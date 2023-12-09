President Biden Says He's Delivering on His Vision of High-Speed Rail

We Regret to Inform You the ‘Experts’ Are at It Again
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on December 09, 2023
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee,File

X had a lot of fun with the president's account when he tweeted a picture of the "Biden Express" circling a Christmas tree. There were plenty of pictures of trainwrecks.

President Joe Biden says he's finally delivering on a campaign promise that not only he made, but his old boss Barack Obama made. Obama was going to build a coast-to-coast high-speed rail line.

Now Biden's taking credit for a high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and Los Angeles. It might actually happen if they leave it up to Brightline, the private company that built a high-speed rail line between Orlando and Miami. That project actually got done. California has been working on its high-speed train for more than a decade but there's still no train — just billions sunk into the project.

Even if he's reelected it's unlikely that "Amtrak" Joe Biden will see any track laid while he's still in office. 

***

