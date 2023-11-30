State Senator Asks Mom Why She's Posting Memes When She's Supposed to Be 'Homeschooling'

There is a lot of hostility against homeschooling. Three years ago, a Harvard professor proposed a "presumptive ban" against homeschooling, because it not only "violates children’s right to a 'meaningful education' and their right to be protected from potential child abuse, but may keep them from contributing positively to a democratic society." That is, indoctrinated. Also, homeschooling parents often are "extreme religious ideologues" who question science and promote female subservience and white supremacy.

Michigan state senator (and former English teacher) Dayna Polehanki was triggered by a homeschooling mom.

Michigan Republicans are LOSING THEIR MINDS on this platform because a majority-minority community in my district will no longer have to pay taxes with interest on a school district that the state dissolved 10 years ago. We see you @MIGOP @MISenate @GLEP_MI pic.twitter.com/s4XoqBEIvS — Senator Dayna Polehanki (@SenPolehanki) November 28, 2023

That’s easy to say when it’s not your money being burned. — Heather Dow (@PatriotPostGirl) November 28, 2023

Why are you creating and posting elaborate memes so often during the week day when you’re supposed to be “homeschooling”? pic.twitter.com/2KgyM3jzfj — Senator Dayna Polehanki (@SenPolehanki) November 28, 2023

Nice use of quotation marks around "homeschooling."

a state senator attacking a homeschool mom https://t.co/XsVnPWPjFO — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 30, 2023

A little mad she is exposing your insane politics that harm our State?

You’re truly pathetic. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) November 28, 2023

none of your business, senator. they aren't your kids. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 30, 2023

Nice ratio — jrdy (@tfd_jrdy) November 29, 2023

Shouldn’t you be governing instead of harassing constituents? — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) November 30, 2023

Because her kids are smarter and more self-directed than yours, they don't need babysitting at government day-camps. — BrowningMachine (TEXIT now!) (@BrowningMachine) November 30, 2023

Amazing how you can take time during business hours to get into political spats with citizens. — Gary Pageau (@garypageau) November 29, 2023

This has to be one of the trashiest, most arrogant, disrespectful posts an elected official has ever said directly to a private citizen. What an embarrassment for our state :( — KroCrypto🛡️ (@AdamKroczaleski) November 29, 2023

Why did you put homeschooling in scare quotes? Do you believe that homeschooling isn't real? Heck, she is teaching you all about ratios today. Seems like a pretty good teacher to me. — Spark Maker (@SparkMaker3) November 30, 2023

How cute that you think homeschooling truly takes all day. With homeschool, we don't have to wait for little Timmy to figure it out and catch up before we can move on. "We don't do public school at home" - mostly because it sucks. — Tracie (@tlehman2) November 29, 2023

Why are you monitoring social media when you're supposed to be "legislating"? — Bert G (@BertGridesagain) November 30, 2023

Seems her memes are doing a better job at educating than the school system is, I could see why you'd get bent about that — Zian Elijah Smith 🇺🇸 (@ZianElijahSmith) November 30, 2023

Homeschoolers don't have to waste the whole day fulfilling useless mandates made by unaccountable bureaucrats. They can just educate their kids and be done by lunch. Let the memes flowwww.... — The Atomic Mom 🇺🇸 (@theatomicmom) November 30, 2023

Because homeschooling isn't a "child warehousing" or daycare like public school is. Your entire paradigm is a reflection of a failed public experiment. — Dan Van 🍊rangeberg (@vanorangeberg) November 29, 2023

Why don't you just stick to doing your job and let this mom do her job without your interference. — Benevolent Dictator (@DinGrogoo) November 30, 2023

This homeschooling mom makes some pretty good memes:

This #LansingLeftyBarbie attended a debt burning party today, and the Michigan taxpayers got stuck paying for the bailout. It’s easy to give back when it’s not your money being burned.#PoorMichiganLansingLeftyBailout https://t.co/EJkTPhWOlf pic.twitter.com/ife2d8wPMy — Heather Dow (@PatriotPostGirl) November 28, 2023

