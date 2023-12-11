British Journo Shocked Politician Would Conflate Unchecked Immigration With Pro-Hamas Marches

Back in 2016, Germany published an illustrated booklet showing Muslim immigrants how to treat women in Germany. Just because they might be showing a little skin didn't mean they were prostitutes and you couldn't just grab their behinds. That was just an example of how Europe has tried to deal with a massive influx of immigrants from Muslim nations.

Member of Parliament Robert Jenrick appeared on British TV and ran afoul of journalist Darshna Soni, who said that Jenrick had conflated the pro-Hamas marches attended by hundreds of thousands with immigration.

“What's your evidence that integration (of asylum seekers) isn't working?”



“I've seen it recently with the marches through London, where I saw some people who simply did not share British values.”



Robert Jenrick conflates issue of immigration with pro-Palestine marches pic.twitter.com/xGxFZhDDz0 — Darshna Soni (@darshnasoni) December 10, 2023

"Asylum seekers" — where have we heard that before?

Look how basic the UK debate is. Here’s Channel 4 journalist (@darshnasoni) pretending to be shocked that a British politician would dare to connect anti-Western, pro-Intifada marches in the UK to mass migration. As though we have to pretend this was always a British tradition. https://t.co/WaGqcRjbUm — Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) December 10, 2023

Indeed viciously anti western, squalid, marches motivated by blatant Jew hatred, has always been sown into the rich tapestry of modern Britain. It’s as native as St George!! (Someone please tell us about his Turkish background). — Inc.Monocle (@IncMonocle) December 10, 2023

And the narrative mandates that they must continue pretending. Their entire world and frame of reference is make-believe. — Kevin Miller (@MillerBurgers) December 11, 2023

Unplanned immigration will always cause trouble, and at least the media is now beginning to accept this, and not push back as much as they would have done.



Looks like cancel culture, in many cases, is off the table now. Thankfully. — Andrew Mortimer (@AndrewMortime) December 11, 2023

The moral cowardice at this point in time is astounding — Carli (@carli_us) December 11, 2023

She's not a journalist. She's an activist, like most of her colleagues. — Rossdog (@MarkRossdog) December 10, 2023

Debate by @BBC has been kept at an infantile level for years on immigration and its impact on British culture, crime and public services. @bbcquestiontime and @BBCNewsnight exclude the most interesting voices.@TRobinsonNewEra was cancelled yet he once appeared on BBC regularly. — Ana (@TellingDrama) December 10, 2023

Channel 4 is the wokest of the woke. — Matt Eker (@Diver_Squeek) December 11, 2023

Will there come a time, when finally people get randomly smacked in the face whenever they connect the disaster of mass immigration with "integration". — ananonswe (@ananonswe) December 11, 2023

This is the very same crap they're expecting people to swallow in Ireland too. Gas lighting gone mad . — Mairead (@AnnaliffeyD1) December 10, 2023

errr - how could anyone with a brain not connect the two? — Jem Mason (@JemMason3) December 11, 2023

The amount of anti Jewish racism on display on these hate marches is staggering. And so much of it, clearly being pushed by those of a non-UK background. It’s frightening. pic.twitter.com/eXNr0GsmzP — 🇺🇸🇮🇱Oakland Niner ✡️🕎 (@SirJamesNiner) December 10, 2023

It's one of the main reasons I haven't watched the BBC for years now.



They truly are a toxic, anti-British, gaslighting outfit. High on the smell of their own farts, and insulated from commercial reality by vast sums

extorted via the license fee.



Beyond any salvage now. — Simon Dwinder (@Sidwinder75) December 11, 2023

We're being told now in DEI seminars that America was not a "melting pot" — it's a salad, where each ingredient stays separate but they all come together to make a delicious dish. These immigrants don't seem to have assimilation on their minds.

