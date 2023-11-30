State Senator Asks Mom Why She's Posting Memes When She's Supposed to Be 'Homeschooling'

London Council Cancels Hanukkah Menorah Event Over 'Community Tensions'
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on November 30, 2023
Wade Payne

There is a lot of hostility against homeschooling. Three years ago, a Harvard professor proposed a "presumptive ban" against homeschooling, because it not only "violates children’s right to a 'meaningful education' and their right to be protected from potential child abuse, but may keep them from contributing positively to a democratic society." That is, indoctrinated. Also, homeschooling parents often are "extreme religious ideologues" who question science and promote female subservience and white supremacy.

Michigan state senator (and former English teacher) Dayna Polehanki was triggered by a homeschooling mom.

Nice use of quotation marks around "homeschooling."

This homeschooling mom makes some pretty good memes:

