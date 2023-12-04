Karine Jean-Pierre Says Biden Is 'Turbocharging' the Speed of Climate Action Here and Abroad

As Twitchy reported earlier, Biden administration climate czar John Kerry is at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Kerry said he's becoming "more and more militant" about climate policy because people are "avoiding responsibility." Kerry declared that no coal plants should be "permitted anywhere in the world" — we hope China was listening since they're building a couple every month. Is Kerry going to permit that?

Karine Jean-Pierre addressed the climate conference and bragged that the Biden administration is "turbocharging" the speed and scale (and spending) both at home and abroad. Yes, we're sending billions of taxpayer dollars to other countries to assist them in becoming carbon neutral.

Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden is "turbocharging the speed and scale of climate action, both at home and abroad," including sending billions of taxpayer dollars to foreign countries for "climate" pic.twitter.com/TWkIHZdn0L — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 4, 2023

If sending money to foreign countries counts as “climate action” to end “climate change”, then the United States has defeated this environmental issue many times over. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) December 4, 2023

I cannot imagine a worse administration — Faye (@Fayevalentino2) December 4, 2023

Interesting that she uses a metaphor drawn from the world of internal combustion engines. I guess they are still good for something — Victor Stater (@VictorStater) December 4, 2023

We noticed that too. Ironic she said the administration is "turbocharging" its efforts. With what, solar?

He’s “turbocharging” the money laundering because his term is almost up. — Johnny Luciano (@LucianoBlood5) December 4, 2023

Yes and Indonesia and other poorer countries are taking our money ( billions) and doing what they please as it relates to climate because it doesn’t make sense for them in any way. — TheSkepticalPatriot (@TSPcorner) December 4, 2023

If she really believes that these selected countries are really spending the money they receive on “climate”, she is in desperate need of help. — gummer (@gacnmac) December 4, 2023

In the meantime, allowing India and China to do as they please. — coach dan (@DanKeeling7) December 4, 2023

Isn't the US trillions of dollars in debt? — colomba (@colomba212) December 4, 2023

Yes, but climate change is an existential crisis … it's the biggest threat we face as a nation, right after Christian nationalists.

Well why not, not his money. Ironically, China is accelerating coal production at a turbocharged speed and scale . Apparently, not overly concerned about unsubstantiated climate concerns and understands energy independence is important for their country. Biden is manipulated. — Geno Taliano (@GRTaliano) December 4, 2023

Sending billions to other countries to fight climate change … that's Bidenomics.

