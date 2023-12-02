New Survey Shows TikTok, Not X, Is Where to Find Antisemitic Content

We often ask how high-school and college-age kids in America could have developed such deeply rooted antisemitism. Sure, they're indoctrinated by their professors, but something else has to be driving these kids to sympathize with Hamas and equate its terror attack on Israel and Israel's response to the slaughter and kidnappings.

Advertisement

X owner Elon Musk has been accused of being antisemitic, despite telling advertisers fleeing the platform over antisemitic content what they could do with themselves. Musk is so antisemitic he flew to Israel to meet with Benjamin Netanyahu and tour the site of the massacre.

A study, however, shows that TikTok is where the kids are getting their anti-Israel ideas.

A new survey suggests TikTok is a meaningful driver of a surge in antisemitism. #TikToxic



Spending at least 30 minutes a day on TikTok increases the chances a respondent holds antisemitic or anti-Israel views by 17% (compared with 6% for Instagram and 2% for X). pic.twitter.com/5rTbuoqKlR — Anthony Goldbloom (@antgoldbloom) November 30, 2023

TikTok users are more likely to believe Jewish people are dishonest in business, are disloyal to America, and have too much power in the media. They are also more likely to disagree that Israel has a right to defend itself against those who want to destroy it. — Anthony Goldbloom (@antgoldbloom) November 30, 2023

This is not surprising when you consider that for every view of a TikTok video with a pro-Israel hashtag in the US, there are 54 views of videos with pro-Palestinian hashtags.



In fact, FreePalestine is currently one of the top-performing hashtags across all of TikTok. pic.twitter.com/YfGejqJdCq — Anthony Goldbloom (@antgoldbloom) November 30, 2023

Interesting — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2023

And yet no tech journalists going after TikTok's sponsors. Weird. https://t.co/NTLj51bdNQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 30, 2023

the corporate attack is personal — technoking (@t3chn0king) December 1, 2023

Very… So, let me make sure I understand this correctly. @Disney suspended its advertising on X (the least antisemitic platform, by many magnitudes), then increased their advertising on the most antisemitic social media platform ?



Could this be defamation by Disney @elonmusk… — RyanWollner (@PearpopFounder) December 1, 2023

And still nobody says nothing about Tik Tok 🤨 — Elena (@Elena95579107) December 1, 2023

Yet all they do is attack YOU.. almost like free speech is the real problem they wish to eliminate. Because it's obviously not antisemitism, child porn, "hate" speech, or any of the other fake reasons they keep lying about.

Stay safe, Elon 🫡 pic.twitter.com/OiFAbBOnNd — MemeoryLaine (@MemeoryLaine) December 1, 2023

Libs of TikTok gets written up on the front page of the Washington Post for inciting death threats by simply reposting videos users have uploaded to TikTok.

But advertisers seem fine with those platforms. Thats my biggest issue. Elon is held to a different standard. — Ken Swift (@kenswift) November 30, 2023

Advertisement

But X is the toxic platform 😂😂😂 — Mike (@Mike34209) December 1, 2023

Media Matters’ efforts in trying to get advertisers to get off TikTok is just disgusting. — I. R. (@TakingHisTime) December 1, 2023

Yes, Media Matters has been shameless about trying to drive advertisers away from TikTok while gaming the system to make X look like a hotbed of white supremacy.

It's so obvious.

***

Through Sunday, 12/3, 11:59 pm PT ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code LASTCHANCE60.

Join Twitchy VIP today. Use promo code LASTCHANCE60 to get 60% off any annual membership or gift membership.