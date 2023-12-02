President Biden Credits Bidenomics for Zero Percent Inflation Last Month

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier Saturday, The Atlantic has published a piece called "Inflation Is Your Fault." You'd think that all of these Americans complaining about high prices would just stop buying stuff, but "consumer spending rose 0.2 percent, after accounting for higher prices, in October." Wow, two-tenths of a percent.

We'd sworn this tweet from @POTUS was already hit with a Community Note, but it's not there at the moment. President Joe Biden is claiming that inflation was zero percent last month.

Inflation was 0% last month – and our economy grew by more than 5% last quarter.



Bidenomics. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 2, 2023

Inflation was not zero percent last month. First, you don't compare inflation from month to month … just because it didn't rise last month doesn't mean there was no inflation. NerdWallet just reported that "inflation increased 3.2% in October 2023 from a year ago." Prices still went up in November as much as they did in October. That's not "zero percent inflation."

inflation was 3.2% last month



you’re really just going for the excessively stupid and gullible people vote aren’t you — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) December 2, 2023

Inflation is still positive which means prices are still increasing.



Seriously, is a high schooler running this X account? — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) December 2, 2023

For the sake of humanity, stop lying! — Gusano (@mistergusano) December 2, 2023

We know it's a Saturday, but are any fact-checkers working? PolitiFact? Glenn Kessler? Daniel Dale?

To the LBGT Intern posting this BS: Inflation was in fact 3.2% last month pic.twitter.com/X6QiltOoou — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) December 2, 2023

You’re such a liar. Look forward to the @CommunityNotes — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) December 2, 2023

Just two days ago from well known hard right wingers CBS pic.twitter.com/M8CL9zH5tR — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 2, 2023

Apparently, there was a Community Note but it's gone now. Was it voted down?

Community Notes is partisan garbage. His statement was completely accurate. If the damn rate was unchanged from one month to the next, that means inflation was 0%. No need for further comment. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) December 2, 2023

Further comment is necessary.

it was not accurate.



It does not mean that inflation was 0%.



it was 3.2%



If it were 0%, it would have been reported as 0%.



Inflation continuing to go up by 3.2% does not mean it was 0% — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) December 2, 2023

inflation is never zero. It just stayed flat, meaning it didn't go up or down which is almost as bad as going up. — mike gisondi (@Gisondinator) December 2, 2023

So if my mortgage interest rate is the same every month then I have a 0% mortgage? — MediumDuckDong (@MediumDuckDong) December 2, 2023

So if your weight is the same as last month, your weight is 0lbs?



🤡💩 — Pj (@Euphornicate) December 2, 2023

You are an idiot who should be banished to the hinterland. Inflation was 3.2% last month. The rate of increase was ~0. Dolt. — John (@Gpasareus) December 2, 2023

But Biden's tweet doesn't say the rate of increase was zero percent … it clearly says inflation last month was zero percent.

We don't know where that Community Note went but we could really use it back.

