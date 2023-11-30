State Senator Asks Mom Why She's Posting Memes When She's Supposed to Be...
London Council Cancels Hanukkah Menorah Event Over 'Community Tensions'

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on November 30, 2023
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Last month, a video went viral of the London Metropolitan Police taking down posters of kidnapped Israelis. We've seen plenty of Hamas-sympathizing tools tearing down the "Kidnapped" posters, including a few professors. But the police?

The Metropolitan Police released a statement saying they "acknowledged concerns" about the police taking down the posters but said that it had to be looked at in context. The statement said the officers were acting in good faith to "avoid any further increase in community tension."

Now we're hearing that a menorah lighting event in London has been canceled over concerns about "community tension."

Instead of trying to "avoid community tensions" the police should be protecting the event from radical Hamas apologists.

