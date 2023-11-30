Congressional Staffer Triggered by 'Insensitive, Charged and Insulting' Christmas Decor

Let's all meet Jason Tufele Carl Johnson, who does communications for Rep. Raul Grijalva's office. Members of Congress are having a Christmas decorating contest (we'll see how long that lasts), and Johnson took photos of the most "insensitive, charged and insulting" Christmas decor he's ever seen.

Advertisement

Normally Longworth 2nd floor Christmas decorations are a bipartisan and amiable contest.



Rep. Eli Crane's office has the most insensitive, charged and insulting Christmas decor I've ever seen in my 5 years on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/6NmYz6ERAc — Jason Tufele Carl Johnson (@jasontcjohnson) November 30, 2023

Arizona Rep. Eli Crane's office has a sign over his door saying "Port of Entry" and a sign on his door saying, "Have Papers Ready." Even worse is the sign, "Border Patrol Elves Only."

Have you considered crying harder about it? — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 30, 2023

Imagine this being something you cry about — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) November 30, 2023

Holy crap, you people cry about everything.. — Ricky 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RickyTaylor74) November 30, 2023

Hope you get through this. — Magills (@magills_) December 1, 2023

Looks like your office takes the contest about as seriously as your party does the crisis at the border. https://t.co/QSb79YbONi pic.twitter.com/PoktbJPAOv — Zach Kahler (@zakahler) November 30, 2023

It looks awesome! Thanks for sharing! — Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) November 30, 2023

I think with sitting members of Congress openly supporting Hamas, we can probably admit there are bigger things to worry about than a Christmas display. — CenTex Lake Rat (@CenTexLakeRat) November 30, 2023

Rub some Vagisil on the affected areas. — The Pro From Dover (@GermanShepher10) December 1, 2023

Awesome. Deal with it. — Chad Syrylo 🇺🇲 (@SyryloChad) November 30, 2023

Praying for you. Thoughts and prayers. — Gladiola (@gladiola8675309) December 1, 2023

So sorry this is happening to you 😂 — Montgomery Brogan (@Monty_Brogann) November 30, 2023

Praying you recover from this absolutely devastating problem. — Nameless For Now (@burnerforme420) December 1, 2023

This is a national crisis impacting the people who elected him. And he’s drawing attention to it. What’s your issue with it? — 🍊 (@volmike2) December 1, 2023

The fact that it upsets you makes it even more funny. — B Mack (@BMack56793440) December 1, 2023

As many have pointed out, he proves that border security isn't a bipartisan issue.

***