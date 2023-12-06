AOC Says Targeting Trans Children for Playing Sports Makes All Women Less Safe

As Twitchy reported, there was a congressional hearing Tuesday on Title IX. As you know, the Biden administration is all-in on biological males playing on girls' sports teams — he's said he'd veto any legislation banning it. So girls not only get the pleasure of competing against biological males but also sharing the locker room and showers with them.

We'd think sending young girls to play against linebackers with long hair and lipstick would put them in danger, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says sex testing makes all women, trans and cisgender (i.e., female) "less safe."

Targeting trans children for playing sports makes all women, whether trans or cisgender, less safe. Sex testing is regressive, invasive, discriminatory, and a fundamental violation of our privacy as women and as Americans. This is shameful. pic.twitter.com/ikrdhBMfpj — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) December 6, 2023

Shameful is right. Allowing biological males into girls' locker rooms is a fundamental violation of their privacy as women.

.@AOC lays out the new Dem talking points on men in women’s spaces: “We are talking about opening up all women and girls to genital examinations when they are under age, potentially just because someone can point to someone and say, I don’t think you are a girl.” pic.twitter.com/zHPuwOyh6p — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 5, 2023

It's usually pretty damn obvious.

Leftists try to make every damned thing seem horrifying and almost impossible, to justify the collapse of rules-based order.



All you need to prove sex is a cheek swab or a note from your gyno/urologist/GP. https://t.co/fcQeH7bBex — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) December 6, 2023

Or, say, a birth certificate https://t.co/WVyWp18To8 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 6, 2023

I’ll never understand the mind of a Leftist woman who advocates for the eradication of her own gender, in order to appease a delusional man. — Conservative Momma (@conmomma) December 6, 2023

Wait, so she's acknowledging the biological differences but objecting to people finding out the reality of the situation? — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) December 5, 2023

My response is "If that's what it takes!" because if you're swinging a D, you better stay the hell out of female spaces with me, my daughter, my granddaughters. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) December 5, 2023

Every guy of my generation had to have a Dr. cup his balls and cough before being allowed to play HS sports.



We survived. — Florida Man V - Chappelle/Rogan 2024 (@FloridaManV) December 5, 2023

It's called a physical. Most high schools request one of all athletes. — ☘️Tabatha- SSG Ginger (ret) 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) December 6, 2023

I’d take a physical exam by a doctor over sharing a room with boys with boners any day — 🎄 Bean 🎄 (@BeanFromPA) December 5, 2023

Sorry girls, you can't have a safe space because according to @AOC there's always the off chance someone's gender will be questioned and apparently if this hypothetical situation occurred, genital exams are the only possible outcome. — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) December 6, 2023

Everything is a crisis with these people. Most kids take a physical before participating in school sports right now — which they'll probably try to ban next.

