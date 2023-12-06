University President Explains What Joe Biden Did to Earn $400,000 a Year

President Joe Biden really likes to tell stories in order to connect with his audience; he'll lie about where his son died if he thinks it will resonate with the crowd.

Back in 2021, Biden said that he was a professor at the University of Pennsylvania for the four years between being vice president and president. In 2022, he said he "really enjoyed teaching."

Biden says he “really enjoyed teaching” when he was a “professor” at the University of Pennsylvania.



Biden was paid $1 million, but never taught a single class. pic.twitter.com/vR2xzdOlDe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 4, 2022

A month later, at the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year Celebration, Biden said it was “hard” being a professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

The University of Pennsylvania's president, Liz Magill, was on Capitol Hill Tuesday and was asked what Biden did in his time at the university in exchange for his $400,000 salary.

Univ. of @Penn Pres. Liz Magill defends paying Biden $400,000 for a no-show job: "He invited speakers" pic.twitter.com/epkDZRJEjH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 5, 2023

“Professor of Practice” - $400,000 per year



Penn parents and students: this is your tuition $ at work. — Carolyn Sessom (@CarolynUpNorth) December 6, 2023

It's like a Mafia racket. — Just me (@luongo_stephen) December 5, 2023

Didn't they use to call that "payola"? — KVGCutlerBay (@BayKvg) December 5, 2023

“We paid for access and gave him a title to conceal the nature of the deal”



A tale as old as time — Infinite Dreams (@7thSon1988) December 5, 2023

Paid $400,000 for political favors and connections.

And people wonder why tuition is so high. — PNW Shan ⚔ (@PNWShan) December 5, 2023

All I can think about is student loan relief when these universities & schools waste money, only to make it up with exorbitant tuition. Go after the endowments and let those & not the taxpayer help the students. — Jack (@jbfoy4) December 5, 2023

Legal money laundering… — 🔥RJN🔥 (@RJNieder) December 5, 2023

Students are paying inflated tuition costs so grifters like Joe Biden can make a quick $400k.



And these same institutions brainwash them into voting for grifters like Joe Biden. — @JoJoMichigan (@JoMichigan1) December 5, 2023

“Hundreds of thousands of dollars flowed into UPenn from Chinese donors after Biden’s appointment.” — PizzaCzar 🎄☃️❄️ (@PizzaWanchovies) December 5, 2023

These questions are dumb and petty. She should have asked, “Joe Biden repeatedly claims, even as recently as a couple of weeks ago, that he used to be a professor at your university. Is that true or false?” — Reclaiming My Everything (@WhyIsKorisTaken) December 5, 2023

This is why academics are the butt of jokes. By the way, Penn receives federal funds, so that basically taxpayer dollars going into the pocket of Joe Biden. — sg (@latteconsrtve) December 6, 2023

They also built the Penn Biden Center so he'd have somewhere to stash classified documents from his time as a senator and vice president.

***

