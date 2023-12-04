Two Defendants Who Burned Down a Wendy's for BLM Will Pay $500 Fine
Karine Jean-Pierre Says Biden Is 'Turbocharging' the Speed of Climate Action Here and...
Large Group of Chinese Nationals Crosses Illegally Into California
George Santos Finds New Career on Web Site 'Cameo' Just in Time for...
Twitter Destroys Peter Daou's Gaslighting Analogy Asking Us to 'Substitute Chicago for Gaz...
This Was ONE Way to Get Karine Jean-Pierre to Put a FAST End...
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's Mayoral Campaign Ad Has a MASSIVE Problem
Journalist Says 'Racist Genocide Apologia' Reminds Her of White Supremacists
Wait Until They Learn About EVs: Gen Z Will Give Up Vaping in...
Thread Looks at How Women and Children Are 'Grossly Inflated' in Gaza Death...
Columbia U 'Teach-in' on 'Palestine Counteroffensive' Gets Epic Community Note Treatment
People Describe What They've Seen in That Video of Hamas Atrocities on October...
'Those ENTIRELY Unpeaceful Protests in Ireland Were All Elon Musk's Fault!' According to...
Former U.S. Ambassador Manuel Rocha Arrested, Accused of Being Cuban Agent

Sky News Presenter Tells IDF Spokesman Palestinians Have No Power to Charge Their Phones

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on December 04, 2023
Townhall Media

On Saturday, this editor did a VIP post about Palestinians turning out en masse to witness the turning over of Hamas hostages to the Red Cross. Men and boys lined the streets and surrounded the vehicles, holding up their iPhones to record the event.

Advertisement

Britain's Sky News was running short on time in its interview with a spokesman for the IDF, but the host had to get in one last question: how were the Palestinians downloading maps when they have no electricity to charge their iPhones?

Check out this footage of the hostage release and see how many are capturing the moment on their phones:

They must have really good batteries to have lasted this long. And they have no WiFi … and yet we're seeing this footage uploaded to social media. It's a mystery.

Recommended

People Describe What They've Seen in That Video of Hamas Atrocities on October 7
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

But they have no WiFi … and yet that vlogger who's become known as Mr. FAFO has been uploading videos from Gaza this entire time.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: FAKE NEWS GAZA IDF

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

People Describe What They've Seen in That Video of Hamas Atrocities on October 7
Brett T.
Twitter Destroys Peter Daou's Gaslighting Analogy Asking Us to 'Substitute Chicago for Gaza'
Grateful Calvin
Columbia U 'Teach-in' on 'Palestine Counteroffensive' Gets Epic Community Note Treatment
Amy Curtis
Watch: Driver Shows How to Clear a Road Blocked by Protesters
Brett T.
This Was ONE Way to Get Karine Jean-Pierre to Put a FAST End to the White House Briefing
Doug P.
Two Defendants Who Burned Down a Wendy's for BLM Will Pay $500 Fine
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
People Describe What They've Seen in That Video of Hamas Atrocities on October 7 Brett T.
Advertisement