President Biden Credits Bidenomics for Zero Percent Inflation Last Month

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier Saturday, The Atlantic has published a piece called "Inflation Is Your Fault." You'd think that all of these Americans complaining about high prices would just stop buying stuff, but "consumer spending rose 0.2 percent, after accounting for higher prices, in October." Wow, two-tenths of a percent.
We'd sworn this tweet from @POTUS was already hit with a Community Note, but it's not there at the moment. President Joe Biden is claiming that inflation was zero percent last month.
Inflation was 0% last month – and our economy grew by more than 5% last quarter.— President Biden (@POTUS) December 2, 2023
Bidenomics.
Inflation was not zero percent last month. First, you don't compare inflation from month to month … just because it didn't rise last month doesn't mean there was no inflation. NerdWallet just reported that "inflation increased 3.2% in October 2023 from a year ago." Prices still went up in November as much as they did in October. That's not "zero percent inflation."
False.— Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) December 2, 2023
inflation was 3.2% last month— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) December 2, 2023
you’re really just going for the excessively stupid and gullible people vote aren’t you
Inflation is still positive which means prices are still increasing.— Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) December 2, 2023
Seriously, is a high schooler running this X account?
For the sake of humanity, stop lying!— Gusano (@mistergusano) December 2, 2023
We know it's a Saturday, but are any fact-checkers working? PolitiFact? Glenn Kessler? Daniel Dale?
Recommended
To the LBGT Intern posting this BS: Inflation was in fact 3.2% last month pic.twitter.com/X6QiltOoou— Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) December 2, 2023
You’re such a liar. Look forward to the @CommunityNotes— Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) December 2, 2023
Just two days ago from well known hard right wingers CBS pic.twitter.com/M8CL9zH5tR— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 2, 2023
Apparently, there was a Community Note but it's gone now. Was it voted down?
Community Notes is partisan garbage. His statement was completely accurate. If the damn rate was unchanged from one month to the next, that means inflation was 0%. No need for further comment.— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) December 2, 2023
Further comment is necessary.
it was not accurate.— Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) December 2, 2023
It does not mean that inflation was 0%.
it was 3.2%
If it were 0%, it would have been reported as 0%.
Inflation continuing to go up by 3.2% does not mean it was 0%
December 2, 2023
inflation is never zero. It just stayed flat, meaning it didn't go up or down which is almost as bad as going up.— mike gisondi (@Gisondinator) December 2, 2023
So if my mortgage interest rate is the same every month then I have a 0% mortgage?— MediumDuckDong (@MediumDuckDong) December 2, 2023
So if your weight is the same as last month, your weight is 0lbs?— Pj (@Euphornicate) December 2, 2023
🤡💩
You are an idiot who should be banished to the hinterland. Inflation was 3.2% last month. The rate of increase was ~0. Dolt.— John (@Gpasareus) December 2, 2023
But Biden's tweet doesn't say the rate of increase was zero percent … it clearly says inflation last month was zero percent.
We don't know where that Community Note went but we could really use it back.
***
Through Sunday, 12/3, 11:59 pm PT ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code LASTCHANCE60.
Join Twitchy VIP today. Use promo code LASTCHANCE60 to get 60% off any annual membership or gift membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member