Two Defendants Who Burned Down a Wendy's for BLM Will Pay $500 Fine

When you think of Black Lives Matter, you probably think of the summer of 2020 and the riots that broke out over the death of George Floyd. The name Rayshard Brooks probably doesn't ring a bell, but in 2021, he was shot to death in a Wendy's drive-thru in Atlanta by a cop, Officer Garrett Rolfe.

As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

Rolfe was fired last June one day after he shot Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot. A scuffle followed after Brooks struck the other officer on the scene, Devin Brosnan, hard enough to cause a concussion, grabbed his Taser and aimed it at Rolfe, who then fired as he ran from the scene. Brooks’ death led to widespread unrest in the city; the Wendy’s was torched and later razed.

Yes, they burned down the Wendy's, but it was a fiery but mostly peaceful protest.

We're now learning that two of the defendants in that arson will be fined $500 and given community service.

Last week, two of the three defendants who burned down an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant during the 2020 BLM riots received a sweet plea deal. Natalie Hanna White and Chisom Kingston pleaded guilty to arson in the first degree with the second count merged with the first count. They… pic.twitter.com/mEkqjIVIGO — Southern Man (@MagicBelle1) December 3, 2023

"They also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson. Neither of the arsonists will serve prison time....only community service and a $500 fine."

Details of the BLM arsonists plea deals here: https://t.co/4d9iPTth5P — Southern Man (@MagicBelle1) December 3, 2023

Remember when BLM activists burned down a Wendy’s in Atlanta? They were finally convicted. For their crimes they will pay a $500 fine and receive no jail time. Remember, peaceful J6 protesters will be in jail for years. h/t @MagicBelle1 pic.twitter.com/VHEBYNJsGi — @amuse (@amuse) December 3, 2023

I wonder why criminals feel that they can do what they want? — George Michael Sanders (@GeorgeM10912400) December 3, 2023

It's no big deal … we're sure the Wendy's was insured.

What about the employees and the business? — Buck Lawson (@BuckLawson2) December 3, 2023

Our guess is it's a burned-out lot and will stay that way.

Pathetic. Arson was a capital crime at one time. — Quizzmaster (@Quizzmaster1) December 3, 2023

Hope nothing opens in that location ever again. — Unkept Republic (@Getthepitchfork) December 3, 2023

That judge should be in jail. Imaging owning that Wendy’s. — Total Browns move (@TotalBrownsMove) December 3, 2023

Surprised they didn't throw in free combo meals for life. — Steven James Temple (@SteveT12183) December 4, 2023

How about repaying Wendy's for all they lost in the fire? That would be justice. — Edward Alan (@FreddieSmit3366) December 4, 2023

Two different crimes involving the burning of property with two very different outcomes, this defies common sense. pic.twitter.com/T33TVSEvev — DUO (@livingDUO) December 4, 2023

11 Alive reports:

After the fire at Wendy's, the gutted property became both a location for intense protests and peace. In the days following the fire, armed people moved into the area and set up blockades making it difficult to get in and out of the neighborhood. Those barricades were later dismantled by police, and since, the location has become a spot for unity in the community.

That's nice … a burned-out lot has become "a spot for unity in the community."

***