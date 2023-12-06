Dylan Mulvaney Is as Popular at Penn State as Bud Light
President Joe Biden Wanted to Play Both Lacrosse AND Football but Couldn't
Liberal Fans of 'Frasier' Are in FREAKOUT Mode After Kelsey Grammer Confirms He...
'America's Dumbest Bernie Activist Somehow Manages to Top Herself in Epic Embarrassing Pos...
'Are Those Journalist Numbers?' HuffPo Senior Reporter on the 'Far-Right' Parrots Hamas Pr...
Saira Rao Sees TIME's Taylor Swift Cover, Tweets About 'White Love of Black...
Co-Founder of Extinction Rebellion Wants Everyone to Stop Eating Meat to Save Civilization
New York Times: Republicans Pounce on University Presidents Over Antisemitism
University President Explains What Joe Biden Did to Earn $400,000 a Year
Harvard President's Office Puts Out Letter To 'Clarify' Her Position, And People Are...
John Harwood Teams Up With Steve Rattner to Tell Us We're WRONG to...
John Kirby Says to Imagine the Cost in American Blood of Not Supporting...
Portland Schools Must Consider Race and Gender Identity When Disciplining Students
'Profound Moral Bankruptcy': University Presidents Don't Condemn Antisemitism In Congressi...

AOC Says Targeting Trans Children for Playing Sports Makes All Women Less Safe

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 06, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

As Twitchy reported, there was a congressional hearing Tuesday on Title IX. As you know, the Biden administration is all-in on biological males playing on girls' sports teams — he's said he'd veto any legislation banning it. So girls not only get the pleasure of competing against biological males but also sharing the locker room and showers with them.

Advertisement

We'd think sending young girls to play against linebackers with long hair and lipstick would put them in danger, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says sex testing makes all women, trans and cisgender (i.e., female) "less safe."

Shameful is right. Allowing biological males into girls' locker rooms is a fundamental violation of their privacy as women.

It's usually pretty damn obvious.

Recommended

'America's Dumbest Bernie Activist Somehow Manages to Top Herself in Epic Embarrassing Post
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement
Advertisement

Everything is a crisis with these people. Most kids take a physical before participating in school sports right now — which they'll probably try to ban next.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: SPORTS TRANSGENDER WOMEN ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'America's Dumbest Bernie Activist Somehow Manages to Top Herself in Epic Embarrassing Post
Chad Felix Greene
Liberal Fans of 'Frasier' Are in FREAKOUT Mode After Kelsey Grammer Confirms He Supports Donald Trump
Coucy
Harvard President's Office Puts Out Letter To 'Clarify' Her Position, And People Are NOT Buying It
Coucy
President Joe Biden Wanted to Play Both Lacrosse AND Football but Couldn't
Brett T.
Saira Rao Sees TIME's Taylor Swift Cover, Tweets About 'White Love of Black and Brown Genocide'
Brett T.
'Are Those Journalist Numbers?' HuffPo Senior Reporter on the 'Far-Right' Parrots Hamas Propaganda
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'America's Dumbest Bernie Activist Somehow Manages to Top Herself in Epic Embarrassing Post Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement