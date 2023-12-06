President Joe Biden Wanted to Play Both Lacrosse AND Football but Couldn't

Who wants to hear more stories about Joe Biden's childhood? President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both made remarks Wednesday at the White House Tribal Nations Summit. So how did Biden get on the subject of lacrosse vs. football? According to the Associated Press, "Biden also threw his support behind a request to allow Haudenosaunee Confederacy to compete under its own flag in the 2028 Olympics in lacrosse, a sport they invented."

Advertisement

Pandering Biden always has to make everything about himself … any time someone dies, he has to bring up Beau Biden. In this case, Biden lamented that he wasn't able to play lacrosse. Remember, Biden could have been All-American like his grandfather (not) while he was playing flankerback.

Biden: “I wanted to play lacrosse, but you had to choose between lacrosse and football. You couldn’t play both in the same season.”



Football is a fall sport and lacrosse is a spring sport.



As somebody who played both as a kid, plenty of people do it lol

pic.twitter.com/KA6EiMUh0q — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 6, 2023

It becomes more clear by the day that Joe Biden is becoming completely senile and/or is a pathological liar. https://t.co/KCNlOod8KM — Charly Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) December 6, 2023

Jim Brown, the greatest running back in NFL history, famously played both lacrosse and football at Syracuse. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 6, 2023

Biden's confused again! Football and lacrosse are indeed separate seasons. Either he's misinformed or trying to score political points with a false story. — Frank (@FrankChronicles) December 6, 2023

Actually, it’s encouraged to play both. My sons played both. Spring lacrosse keeps you in shape for summer football training and fall ball. Winter conditioning for lacrosse gets you ready for spring ball. Girls lacrosse is a fall sport. — Chrissy (@Chrissys067) December 6, 2023

In his hallucinations they are both in the same season. — Ken Rocha (@kroc33) December 6, 2023

Lacrosse wasn’t around when he was a kid — Sheeple (@rmhendo89) December 6, 2023

There is no way there was a high school cross team when Biden was in high school — Chris Patrick (@Pa21096896Chris) December 6, 2023

He wanted to play lacrosse but was just too busy driving that 18 wheeler at the time. — Angry Brother Trucker (@GrindThemGears) December 6, 2023

LOL....



Biden's High School, Archmere Academy(private), did not start fielding a boy's lacrosse team until 1993



Going further... The first high school boy's lacrosse team in Delaware was in 1977 (Broadmeadow School)



YET ANOTHER LYING BIDEN WHOOPER! — Just A Commoner (@funtimes2018) December 6, 2023

Here is the Pennsylvania high school sports calendar. As per usual the POTUS is full of shit trying to pander to his audience. https://t.co/sK5ngFYK2K — sh0nuff (@sh0nuff85) December 6, 2023

Advertisement

He does it all the time. You drive an 18-wheeler? I used to drive an 18-wheeler. You lost your son in Iraq? My son Beau died in Iraq.

***