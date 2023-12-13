NBC News: Elon Musk's Cybertruck Would Be Lethal to Pedestrians, Experts Say
We KNEW This Was Coming: Scientists Say Your BREATHING Is Bad for the...
Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This...
Trailer for 'CIVIL WAR' Seems to Have California and Texas Fighting on the...
Nina Turner's Hot Take on War and Peace
Report: Harvard Had Defamation Lawyers Threaten Journalists Looking Into Claudine Gay's Pl...
L.A. Drivers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands After 'Israel Ceasefire' Mob Blocks...
Suuuure: Eugene Vindman Campaign Mocked Mercilessly for 'MAGA Fears Me' Campaign Post
Hot Take: We've Diagnosed the Real Problem When We Admit the US Wasn't...
We're Okay With This: 'Geopolitical Analyst' Says the UN Should Expel the US
KJP is Shown What Biden Once Said Should Happen to Anybody Who Defies...
President Joe Biden Asks the Press to 'Step Out' Before Walking Away
Yikes: Bill Clinton's Take on Hillary's 2016 Campaign Is Funny and BRUTAL
For SOME Reason the NY Times Didn't Think This 1 Word From Hunter...

Editor of British Muslim News Site Says There's 'Zero Proof' of Hamas Atrocities on October 7

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on December 13, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

We've already been told today by Hunter Biden that his father had no financial involvement in whatever he did to earn millions overseas, so that's about as much denial as we can take. 

Advertisement

But then we have the October 7 truthers, who swear that the IDF set the whole thing up, killing civilians as an excuse to wage war against Hamas. These are the people who tear down posters of kidnapped Israelis — they know Hamas took babies hostage, but they don't want you to know.

Roshan M. Salih is the author of "Confessions of a Muslim Journalist" and editor of the British Muslim news site 5Pillars. First off, he seems to think there's some pressure on Muslims to condemn Palestinian "atrocities" (in quotation marks). Polls show that most Palestinian civilians support what happened on October 7, and they don't seem to be in any rush to condemn it.

Just as with the case of Joe Biden, there's "zero evidence" that Hamas did anything (except taking hostages, which is apparently OK because Israel has convicted terrorists in prison).

Why do Muslims have to condemn Palestinian "atrocities against civilians" on October 7 when there is zero proof that any took place?! 

Israeli officials, MSM and Zionists shouting that they happened do not constitute evidence. And Hamas go pro footage only shows soldiers being targeted and hostages being taken.

So show us the proof! If you do I will change my mind because I'm a reasonable person. But as long as you don't then I'm going to stick to what I've always said: Hamas targeted Israeli soldiers and captured hostages to bargain for Palestinian hostages, while non-combattants got killed in crossfire, mainly killed by the Israeli army.

Recommended

Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This ‘Pastor’ Assumes You Don't
Coucy
Advertisement

Has Salih seen that compilation of GoPro footage shot by Hamas terrorists and uploaded to social media sites like Telegram? Not enough people have, apparently.

Hamas didn't kill any civilians, they only took 230 hostages, and that's OK.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Oh, the footage coming out of Gaza is "unequivocal." There's video of 6,000 children being killed?

We don't know how popular his website is, but we sincerely hope Muslims in Britain aren't getting their news from it. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS HOSTAGES ISRAEL MUSLIM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This ‘Pastor’ Assumes You Don't
Coucy
We KNEW This Was Coming: Scientists Say Your BREATHING Is Bad for the Environment (They're Serious)
Amy Curtis
Trailer for 'CIVIL WAR' Seems to Have California and Texas Fighting on the Same Side
Brett T.
L.A. Drivers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands After 'Israel Ceasefire' Mob Blocks Highway
Doug P.
KJP is Shown What Biden Once Said Should Happen to Anybody Who Defies a Congressional Subpoena
Doug P.
Nina Turner's Hot Take on War and Peace
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This ‘Pastor’ Assumes You Don't Coucy
Advertisement