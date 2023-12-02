President Biden Credits Bidenomics for Zero Percent Inflation Last Month

He Went There: Greg Gutfeld Calls Out Fox for Firing Tucker Carlson (Watch)
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on December 02, 2023
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier Saturday, The Atlantic has published a piece called "Inflation Is Your Fault." You'd think that all of these Americans complaining about high prices would just stop buying stuff, but "consumer spending rose 0.2 percent, after accounting for higher prices, in October." Wow, two-tenths of a percent.

Advertisement

We'd sworn this tweet from @POTUS was already hit with a Community Note, but it's not there at the moment. President Joe Biden is claiming that inflation was zero percent last month.

Inflation was not zero percent last month. First, you don't compare inflation from month to month … just because it didn't rise last month doesn't mean there was no inflation. NerdWallet just reported that "inflation increased 3.2% in October 2023 from a year ago." Prices still went up in November as much as they did in October. That's not "zero percent inflation."

We know it's a Saturday, but are any fact-checkers working? PolitiFact? Glenn Kessler? Daniel Dale?

Advertisement

Apparently, there was a Community Note but it's gone now. Was it voted down?

Further comment is necessary.

Advertisement

But Biden's tweet doesn't say the rate of increase was zero percent … it clearly says inflation last month was zero percent.

We don't know where that Community Note went but we could really use it back.

***

