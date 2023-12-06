President Joe Biden Wanted to Play Both Lacrosse AND Football but Couldn't

Dylan Mulvaney Is as Popular at Penn State as Bud Light
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on December 06, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Who wants to hear more stories about Joe Biden's childhood? President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both made remarks Wednesday at the White House Tribal Nations Summit. So how did Biden get on the subject of lacrosse vs. football? According to the Associated Press, "Biden also threw his support behind a request to allow Haudenosaunee Confederacy to compete under its own flag in the 2028 Olympics in lacrosse, a sport they invented."

Pandering Biden always has to make everything about himself … any time someone dies, he has to bring up Beau Biden. In this case, Biden lamented that he wasn't able to play lacrosse. Remember, Biden could have been All-American like his grandfather (not) while he was playing flankerback.

He does it all the time. You drive an 18-wheeler? I used to drive an 18-wheeler. You lost your son in Iraq? My son Beau died in Iraq.

***

FOOTBALL JOE BIDEN

