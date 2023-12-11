British Journo Shocked Politician Would Conflate Unchecked Immigration With Pro-Hamas Marches

Climate Defiance - The Only Action We Get Is Direct Action
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on December 11, 2023
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Back in 2016, Germany published an illustrated booklet showing Muslim immigrants how to treat women in Germany. Just because they might be showing a little skin didn't mean they were prostitutes and you couldn't just grab their behinds. That was just an example of how Europe has tried to deal with a massive influx of immigrants from Muslim nations.

Member of Parliament Robert Jenrick appeared on British TV and ran afoul of journalist Darshna Soni, who said that Jenrick had conflated the pro-Hamas marches attended by hundreds of thousands with immigration.

"Asylum seekers" — where have we heard that before?

We're being told now in DEI seminars that America was not a "melting pot" — it's a salad, where each ingredient stays separate but they all come together to make a delicious dish. These immigrants don't seem to have assimilation on their minds.

***

