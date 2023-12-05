Gov. Ron DeSantis Reportedly Got a Liberal Professor to Leave the Country

Awesome: Nic Cage At Comic Con Is Just So Good
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on December 05, 2023
AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave

Remember all of the liberal celebrities who said they were moving to Canada (but not Mexico) if Donald Trump won in 2020? It appears that Gov. Ron DeSantis has driven a liberal professor to actually move to Canada.

As we mentioned, liberal heads exploded when Gov. Ron DeSantis named Christopher Rufo to the board of trustees of New College — the idea was to turn the college into an actual institution of learning rather than indoctrination … the Hillsdale of Florida. DeSantis also stripped out the college's DEI department.

A handful of professors decided they couldn't work under those conditions and quit. The New York Times asked Rufo about it, and he called it "a net gain for Florida."

Woke out-migration. Cool.

Sounds like quite a loss. 

Florida State University reported that 37 professors were leaving. Good riddance.

The woke professors just couldn't operate in a classical liberal arts university. It's a good bet that textbooks on Western Civilization and American History will be "unbanned" from the school library.

***

PROFESSOR RON DESANTIS CHRISTOPHER RUFO

