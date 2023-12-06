New York Times: Republicans Pounce on University Presidents Over Antisemitism
University President Explains What Joe Biden Did to Earn $400,000 a Year

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on December 06, 2023
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

President Joe Biden really likes to tell stories in order to connect with his audience; he'll lie about where his son died if he thinks it will resonate with the crowd.

Back in 2021, Biden said that he was a professor at the University of Pennsylvania for the four years between being vice president and president. In 2022, he said he "really enjoyed teaching." 

A month later, at the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year Celebration, Biden said it was “hard” being a professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

The University of Pennsylvania's president, Liz Magill, was on Capitol Hill Tuesday and was asked what Biden did in his time at the university in exchange for his $400,000 salary.

Harvard President's Office Puts Out Letter To 'Clarify' Her Position, And People Are NOT Buying It
Coucy
They also built the Penn Biden Center so he'd have somewhere to stash classified documents from his time as a senator and vice president.

Harvard President's Office Puts Out Letter To 'Clarify' Her Position, And People Are NOT Buying It
Coucy
