Karine Jean-Pierre Says Biden Is 'Turbocharging' the Speed of Climate Action Here and Abroad

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 04, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As Twitchy reported earlier, Biden administration climate czar John Kerry is at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Kerry said he's becoming "more and more militant" about climate policy because people are "avoiding responsibility." Kerry declared that no coal plants should be "permitted anywhere in the world" — we hope China was listening since they're building a couple every month. Is Kerry going to permit that?

Karine Jean-Pierre addressed the climate conference and bragged that the Biden administration is "turbocharging" the speed and scale (and spending) both at home and abroad. Yes, we're sending billions of taxpayer dollars to other countries to assist them in becoming carbon neutral.

We noticed that too. Ironic she said the administration is "turbocharging" its efforts. With what, solar?

Yes, but climate change is an existential crisis … it's the biggest threat we face as a nation, right after Christian nationalists.

Sending billions to other countries to fight climate change … that's Bidenomics.

***

