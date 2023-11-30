London Council Cancels Hanukkah Menorah Event Over 'Community Tensions'

Last month, a video went viral of the London Metropolitan Police taking down posters of kidnapped Israelis. We've seen plenty of Hamas-sympathizing tools tearing down the "Kidnapped" posters, including a few professors. But the police?

Advertisement

The Metropolitan Police released a statement saying they "acknowledged concerns" about the police taking down the posters but said that it had to be looked at in context. The statement said the officers were acting in good faith to "avoid any further increase in community tension."

Now we're hearing that a menorah lighting event in London has been canceled over concerns about "community tension."

#Breaking: London council cancels Hanukkah Menorah event over community tension concerns pic.twitter.com/75jkJbVjSy — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 29, 2023

Letting the terrorists and rapists win - SHAME ON YOU @SadiqKhan — Biscuithead (@SongbirdSings71) November 29, 2023

*Over concerns that pro-Hamas terrorists will violently assault the event.



Corrected it for you. — The **shi**t** Post-Killing Democracy In Darkness (@dying_democracy) November 30, 2023

So there can be violent protests every weekend but Jews can’t peacefully celebrate their holiday. What’s up with that @MayorofLondon ? — (((Beth Balsam))) (@bbalsam) November 30, 2023

Note the use of the euphemism "tensions," which implies some kind of mutual animosity. There actually are no "tensions." There are violent Hamas supporters threatening Jews. https://t.co/igWvq98Tca — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 30, 2023

Great. Cancelling the victims of violence, so the bullies are happy. Great job London. — S Emigh (@SusanEmigh) November 30, 2023

Hope freedom of religion comes back to London — Jon Perl (@jon_perl) November 30, 2023

It appears Hanukkah is the ‘short skirt’ of this short skirt argument. — Steven Nystrom (@steven_nystrom) November 30, 2023

There are not tensions. There is one-directional animosity. — Robert Craigen (@RCsEvilTwin) November 30, 2023

It's not because of tensions. It's beause of antisemitism. — Danimal (@EEAGLEEYE07) November 30, 2023

A win for thuggery. — Jim Humphries (@JimHump43496422) November 30, 2023

Over and over they do this. They only cancel one side and let the other run wild. Why do they do this? Because they know they won’t see violent repercussions from the Right or the Jews. But they know that there would be violence from the Left and from the Hamas supporters. — BGHall 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@hall_bg) November 30, 2023

Instead of trying to "avoid community tensions" the police should be protecting the event from radical Hamas apologists.

***