot Take: We've Diagnosed the Real Problem When We Admit the US Wasn't a 'Good Guy' In WWII

We don't know who Niko House is, but according to his X handle he's the real Niko House, so take that for what it's worth. House believes that the world can move on with genuine solutions to problems once it admits that the narrative that the United States was one of the "good guys" in World War II crumbles.

Is he referring to all of the allied powers or just the United States? It sounds like it's just America.

Once the narrative that the U.S. was actually one of the good guys in WWI/WWII, last great lie, finally crumbles, the world can finally start to move forward with genuine solutions because it’ll mean they’ve finally diagnosed the real problem. — 🇵🇸 #FreePalestine #FreeGaza 🇵🇸 (@realnikohouse) December 11, 2023

Readers added context they thought people might want to know To imply that the US was not one of the good guys in WWII is akin to asserting that it was the Axis Powers who instead were the good guys, but it is widely recognized that Italy, Germany, and Japan were among the most systematic perpetrators of war crimes in modern history.

Were Japan good guys for bombing Pearl Harbor?

Said the idiotic Nazi apologist. — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) December 13, 2023

pretty sure we were actually one of the good guys in WW2 https://t.co/xcWOqe1ING — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) December 12, 2023

I like how he says genuine solution instead of final solution to pretend he isn't just an antisemite. — Erin (@airynne) December 12, 2023

It’s postmodernism Ben. Every historical fact can be rewritten with the current paradigm. Get with the program. — Aww_Schmidt!, Ph.D (@Aww_Schmidt) December 13, 2023

The fascist governments of Germany and Italy, as well as Imperial Japan, all suffered from "colony envy". They wanted their own. If they had won, I think most of the Middle East, Africa and Asia would be colonies of these powers today. — Tony Dyl (@dyl_tony) December 13, 2023

We already know who they think the “good guys” were in WWII…



We already know the real problem and I’ll stick with America, thanks. pic.twitter.com/ZQN1yr97Iz — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 12, 2023

Europe may want a word — Emily Chapple (@blonde4thewin) December 12, 2023

I’m sort of interested to see him describe what he thinks the real problem is — DabblinDad (@bluelives_mtr) December 13, 2023

"We are told the American soldier does not know what he is fighting for. Now, at least, he will know what he is fighting against." - General Eisenhower upon seeing the death camps of the Nazis. — Shadao (@rex_shadao) December 13, 2023

Revisionist history is a weapon. They just conjure whatever narrative and they’ve got the media and the numbers to enforce it. — Sketchy Trader (@sketchytrader) December 13, 2023

I suppose it's good you're letting the world know you think Nazi Germany were the good guys so we can see what the Free Palatine movement is becoming, but you're a terrible person nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/E7gjKGRNdD — X (Formerly Known As Numbersmuncher) (@NumbersMuncher) December 13, 2023

Who were the good guys, Niko?



Go on. Tell us. — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) December 13, 2023

If the United States wasn’t one of the good guys in WW2, then surely you’d have no issue stating who the good guys were, right? Make sure to say it out loud, for the people in the back. — Drinky McSipSip (@DrinkyMcSipsip) December 13, 2023

"Blacks for Nazis"

You guys should get together with "Queers for Palestine" — Dudley Snyder (@DudleyNYC) December 12, 2023

Outrage bait. This guy is monetizing your reactions. — Trey Isaac (@seehearspeaknow) December 13, 2023

House says in his X bio that he's a "world-renowned political s**t talker," but we don't know about world-renowned, since we'd never heard of him until now.

***