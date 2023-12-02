More Than 1,300 Actors Sign Letter Condemning Firing of 'Scream' Star
Politico: Gov. Gavin Newsom's Camp Says Sean Hannity, Ron DeSantis Cheated in Debate
Man Reportedly Yells 'Allahu Akbar' Before Deadly Stabbing in Paris
NBC News' Ben Collins Informs Us 'There's No Take-Backs on Fascism'
Residents of Gaza Turn Out in Force for Hostage Exchanges
Actor Timothee Chalamet 'Literally Rubbing His Zionism in Everyone's Faces'
He Went There: Greg Gutfeld Calls Out Fox for Firing Tucker Carlson (Watch)
President Biden Credits Bidenomics for Zero Percent Inflation Last Month
NBC News: Entertainment Industry Still Grappling With How to Talk About the War...
U.N. Agency for Palestinian Refugees Gets Dragged, Community Noted Over Alleged Hamass Tie...
Shorter Owen Benjamin: I Don't Always Support Persecuting Jews but When I Do...
WaPoo: Philip Bump Steps in It Trying to Fact Check DeSantis's Map of...
BINGO! James Woods & MANY Others Answer Question About Why Climate Conferences Aren't...
Pope Francis Is Wrong To Call Israel's War In Gaza 'Terrorism'

New Survey Shows TikTok, Not X, Is Where to Find Antisemitic Content

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on December 02, 2023
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

We often ask how high-school and college-age kids in America could have developed such deeply rooted antisemitism. Sure, they're indoctrinated by their professors, but something else has to be driving these kids to sympathize with Hamas and equate its terror attack on Israel and Israel's response to the slaughter and kidnappings.

Advertisement

X owner Elon Musk has been accused of being antisemitic, despite telling advertisers fleeing the platform over antisemitic content what they could do with themselves. Musk is so antisemitic he flew to Israel to meet with Benjamin Netanyahu and tour the site of the massacre.

A study, however, shows that TikTok is where the kids are getting their anti-Israel ideas.

Recommended

More Than 1,300 Actors Sign Letter Condemning Firing of 'Scream' Star
Brett T.
Advertisement

Libs of TikTok gets written up on the front page of the Washington Post for inciting death threats by simply reposting videos users have uploaded to TikTok.

Advertisement

Yes, Media Matters has been shameless about trying to drive advertisers away from TikTok while gaming the system to make X look like a hotbed of white supremacy.

It's so obvious.

***

Through Sunday, 12/3, 11:59 pm PT ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code LASTCHANCE60.

Join Twitchy VIP today. Use promo code LASTCHANCE60 to get 60% off any annual membership or gift membership.

Tags: ANTISEMITISM ISRAEL TWITTER TIKTOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

More Than 1,300 Actors Sign Letter Condemning Firing of 'Scream' Star
Brett T.
Actor Timothee Chalamet 'Literally Rubbing His Zionism in Everyone's Faces'
Brett T.
Politico: Gov. Gavin Newsom's Camp Says Sean Hannity, Ron DeSantis Cheated in Debate
Brett T.
BINGO! James Woods & MANY Others Answer Question About Why Climate Conferences Aren't Done Over Zoom
Doug P.
U.N. Agency for Palestinian Refugees Gets Dragged, Community Noted Over Alleged Hamass Ties
Aaron Walker
WaPoo: Philip Bump Steps in It Trying to Fact Check DeSantis's Map of San Francisco
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
More Than 1,300 Actors Sign Letter Condemning Firing of 'Scream' Star Brett T.
Advertisement