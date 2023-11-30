WATCH: Idiot Protester Says Palestine Will Be Free 'From the Mountains to the Sea'

Hamas sympathizers will argue it's not, but "Palestine will be free from the river to the sea" is a call for genocide and the elimination of Israel. It's the kind of antisemitic language that got Rep. Rashida Tlaib censured and Marc Lamont Hill pulled from CNN.

We're not sure where this was shot, but this woman carrying a Palestinian flag (at least she got the flag right) declared, "From the nation to the sea, Palestine will be free." No, wait … "From the mountains to the sea, Palestine will be free." (Language warning.)

I can watch this all day 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/GbRIUUqTDz — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) November 30, 2023

If I was Hamas, I would be embarrassed. — Marauder Magazine (@MarauderMag) November 30, 2023

Ask her who’s paying her to be there and how much. That’s what matters — DK (@DKfins) November 30, 2023

In case you’re wondering who watches CNN & MSNBC.😉 — Joe “I'll take Ultra MAGA over Mega Moron" Friday (@InsurancePlanX) November 30, 2023

"From the mountains to the sea? Which mountains? You don't know, right?"



Okay, maybe she took over from someone who needed to take lunch. — Boomertarian Norm (@Timberati) November 30, 2023

This is absolutely spectacular.



pic.twitter.com/qcMN682vaK — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 30, 2023

You get what you pay for. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) November 30, 2023

I'll bet 90% of them are just like her, too. They have no clue what they are protesting for. — Ana Blake 🇺🇸 (@Ana_thera) November 30, 2023

Paid participant is my guess. She has no idea what she is doing. — Dale (eXpecT salSa) (@ExpectSalsa) November 30, 2023

Catch her on Saturday spinning a sign for a furniture store going out of business — Todd Jones (@ToddJones5) November 30, 2023

White liberal women are the bane of this country.



Can we trade them for anyone? — Liberal Reject (@LiberalReject) November 30, 2023

Yeah no doubt at least 70% of them are like this. It's all about feeling like you're doing something good, even if it's not actually good. As long as you feel good doing it, it's OK. — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) November 30, 2023

Seriously I thought this was @HillaryClinton dressed down for some reason. — Sharon Cabana (@sharoncabana) November 30, 2023

This one didn't study her paperwork very well. But probably cashed that check and bought the pink hat. — Polish Sausage (@Spacedit29) November 30, 2023

She fully supports the current thing. — Ultra-MAGA - Corporate America Survivor (@Sean_in_Boston) November 30, 2023

Early favorite for video of the year. Start an awards program. — Always Looking for the Truth (@lehmanlaw) November 30, 2023

They may be getting paid but, frankly, the training sucks. — Alan Fryer 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@alanfryermedia) November 30, 2023

This is utter perfection. — Don Hodson (@donhodsonesq) November 30, 2023

Yeah, she definitely missed the training session. At least get your genocidal chants right.

