Hot Take: Will the Students Stop the Reign of Terror Brought by 'Rabid Jewish Supremacists'?

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on December 11, 2023
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

When we read this tweet, we were surprised it wasn't from someone like Aaron Maté but rather from Norman Finkelstein. Apparently reacting to the testimony of three university presidents about antisemitism on campus, Finkelstein has declared that "a reign of terror" has descended on American college campuses. We'd agree, citing that video of a group of Jewish students barricaded in a library while a pro-Hamas mob banged on the doors and windows.

The burning question isn't whether calling for genocide is a violation of the student code of conduct; the burning question is whether students will be able to stop these "rabid Jewish supremacists" who are pulling their donations.

Point 7 really nailed it.

He has 400,000 followers … a lot of whom are correcting him that it's not just the "Jewish billionaire class," but billionaires of all religions. They're a bunch of Hamas sympathizers as well as Marxists.


***

