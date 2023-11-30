Hamas Releases Video of Hostage Father Weeping Over Wife and Babies Killed by 'Occupation Planes'

Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Rand Paul Saves Fellow Senator Joni Ernst With...
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on November 30, 2023
It was a week-long news cycle when President Trump called members of the MS-13 gang "animals." Can we call Hamas animals? They're monsters, and they have support from people all around the world, including members of Congress.

In tonight's swap of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, it is expected that three of them will be dead: a mother and her two children, a 4-year-old and a 10-month-old baby.

The husband and father is also a captive, and Hamas released a video of him weeping over the deaths of his wife and children, killed by "occupation planes."

"Hamas are not even human beings. There can be no ceasefire with these monsters. Only total elimination!"

Note there is no confirmation if the mother and children are dead or alive. We suppose we'll find out at tonight's hostage transfer.

We're not sure yet if this is fake news (psychological warfare) or real. But Hamas delivering dead hostages — including a baby — in exchange for convicted terrorists is unforgivable.

***

Tags: HAMAS HOSTAGES

