Former U.S. Ambassador Manuel Rocha Arrested, Accused of Being Cuban Agent

Two Defendants Who Burned Down a Wendy's for BLM Will Pay $500 Fine

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on December 04, 2023
Twitter

When you think of Black Lives Matter, you probably think of the summer of 2020 and the riots that broke out over the death of George Floyd. The name Rayshard Brooks probably doesn't ring a bell, but in 2021, he was shot to death in a Wendy's drive-thru in Atlanta by a cop, Officer Garrett Rolfe.

As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

Rolfe was fired last June one day after he shot Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot. A scuffle followed after Brooks struck the other officer on the scene, Devin Brosnan, hard enough to cause a concussion, grabbed his Taser and aimed it at Rolfe, who then fired as he ran from the scene.

Brooks’ death led to widespread unrest in the city; the Wendy’s was torched and later razed.

Yes, they burned down the Wendy's, but it was a fiery but mostly peaceful protest.

We're now learning that two of the defendants in that arson will be fined $500 and given community service.

"They also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson. Neither of the arsonists will serve prison time....only community service and a $500 fine."

It's no big deal … we're sure the Wendy's was insured.

Our guess is it's a burned-out lot and will stay that way.

11 Alive reports:

After the fire at Wendy's, the gutted property became both a location for intense protests and peace. In the days following the fire, armed people moved into the area and set up blockades making it difficult to get in and out of the neighborhood. Those barricades were later dismantled by police, and since, the location has become a spot for unity in the community.

That's nice … a burned-out lot has become "a spot for unity in the community."

***

Tags: ARSON BLACK LIVES MATTER WENDY'S

