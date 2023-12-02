Man Reportedly Yells 'Allahu Akbar' Before Deadly Stabbing in Paris
NBC News' Ben Collins Informs Us 'There's No Take-Backs on Fascism'
Residents of Gaza Turn Out in Force for Hostage Exchanges
Actor Timothee Chalamet 'Literally Rubbing His Zionism in Everyone's Faces'
He Went There: Greg Gutfeld Calls Out Fox for Firing Tucker Carlson (Watch)
President Biden Credits Bidenomics for Zero Percent Inflation Last Month
NBC News: Entertainment Industry Still Grappling With How to Talk About the War...
U.N. Agency for Palestinian Refugees Gets Dragged, Community Noted Over Alleged Hamass Tie...
Shorter Owen Benjamin: I Don't Always Support Persecuting Jews but When I Do...
WaPoo: Philip Bump Steps in It Trying to Fact Check DeSantis's Map of...
BINGO! James Woods & MANY Others Answer Question About Why Climate Conferences Aren't...
Pope Francis Is Wrong To Call Israel's War In Gaza 'Terrorism'
Irony Alert: Blizzard Freezes Private Jets Destined For Dubai Global Warming Conference
Dead Career Walking! Susan Sarandon Is Very Sorry Her Anti-Jewish Remarks Hurt Her

Politico: Gov. Gavin Newsom's Camp Says Sean Hannity, Ron DeSantis Cheated in Debate

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on December 02, 2023
AP Photo, File

On November 30 we saw the "Red State/Blue State" debate on Fox News, hosted by Sean Hannity. California Gov. Gavin Newsom took on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and it didn't go so well for him. He claimed that more people were moving to California than Florida, that crime is worse in Florida, and that Florida was a lockdown state.

Advertisement

Not shockingly, Politico reports that Newsom's camp says Hannity and DeSantis cheated.

More distrust and accusations were spilling out from the event. Hannity told Newsom staffers that both sides agreed not to bring props or graphics with them on stage — just a pen and pad of paper, they said. DeSantis’ camp says that wasn’t their understanding of the network’s rules, and DeSantis brandished allegedly lewd content permissible in California in a segment about book bans at schools.

The other document DeSantis flashed to great fanfare was a map of Newsom’s hometown of San Francisco covered in brown splotches that the Florida governor said represented places where human feces were found on the city’s streets.

“He carried around porn and poop in his suit jacket,” the Newsom aide said.

A Fox News spokesperson said “the word ‘props’ was never discussed ahead of the debate, not one time. The final agreement simply stated that neither side (Newsom or DeSantis) can use multimedia production. That was an issue about whether each side wanted to do a short production on what makes their individual states great at the start of the debate.”

Newsom’s staff said there also was a rule that Fox and Hannity wouldn’t use multimedia during the debate. They contend that was confirmed to them by Fox producers in the pre-debate walk-through a few hours before the event started. Hannity proceeded to show several graphics on screen — mostly unfavorable statistics about crime and other issues plaguing California. When confronted about the apparent bait-and-switch, a Fox producer shot back that, technically, the entire stage could be classified as multimedia, the Newsom aide said.

Recommended

Actor Timothee Chalamet 'Literally Rubbing His Zionism in Everyone's Faces'
Brett T.
Advertisement

So Hannity put up graphics of statistics on screen, and DeSantis whipped out both a copy of "Gender Queer" and the infamous poop map.

Newsom still claims he won the debate despite all the cheating.

Advertisement

It was not fair of Hannity to put up statistics that Newsom had to try to deny.

***

Through Sunday, 12/3, 11:59 pm PT ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code LASTCHANCE60.

Join Twitchy VIP today. Use promo code LASTCHANCE60 to get 60% off any annual membership or gift membership.

Tags: DEBATE GAVIN NEWSOM SEAN HANNITY RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Actor Timothee Chalamet 'Literally Rubbing His Zionism in Everyone's Faces'
Brett T.
BINGO! James Woods & MANY Others Answer Question About Why Climate Conferences Aren't Done Over Zoom
Doug P.
WaPoo: Philip Bump Steps in It Trying to Fact Check DeSantis's Map of San Francisco
FuzzyChimp
NBC News' Ben Collins Informs Us 'There's No Take-Backs on Fascism'
Brett T.
He Went There: Greg Gutfeld Calls Out Fox for Firing Tucker Carlson (Watch)
Amy
Man Reportedly Yells 'Allahu Akbar' Before Deadly Stabbing in Paris
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Actor Timothee Chalamet 'Literally Rubbing His Zionism in Everyone's Faces' Brett T.
Advertisement