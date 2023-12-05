Gov. Ron DeSantis Reportedly Got a Liberal Professor to Leave the Country

Remember all of the liberal celebrities who said they were moving to Canada (but not Mexico) if Donald Trump won in 2020? It appears that Gov. Ron DeSantis has driven a liberal professor to actually move to Canada.

As we mentioned, liberal heads exploded when Gov. Ron DeSantis named Christopher Rufo to the board of trustees of New College — the idea was to turn the college into an actual institution of learning rather than indoctrination … the Hillsdale of Florida. DeSantis also stripped out the college's DEI department.

A handful of professors decided they couldn't work under those conditions and quit. The New York Times asked Rufo about it, and he called it "a net gain for Florida."

Left-wing activist professors are leaving Florida, which, I told the New York Times, is a “net gain” for the state. Woke out-migration is a benefit, not a cost, of good academic policies. DeSantis for the win. pic.twitter.com/FCAzUGODgF — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 3, 2023

Woke out-migration. Cool.

The professors who left New College and moved out of state include a professor who threatened to burn down the college, a professor who claimed that Florida was fascism, and a professor who cheered on a violent protest against the college's trustees. Woke out-migration is a win. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 4, 2023

Sounds like quite a loss.

He did it. Governor DeSantis actually convinced one of the libs to move to Canada. A mark of distinction. pic.twitter.com/Gg3zoV7P9Y — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 4, 2023

Florida State University reported that 37 professors were leaving. Good riddance.

Marxist/Socialist professors flee to Canada, where they are welcomed with open arms by Trudeau.



Sounds fitting. — Laurie (@laurieinri) December 4, 2023

DeSantis doesn’t know how to lose. — Debbie Mathews (@Hawksgirl80) December 4, 2023

Canada is welcome to them — Bittersweet Tess (@bitsweetTess) December 5, 2023

huge W for Florida and academia because we all know what field of studies these "professors" are in 😂 — Gnothi Seauton (@manumente) December 5, 2023

New levels of winning never before seen 🥳🥂 — Amanda, herself (@pr3ciousroy) December 4, 2023

That's awesome, I've never heard of one of these chuckleheads actually following through on their posturing! — DiscoMephisto (@DiscoMephisto) December 5, 2023

In no sane world is any of that article an L. Can we book tickets for folks? — BobL (@Bob_L__) December 5, 2023

Keep going since my kids may be going to college in Florida in 5-10 years. — Samson's Option Portfolio (@JacksonvilJacks) December 4, 2023

This is winning. It is not good for people to hate the communities in which they live. It is better for everyone’s health when extreme incompatibility happens that they make a move — Earl Hollywood (@earl_hollywood) December 5, 2023

Ugh, thanks for the trash. Throw it on the massive pile we already have. — Adam (@a_smyth) December 4, 2023

The woke professors just couldn't operate in a classical liberal arts university. It's a good bet that textbooks on Western Civilization and American History will be "unbanned" from the school library.

***

