Hamas Releases Video of Hostage Father Weeping Over Wife and Babies Killed by 'Occupation Planes'

It was a week-long news cycle when President Trump called members of the MS-13 gang "animals." Can we call Hamas animals? They're monsters, and they have support from people all around the world, including members of Congress.

In tonight's swap of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, it is expected that three of them will be dead: a mother and her two children, a 4-year-old and a 10-month-old baby.

The bodies of the three executed captives to be delivered in tonight's exchange, as claimed in the Israeli channels, are the Bibas family which includes the 10-month old baby.



This development is expected to significantly exacerbate tensions in the region. https://t.co/ciZmYtP8O8 — Gaza Report - اخبار غزة (@gaza_report) November 30, 2023

The husband and father is also a captive, and Hamas released a video of him weeping over the deaths of his wife and children, killed by "occupation planes."

Hamas just released a video of Yarden Bibas—the father of the two babies taken hostage.



Hamas says it’s a video of him reacting to his wife and two children being killed by “occupation planes.”



Hamas is using children and/or a grieving father to wage psychological warfare. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) November 30, 2023

Hamas just released video of Yarden Bibas in captivity weeping over his murdered wife & babies, 10 month old Kfir & 4 year old Ariel.



There is still no confirmation if they are indeed dead. But this is just utter torturous psychological warfare.



Hamas are not even human beings.… pic.twitter.com/nIAP4mntdu — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 30, 2023

"Hamas are not even human beings. There can be no ceasefire with these monsters. Only total elimination!"

Note there is no confirmation if the mother and children are dead or alive. We suppose we'll find out at tonight's hostage transfer.

CBN just reported the bodies were turned over to the IDF pic.twitter.com/rMcin9NrK6 — Submarine Vet (@rnolter) November 30, 2023

This is pure sadism 😤 — Amorinha Silvestre 🇮🇱✡️🕎 (@amorinhaporto) November 30, 2023

Pure sadism. This is just well beyond resistance for people who think any of this is justified. — Abigail Weitmann (@AbigailWeitmann) November 30, 2023

Feeling physically sick. Hell is too good for this people — helena (@helena92605439) November 30, 2023

Hamas must be deleted from this planet — Wayne’s World (@WayneGBO) November 30, 2023

If this is real, there isnt enough firepower in all the world — Six Fiftyfive (@six_fiftyfive) November 30, 2023

If this is confirmed all bets are off. Move whatever "innocents" you claim are left out, and Israel should erase Gaza and start fresh — bigdaddyd (@bigdaddydsnutz) November 30, 2023

I know this will anger lots of people BUT if this is true Israel needs to show the bodies. The world needs to see the cruelty that was done to a 10 month old baby. Then Israel needs to start hunting Hamas down to the last terrorist. — TheOldZombie (@Zombieshoot) November 30, 2023

Hamas previously lied about other hostages being dead, their claims regarding the Bibas family aren't confirmed yet. Probably a psychological warfare. — Shlomo Fishman (@shlomo_fishman) November 30, 2023

Hamas and Palestine should be destroyed, you cannot make peace with people who want to kill you. — James Burke (@JamesBurke408) November 30, 2023

Please let this be fake news — Toby (@toby_sara_) November 30, 2023

We're not sure yet if this is fake news (psychological warfare) or real. But Hamas delivering dead hostages — including a baby — in exchange for convicted terrorists is unforgivable.

