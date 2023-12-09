Welp. Pro-Palestinian Activist Doctor Shares 20-Year-Old Photo to Try and Shame Pro-Israel...
Dem. Rep. Ilhan Omar Decries, 'Gaza is the Most Dangerous Place in the...
Mich. Gov. Whitmer's in No Hurry to Get Rid of Gas Stoves (at...
Strange Bedfellows Alert: ACLU Announces They'll Represent... The NRA
Richard Stengel on Crime and the Economy: Believe Me, America, Not Your Lying...
Father of Guy Charged With Federal Firearm Crime Lectures Us About 'Gun Safety'...
Is Alex Jones Coming Back to Twitter? It's Up to the Twitter Users
OUCH! Community Notes LEVELS Karine Jean-Pierre's 'Biden Job Creation' Brag
Bari Weiss's Issues Kill Orders Carried Out By The IDF - Totally Sane...
Twitter Memes Kevin McCarthy into Oblivion for Saying 'Democrats Look Like America'
Watch President Biden Invent an Entirely New Amount of Money (Maybe This Was...
Miranda Devine Reminds NY Times (and Others) Why Hunter Biden Indictments Don't Link...
Breaking: Actor Ryan O’Neal Dead At 82
X User Asks Question of 2A Community and is Unprepared for Response

POLITICO: Candidate Speaking Out After Online Sex Life ‘Exposed’

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on December 09, 2023
Twitter

Thanks to POLITICO, losing candidate for Virginia's House of Delegates Susanna Gibson is speaking out. Or just digging the hole deeper. POLITICO is engaging in the post hoc ergo propter hoc fallacy in its headline; she lost her election after her sex life was exposed. But is that why she lost the election? They sure make it seem that way.

Advertisement

Her online sex life consisted of committing sexual acts with her husband on Chaturbate, where they'd opened an account to post sex videos in exchange for "tokens." We'd say that she exposed her own sex life online, but we guess we're supposed to believe she's the victim here. After all, her world was rocked on 9/11.

Alexander Burns writes:

The last three months of a campaign are just a blur. Can you talk about what that experience was like for you, having to do the home sprint of a campaign with this other issue on top of it?

My entire life was rocked on Sept. 11, when the article ran. It ran, implying that I performed sex acts online with my husband for money. It was really written based on this Dropbox file that self-described Republican operatives shopped around. They had found these videos on the dark web and shopped them around to various news outlets. I didn’t have any idea that there were ever videos of me that had been made and uploaded to multiple sites.

I think it was Sept. 7, I was in clinic seeing patients and a reporter reached out to my campaign, trying to get my phone number. That’s how I found out. When you find out that there are sexually explicit videos of you online, especially by being contacted by national reporters — it is a feeling that I would not wish on my worst enemy.

Ha ha … the "dark web." She had no idea that there were ever videos made of her.

Recommended

Welp. Pro-Palestinian Activist Doctor Shares 20-Year-Old Photo to Try and Shame Pro-Israel Supporters
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement


Advertisement

The Spectator has even run a piece on the POLITICO interview, it's so bad:

Advertisement

Why is POLITICO trying to rehabilitate Gibson's reputation, anyway? She and her husband opened a Chaturbate account, set up a video camera, and asked for donations, and she claims she didn't know the videos were out there.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: CAMPAIGN POLITICO PORN VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Welp. Pro-Palestinian Activist Doctor Shares 20-Year-Old Photo to Try and Shame Pro-Israel Supporters
Chad Felix Greene
Richard Stengel on Crime and the Economy: Believe Me, America, Not Your Lying Eyes and Wallets
Grateful Calvin
Dem. Rep. Ilhan Omar Decries, 'Gaza is the Most Dangerous Place in the World to Be a Child.'
Chad Felix Greene
Mich. Gov. Whitmer's in No Hurry to Get Rid of Gas Stoves (at Least Not in HER Kitchen)
Doug P.
Bari Weiss's Issues Kill Orders Carried Out By The IDF - Totally Sane People
Gordon K
Twitter Memes Kevin McCarthy into Oblivion for Saying 'Democrats Look Like America'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Welp. Pro-Palestinian Activist Doctor Shares 20-Year-Old Photo to Try and Shame Pro-Israel Supporters Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement