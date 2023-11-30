The Federal Home Loan Bank Of Atlanta Is Using 'Diversity, Equity, Inclusion' To...
Congressional Staffer Triggered by 'Insensitive, Charged and Insulting' Christmas Decor

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 30, 2023
meme

Let's all meet Jason Tufele Carl Johnson, who does communications for Rep. Raul Grijalva's office. Members of Congress are having a Christmas decorating contest (we'll see how long that lasts), and Johnson took photos of the most "insensitive, charged and insulting" Christmas decor he's ever seen.

Arizona Rep. Eli Crane's office has a sign over his door saying "Port of Entry" and a sign on his door saying, "Have Papers Ready." Even worse is the sign, "Border Patrol Elves Only."

As many have pointed out, he proves that border security isn't a bipartisan issue.

***

