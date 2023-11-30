US Ambassador to the UN 'Deeply Troubled' by Violence by 'Extremist Israeli Settlers'

State Senator Asks Mom Why She's Posting Memes When She's Supposed to Be...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on November 30, 2023
Twitchy

We had to check the date on this tweet to see if it was real (it was tweeted Wednesday). The United States Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, expressed that "we" are "deeply troubled" by a sharp rise in violence against Palestinians by "extremist Israeli settlers."

Who's "we"? And just what are we talking about when we refer to "extremist Israeli settlers"? This sounds a lot like how the U.S. government refers to "right-wing extremists" and "ultra-MAGA Republicans."

That should have happened decades ago.

Those committing the violence — Hamas — must be held accountable.

