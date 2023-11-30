WATCH: Idiot Protester Says Palestine Will Be Free 'From the Mountains to the Sea'

Journalist Still Going After That Kid Who Wore 'Blackface' to Chiefs Game
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on November 30, 2023
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Hamas sympathizers will argue it's not, but "Palestine will be free from the river to the sea" is a call for genocide and the elimination of Israel. It's the kind of antisemitic language that got Rep. Rashida Tlaib censured and Marc Lamont Hill pulled from CNN.

We're not sure where this was shot, but this woman carrying a Palestinian flag (at least she got the flag right) declared, "From the nation to the sea, Palestine will be free." No, wait … "From the mountains to the sea, Palestine will be free." (Language warning.)

Yeah, she definitely missed the training session. At least get your genocidal chants right.

***

