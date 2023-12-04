Sky News Presenter Tells IDF Spokesman Palestinians Have No Power to Charge Their Phones

On Saturday, this editor did a VIP post about Palestinians turning out en masse to witness the turning over of Hamas hostages to the Red Cross. Men and boys lined the streets and surrounded the vehicles, holding up their iPhones to record the event.

Britain's Sky News was running short on time in its interview with a spokesman for the IDF, but the host had to get in one last question: how were the Palestinians downloading maps when they have no electricity to charge their iPhones?

Check out this footage of the hostage release and see how many are capturing the moment on their phones:

What’s with the crowd? Are they all Hamas? Gazan bystanders?

pic.twitter.com/GI7AP11qAD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 1, 2023

They must have really good batteries to have lasted this long. And they have no WiFi … and yet we're seeing this footage uploaded to social media. It's a mystery.

@SkyNews says there's no electricity to power cellphones in Gaza?... Listen to the answer.. pic.twitter.com/3K6j7aKYf2 — Doron Spielman (@DoronSpielman) December 2, 2023

Oh, that's not the answer we had hoped to get... Too bad, we're out of time — Micha Kaufman (@michakaufman) December 3, 2023

Oh no we're out of time... — Jake (@vokaysh) December 3, 2023

These journalists have no idea and they take all the information from the Hamas organization. no wonder — גלילאו (@GilBitan) December 3, 2023

Brutal — Alfred (@AvTirpitz) December 3, 2023

Amazing how he suddenly ran out of time when confronted with glaring evidential fact. — Rolene Marks✡️🎗️ (@RoleMarks) December 3, 2023

We are out of time. What a symbolic phrase. It can apply to UK and to all of Europe. If they would like to see. — gkl (la k no es de K) (@gkdg00) December 3, 2023

To begin with he set up the question so there is no time for a proper response so only the accusative idea in the question remains.

Good on you for the quick debunking. — Eyal Herlin (@eyalherlin) December 3, 2023

@SkyNews says there’s no electricity to power cellphones in Gaza… and run out of time when the truth is told & that doesn’t fit Sky’s narrative.

Here’s a video showing Gazans filming the release of the Israeli hostages with their powered cellphones👇pic.twitter.com/eA3oUBLg90 — Pixie ✨🧚🏻‍♀️☀️ (@PixiePi13720126) December 3, 2023

But they have no WiFi … and yet that vlogger who's become known as Mr. FAFO has been uploading videos from Gaza this entire time.

Deixa-te de ser tolo.

Mr. Fafo existe e é um bom exemplo de Pallywood.



“Saleh Aljafarawi has played the role of a radiologist, tour guide, journalist, fighter, and father in anti-Israel social media videos. He has also died on camera twice”.https://t.co/uWAYVVbRPW — jcd (@jcaetanodias) December 4, 2023

