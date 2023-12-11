Hot Take: Will the Students Stop the Reign of Terror Brought by 'Rabid Jewish Supremacists'?

When we read this tweet, we were surprised it wasn't from someone like Aaron Maté but rather from Norman Finkelstein. Apparently reacting to the testimony of three university presidents about antisemitism on campus, Finkelstein has declared that "a reign of terror" has descended on American college campuses. We'd agree, citing that video of a group of Jewish students barricaded in a library while a pro-Hamas mob banged on the doors and windows.

The burning question isn't whether calling for genocide is a violation of the student code of conduct; the burning question is whether students will be able to stop these "rabid Jewish supremacists" who are pulling their donations.

A reign of terror has descended upon college campuses. The Jewish billionaire class wants to stop students from opposing genocide. The burning question now is: Will the students stop these rabid Jewish supremacists? — Norman Finkelstein (@normfinkelstein) December 11, 2023

“For more of my thoughts, read my column at The Daily Stormer” https://t.co/PlYXvrgmFm — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) December 11, 2023

There is so much to unpack here https://t.co/1xowoRNguE — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) December 11, 2023

They've given up the pretense of opposing Zionists.



Now they're just openly attacking Jews. https://t.co/nN9s9RWOCX — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) December 11, 2023

Imagine typing "The jewish billionaire class wants to stop students from opposing genocide" and sending that out into the world. https://t.co/BbPcyu3FjF — Nicole Russell (@russell_nm) December 11, 2023

C’mon, college students! Sacrifice your futures on the altar of Norm’s loathing of his own people! Your job prospects are a price Norm is willing to pay! https://t.co/AJsklChDaj — Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) December 11, 2023

The thing is with Norman Finkelstein is that he could choose to use Zionist instead of Jewish but he doesn’t.



It’s long been the case that some of the worst anti-semites are themselves Jewish.



It doesn’t comfort me at all that if they came for the Jews he would not be spared. https://t.co/HDGRhwunzc — Paul Goldsmith (@PaulGoldsmith73) December 11, 2023

1) It's not a reign of terror

2) It's a few Jewish donors

3) There's no genocide in Gaza

4) On campus there's calls to kill the Jews

5) Jewish students feel threatened and in danger from these chants

6) They are not rabid or supremacists for wanting to stop Jew-hate.

7) You suck. https://t.co/FJhT4KWEWU — Heimish Humor (@HeimishHumor) December 11, 2023

Point 7 really nailed it.

I’m starting to question Norman’s objectivity. https://t.co/dGe4dGhaXS — Art Vandelay (@evanscotb) December 11, 2023

Are you having dementia? You seem to have the basic elements reversed. The people calling for genocide are the people who are being criticized. Btw. I am not a Jewish billionaire. Just a physician. I support the calls to make universities accountable when they condone genocide. https://t.co/unygIBuQvb — Alan Malki, M.D. (@_amalki) December 11, 2023

Do people really take this person seriously? https://t.co/SpWdGaZbn4 — Justin Weller (@JWTheCountry) December 11, 2023

He has 400,000 followers … a lot of whom are correcting him that it's not just the "Jewish billionaire class," but billionaires of all religions. They're a bunch of Hamas sympathizers as well as Marxists.

So the colleges solicit donations then slap the donors in the face with institutionalised racism. Defund the lot then let's see how they respond.



Elon said it best. GFY and the attitude that goes with it. — NeilT (@Exogynous) December 11, 2023





