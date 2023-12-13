Editor of British Muslim News Site Says There's 'Zero Proof' of Hamas Atrocities on October 7

We've already been told today by Hunter Biden that his father had no financial involvement in whatever he did to earn millions overseas, so that's about as much denial as we can take.

But then we have the October 7 truthers, who swear that the IDF set the whole thing up, killing civilians as an excuse to wage war against Hamas. These are the people who tear down posters of kidnapped Israelis — they know Hamas took babies hostage, but they don't want you to know.

Roshan M. Salih is the author of "Confessions of a Muslim Journalist" and editor of the British Muslim news site 5Pillars. First off, he seems to think there's some pressure on Muslims to condemn Palestinian "atrocities" (in quotation marks). Polls show that most Palestinian civilians support what happened on October 7, and they don't seem to be in any rush to condemn it.

Just as with the case of Joe Biden, there's "zero evidence" that Hamas did anything (except taking hostages, which is apparently OK because Israel has convicted terrorists in prison).

Why do Muslims have to condemn Palestinian "atrocities against civilians" on October 7 when there is zero proof that any took place?!



Israeli officials, MSM and Zionists shouting that they happened do not constitute evidence. And Hamas go pro footage only shows soldiers being… — Roshan M Salih (@RmSalih) December 12, 2023

Why do Muslims have to condemn Palestinian "atrocities against civilians" on October 7 when there is zero proof that any took place?! Israeli officials, MSM and Zionists shouting that they happened do not constitute evidence. And Hamas go pro footage only shows soldiers being targeted and hostages being taken. So show us the proof! If you do I will change my mind because I'm a reasonable person. But as long as you don't then I'm going to stick to what I've always said: Hamas targeted Israeli soldiers and captured hostages to bargain for Palestinian hostages, while non-combattants got killed in crossfire, mainly killed by the Israeli army.

Has Salih seen that compilation of GoPro footage shot by Hamas terrorists and uploaded to social media sites like Telegram? Not enough people have, apparently.

Massacre-denial is now a real thing. This guy thinks there is ‘zero proof’ any atrocities happened on Oct7.

He’s the editor of a British Muslim news website. https://t.co/ZjxRh9V0Ps — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 13, 2023

Yes, zero proof except the body cam footage Hamas released and bragged about. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 13, 2023

You: “I swear I come in good faith, but I just haven’t seen any convincing evidence. Especially videos captured by homicidal Hamas terrorists themselves, which broadcasted them slaughtering innocents on 10/7. Jury’s still out & I need more convincing. Again, all in good faith.” — Gonzo the Great (@GonzDaGreat) December 13, 2023

You’re anything but a reasonable person. — Alexander D. Napolin, Esq. (@NapolinEsq) December 13, 2023

This is the most wild take I’ve seen yet. Just sat with my mouth open in disbelief that there are actually people like this in the world — Israel AC (@ACIsrael86) December 13, 2023

Hamas didn't kill any civilians, they only took 230 hostages, and that's OK.

There is no obligation upon Muslims to issue such a condemnation as they are not collectively responsible for the actions of terrorists. Denying that these extensively documented atrocities even took place, however, is immoral. But that’s on you personally, not anyone else. — Steve Cooke (@Steve_Cooke) December 13, 2023

I also haven't seen any proof of Gaza's bombing. All those videos have to be investigated.

Case closed I guess, it's by your own logic. — vova (@vovans6) December 13, 2023

They went above and beyond for evil people like you to see and be happy for them



Why deny it?🤡 — yotam (@yotamha1) December 13, 2023

"And Hamas go pro footage only shows soldiers being targeted and hostages being taken."



It's truly amazing how he casually said this. — 20.10.2020 (@I_Am_Ilemona) December 13, 2023

Helpfully, Hamas recorded the whole thing - it comes right from the source — Erin Kelly (@ErinKelly_AI) December 13, 2023

You don't have to condemn. We really don't expect it of you. The rest of us will, though.



You cannot be convinced, even if you had been there doing it yourself, you would deny it. — VonPhul (@BaronVonPhul) December 13, 2023

They live-streamed their atrocities and bragged in the videos of all they did — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) December 13, 2023

They literally filmed them and shared them with the world. Why do you try to erase what is a huge source of pride for them? — Gary in DFW (@LakerGaryC) December 13, 2023

You should’ve gone to specsavers because everyone else can see the evidence. — Ben (@Degen_Ben_) December 13, 2023

I mean... I know someone who was kidnapped and murdered. Is that evidence? — ilana belfer (@ilanabelfer) December 13, 2023

Serious question - why should we believe anything is happening in Gaza right now?



Gaza officials and antisemites shouting that they happened do not constitute evidence. — Neil (@Flatbushhock) December 12, 2023

Because we have clear and unequivocal video footage. — Roshan M Salih (@RmSalih) December 12, 2023

Oh, the footage coming out of Gaza is "unequivocal." There's video of 6,000 children being killed?

We don't know how popular his website is, but we sincerely hope Muslims in Britain aren't getting their news from it.

