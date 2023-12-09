President Biden Says He's Delivering on His Vision of High-Speed Rail

X had a lot of fun with the president's account when he tweeted a picture of the "Biden Express" circling a Christmas tree. There were plenty of pictures of trainwrecks.

President Joe Biden says he's finally delivering on a campaign promise that not only he made, but his old boss Barack Obama made. Obama was going to build a coast-to-coast high-speed rail line.

Now Biden's taking credit for a high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and Los Angeles. It might actually happen if they leave it up to Brightline, the private company that built a high-speed rail line between Orlando and Miami. That project actually got done. California has been working on its high-speed train for more than a decade but there's still no train — just billions sunk into the project.

When I ran for president, I made a commitment to finally bring high-speed rail to our nation.



Today, I'm delivering on that vision. pic.twitter.com/gCHOlzR5lI — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2023

Actually, this project has been under development in one form or another since 2005, connects Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga (not LA), construction has not begun, completion isn’t expected until ‘28 if construction starts on time & all you did was approve a DOT grant for an extra $3B. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) December 9, 2023

Didn’t Newson already spend billions pretending to try to do this? — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 8, 2023

Americans: we can’t afford groceries and a mortgage



Biden: you’re in luck! Check out our new trillion dollar train! — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 9, 2023

Who knew that Rancho Cucamonga, a city 40 miles away, is actually "Los Angeles." And who knew that there were no stops on the proposed line (there are three).



Other than that, totally honest representation. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 9, 2023

Where is the community note? Flying takes an hour including an extra 15 minutes for delays. There is no reason you need to be at an airport any earlier than a train station. — Josh Young (@Josh_Young_1) December 9, 2023

Announces an imaginary train between two cities in the desert.



"...high speed rail to our nation." — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) December 8, 2023

You also made many other commitments, I believe one was to unite America, and another to protect America. When are you going to work on the border crisis to help protect Americans? — Crystal (@LoveLaughChaos) December 8, 2023

We don’t need trains we need our border closed, it’s just sounds like more money laundering and failure — Rob J (@thisguyRobj1143) December 8, 2023

Collect Hunters back taxes and you can pay for part of it — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) December 8, 2023

This is literally the LEAST of Americans problems — Wealth Turtle 💰🐢 (@wealth_turtle) December 8, 2023

The graphic is a lie, of course, because one has to get to and from the train station, which adds significantly to the time and cost. — Frankie D (@frankcdilorenzo) December 9, 2023

Obama promised the same then handed out billions that vanished. — Oligarch Kabuki (@HouseCracka) December 9, 2023

Oh you mean just like the high speed rail between LA and SF that was never finished? This one is going to be even more over budget and behind schedule than the last one. It will never get finished and the contractors will milk it as long as they can. — The Narrator (@Cpecial_K) December 9, 2023

You forgot the one hour trip to the train station. You are a liar. — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) December 9, 2023

Who did your math?



How in the world do you think you would get to Vegas by bus faster than you would by driving your own car in similar traffic conditions? 😂 — MJ 🐸 (@MJofCrypto) December 9, 2023

Wait I thought you said you were doing this over the Pacific Ocean? — Ready Set Lions (@readysetlions) December 9, 2023

Even if he's reelected it's unlikely that "Amtrak" Joe Biden will see any track laid while he's still in office.

Why is everything that comes out of this account a lie? — Jessica 'Elle' Smith Ⓥ (@jess_bbg) December 9, 2023

***