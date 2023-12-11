Caitlin Johnstone: Israel Could Exterminate Gaza and Supporters Would Say 'WHAT ABOUT OCTOBER 7??'

Climate Defiance - The Only Action We Get Is Direct Action
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on December 11, 2023
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

We've written about Caitlin Johnstone and her hot takes on Israel's war on Hamas before. We've read plenty of takes that Hamas terrorists never raped anyone; in fact, it echoes white supremacy in America, when white women would accuse black men of rape so they'd be lynched. We have Hamas on video beheading people and tossing unconscious music festival-goers into the back of pickups like sacks of flour, but they'd never resort to rape — they do have their standards. But the IDF spreading the vicious lie that they did just garners more support for the annihilation of Gaza.

Yeah, what about October 7? Was that when some people did something? Something like Hamas terrorists slaughtering over a thousand Israelis in their homes and taking more than 200 hostages — something their leaders say they'd do again and again?

Part of the problem is that Hamas started this war on October 7. Otherwise, none of this would be happening.

When Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Secretary of State Antony Blinken, "The entire Israeli society is united behind the goal of dismantling Hamas, even if it takes months," Blinken replied, "I don’t think you have the credit for that."  Oh, so their October 7 credit card is overdrawn.

There are a disturbing number of agreements in the replies claiming that October 7 was an Israeli set-up and that most of the Jews slaughtered were shot by the IDF.

What about October 7? Let's talk about that.

***

