POLITICO: Candidate Speaking Out After Online Sex Life ‘Exposed’

Thanks to POLITICO, losing candidate for Virginia's House of Delegates Susanna Gibson is speaking out. Or just digging the hole deeper. POLITICO is engaging in the post hoc ergo propter hoc fallacy in its headline; she lost her election after her sex life was exposed. But is that why she lost the election? They sure make it seem that way.

Susanna Gibson lost her election after her online sex life was exposed. Now she’s speaking out.https://t.co/Jbh5rPu5Vo — POLITICO (@politico) December 9, 2023

Her online sex life consisted of committing sexual acts with her husband on Chaturbate, where they'd opened an account to post sex videos in exchange for "tokens." We'd say that she exposed her own sex life online, but we guess we're supposed to believe she's the victim here. After all, her world was rocked on 9/11.

Alexander Burns writes:

The last three months of a campaign are just a blur. Can you talk about what that experience was like for you, having to do the home sprint of a campaign with this other issue on top of it? My entire life was rocked on Sept. 11, when the article ran. It ran, implying that I performed sex acts online with my husband for money. It was really written based on this Dropbox file that self-described Republican operatives shopped around. They had found these videos on the dark web and shopped them around to various news outlets. I didn’t have any idea that there were ever videos of me that had been made and uploaded to multiple sites. I think it was Sept. 7, I was in clinic seeing patients and a reporter reached out to my campaign, trying to get my phone number. That’s how I found out. When you find out that there are sexually explicit videos of you online, especially by being contacted by national reporters — it is a feeling that I would not wish on my worst enemy.

Ha ha … the "dark web." She had no idea that there were ever videos made of her.

There’s literal video of her talking directly into a camera asking for “tokens” to perform explicit acts on video on a porn site. Her online sex life wasn’t passively “exposed,” she posted it online for money.



Politico completely botched this story. https://t.co/OiclF22pJr — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 9, 2023

The Politico reporter didn’t even push back on this blatant lie. Incredible. https://t.co/hfbUt0jGGA pic.twitter.com/ux44MWDw1P — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 9, 2023

Her position is she "didn’t have any idea that there were ever videos of me that had been made." From the original WaPo story, below, she's looking to camera and asking for tips on a livestream. Does she allege the Post made this up or it's AI? Is the kink just lying in public? https://t.co/wsvzL57tg6 pic.twitter.com/UTSL7K1nIe — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 9, 2023

If you’re gonna make easy money pissing on your spouse on Chaturbate, have at it. Times are tough. Do what you gotta do to buy groceries.



But you don’t get to complain about being judged for it. You just don’t. Own your sh*t. https://t.co/vmosDvKFH5 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 9, 2023





Yes this woman clearly didn’t know she was on video. pic.twitter.com/2XXUXmZpcw — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 9, 2023

Why did @alexanderburns just do stenography for a bunch of provable lies? — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) December 9, 2023

She was sending nudie videos of herself to people for money — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 9, 2023

It's a rough life for politicians, especially when they sell their own sex videos for money. — The Bacon King of Sheboygan (@GeniusKhaan) December 9, 2023

There's one thing you're right about @politico ...she had a lot to say when she was "speaking out" which directly contradicts your "reporting!"



Why didn't you ask her if the "good cause" she prostituted herself for was her political ambitions? pic.twitter.com/qCopOqQroO — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) December 9, 2023

Trying to capture the Hack Of The Year this late in the season is a bold move Cotton. — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) December 9, 2023

She chose one profession over another, clearly showing her would-be constituents what she valued more. It's a non-story story. — Aleksandr Miguel 🇺🇸 Đ (@AnothahWon) December 9, 2023

The Spectator has even run a piece on the POLITICO interview, it's so bad:

The Politico story covering for Susanna Gibson is more embarrassing than anything she ever didhttps://t.co/qslL4rlxnq — The Spectator World (@TheSpectator) December 9, 2023

She tried to coerce unsuspecting hotel employees into unwanted sex acts and now she's acting like Erin Brokovich and Politico is all too happy to help her. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 9, 2023

“They redistributed my sex videos on the internet without my permission, now who will pay me for them?”



That’s the best case she could possibly make and she thinks it should be a felony crime and not a civil matter. — Nathan In SoCal (@NATHANINSOCAL) December 9, 2023

Or maybe just don’t do porn and post it if you want to run for office — Cindy (@Cindybinmo) December 9, 2023

Why is POLITICO trying to rehabilitate Gibson's reputation, anyway? She and her husband opened a Chaturbate account, set up a video camera, and asked for donations, and she claims she didn't know the videos were out there.

