Caitlin Johnstone: Israel Could Exterminate Gaza and Supporters Would Say 'WHAT ABOUT OCTOBER 7??'

We've written about Caitlin Johnstone and her hot takes on Israel's war on Hamas before. We've read plenty of takes that Hamas terrorists never raped anyone; in fact, it echoes white supremacy in America, when white women would accuse black men of rape so they'd be lynched. We have Hamas on video beheading people and tossing unconscious music festival-goers into the back of pickups like sacks of flour, but they'd never resort to rape — they do have their standards. But the IDF spreading the vicious lie that they did just garners more support for the annihilation of Gaza.

Part of the problem is the widespread consensus that October 7 means Israel is justified in doing *literally anything* in response, no matter how heinous. Israel could exterminate the entire population of Gaza and its supporters would still be saying "WHAT ABOUT OCTOBER 7??" — Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) December 9, 2023

Yeah, what about October 7? Was that when some people did something? Something like Hamas terrorists slaughtering over a thousand Israelis in their homes and taking more than 200 hostages — something their leaders say they'd do again and again?

Part of the problem is that Hamas started this war on October 7. Otherwise, none of this would be happening.

If Hamas ends, the war ends.



So here’s a simple solution that would end the war tomorrow.



All the “peaceful civilian” Palestinians give up all the members of Hamas.



Of course they won’t, because they overwhelmingly support Hamas.



So much for peaceful civilian Palestinians. — MadMagus (@Jupiter_SAF) December 10, 2023

You’re as sharp as a bowling ball. Israel could have wiped out Gaza in one fell swoop on October 8. — melsee (@melsee5) December 10, 2023

When Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Secretary of State Antony Blinken, "The entire Israeli society is united behind the goal of dismantling Hamas, even if it takes months," Blinken replied, "I don’t think you have the credit for that." Oh, so their October 7 credit card is overdrawn.

But they aren’t exterminating the entire population of Gaza. — Kabbalistic Village/Menachem Engel (@KabbVillage) December 10, 2023

If you love them so much, you should go to Gaza, pick up a rifle, and fight for Hamas. I’m sure they’d love your help. Let’s see how that turns out. — Lizard lips (@nine14six) December 11, 2023

Yep that’s how it works. Cry some more. — Krembo1 (@DianaFeldman17) December 10, 2023

Hamas opened this door. You’re huffy that Israel has walked through it? — Emily Wellman (@ElectaWing) December 10, 2023

Part of WHAT problem? — Benjamin Martin VII (@KVollero) December 11, 2023

How about Hamas surrender? — Ralph Perry (@rjottawa) December 9, 2023

You can’t start a war then cry for a ceasefire when you want — Yariv Triffon (@ytriffon) December 9, 2023

Why doesn't Hamas just surrender? That would end this. They don't care how many of their own die. This is like Japan at the end of WW2. — Brad Koenig (@MavsLaker) December 10, 2023

It means that 🇮🇱 is legally and morally justified in wiping out Hamas - no matter the human cost. — Edward (Ted) Campbell (@Edward_Campb_ll) December 10, 2023

There are a disturbing number of agreements in the replies claiming that October 7 was an Israeli set-up and that most of the Jews slaughtered were shot by the IDF.

What about October 7? Let's talk about that.

