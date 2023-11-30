US Ambassador to the UN 'Deeply Troubled' by Violence by 'Extremist Israeli Settlers'

We had to check the date on this tweet to see if it was real (it was tweeted Wednesday). The United States Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, expressed that "we" are "deeply troubled" by a sharp rise in violence against Palestinians by "extremist Israeli settlers."

Advertisement

Who's "we"? And just what are we talking about when we refer to "extremist Israeli settlers"? This sounds a lot like how the U.S. government refers to "right-wing extremists" and "ultra-MAGA Republicans."

We are deeply troubled by the sharp rise in violence by extremist Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank.



Extremist violence must stop – and those committing the violence must be held accountable. — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) November 30, 2023

We are deeply troubled by you ignoring the daily Palestinian terror attacks against Jews in Judea & Samaria and choosing instead to condemn the Jews for defending themselves. — Michael Freund (@msfreund) November 30, 2023

Enough with the hypocrisy. Palestinian terrorists attack Israelis living in

the West Bank continuously. Where is the condemnation? — smiling (@xyzxyz101101) November 30, 2023

We are deeply troubled by your slander of innocent Israelis defending themselves and their communities against Palestinian terrorists. https://t.co/82eVXVBEXa — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) November 30, 2023

I say the U.S. should kick the UN out of US and defund them completely — Tropicana46 (@AVALL_45) November 30, 2023

That should have happened decades ago.

Her depth shows how shallow, and bias is her understanding on what is going on, on the ground, she should lift her rear end and come and see for herself, before making unfounded accusations.

🇮🇱✌️ — Avi Hecht (@Hecht_Avi) November 30, 2023

I would like to think this is Biden, through her and other USG apparatchiks, paying lip service to the DNC's far left flank and their Islamist nominal allies in the world. — Lorenzo (@Lorenzo78934693) November 30, 2023

Those committing the violence — Hamas — must be held accountable.

***